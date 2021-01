Canciones inéditas de Ariana Grande que tal vez hayas escuchado (II)

Every day I'm grindin'

I don't even get a weekend

I've been livin' my life

In black and white, no sleeping

So tonight we're gonna flip it

Like in a New York minute

We're gonna hail a cab

And don't look back

Once we get in it

Lemme hear you say

Oh, oh

Can't keep it bottled up

Lemme hear you say

Oh, oh

Can't keep it bottled up

Make it pop like pink champagne

In the purple rain

We're gonna paint paint paint the city

We're gonna show off all our pretty, pretty

Pink champagne

Let 'em know our names.

Screamin' so loud

They'll hear us in LA

Poppin' like pink champagne (eh, eh)

Poppin' like pink champagne (eh, eh)

Poppin' like pink champagne!

I make it pop like

I make it pop like

I make it pop like

Make it pop like

Make it pop like

We don't need no guest list

Everybody's invited

I'm saying, "Even if we can't get in we'll dance outside it!"

We're gonna make this bubble

We carbonate some trouble

When your life gets flat

Gotta take it back to another level

Lemme hear you say

Oh, oh

Can't keep it bottled up

Lemme hear you say

Oh, oh

Can't keep it bottled up

Make it pop like pink champagne,

In the purple rain

We're gonna paint, paint, paint the city

We're gonna show off all our pretty, pretty

Pink champagne

Let 'em know our names

Screamin' so loud,

They'll hear us in LA

Poppin' like pink champagne (eh, eh)

Poppin' like pink champagne (eh, eh)

Poppin' like pink champagne!

I make it pop like

I make it pop like

I make it pop like

Make it pop like

Make it pop like

Oh... Ooh... Ooh... Oh

P-p-p-p-pink!

Make it pop like pink champagne

In the purple rain!

We're gonna paint, paint, paint the city

We're gonna show off all our pretty, pretty

Pink champagne!

Let 'em know our names!

Screaming so loud,

They'll hear us in LA (Whoa!)

Poppin' like pink champagne! (champagne!)

Poppin' like pink champagne! (no!)

Poppin' like pink champagne!

Pink champagne

In the purple rain!

We're gonna paint, paint, paint the city

We're gonna show off all our pretty, pretty

Pink champagne!

Let 'em know our names!

Screaming so loud,

They'll hear us in LA (Whoa!)

Poppin' like pink champagne! (champagne!)

Poppin' like pink champagne! (no!)

Poppin' like pink champagne!