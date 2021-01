Harry Styles, Phoebe Waller-Bridge (Fleabag) y la coreografía que necesitábamos: Aquí vídeo y letra

Maybe, we can

Find a place to feel good

And we can treat people with kindness

Find a place to feel good

I've got a good feeling

I'm just takin' it all in

Floating up and dreamin'

Droppin' into the deep end

And if we're here long enough

They'll sing a song for us

And we'll belong

Maybe, we can

Find a place to feel good

And we can treat people with kindness

Find a place to feel good

Giving second chances

I don't need all the answers

Feeling good in my skin

I just keep on dancin'

And if we're here long enough

We'll see it's all for us

And we'll belong

Maybe, we can

Find a place to feel good

And we can treat people with kindness

Find a place to feel good

And it's just another day (and it's just another day)

And if our friends all pass away (oh-oh, oh-oh)

It's okay (it's okay, it's okay)

It's okay (it's okay, it's okay, yeah)

Hey!

Here we go now

Maybe, we can

Find a place to feel good

And we can treat people with kindness

Find a place to feel good

All we ever want is automatic all the time

All we ever want is auto, auto all of the time

All we ever want is automatic all the time

All we ever want is auto, auto all of the time

Maybe, we can (all together now, one more time)

Find a place to feel good (oh, yeah)

And we can treat people with kindness (just a little bit of kindness)

Find a place to feel good (ow)