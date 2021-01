Ellie Goulding pone voz a New Love, el giro noventero de Silk City: mira aquí su vídeo y su letra

Think I forgot to breathe

Did you forget my name?

I wrote your symphonies

They all just sound the same

Don't know what I believe in

'Cause I just kept moving on

Said I should take a seat

I know where I came from

I got new love, love in me

I got new love, love in me

I got new love, love in me

I got new love, I got new love in me (love in me)

I got new love, I got new love in me (love in me)

I got new lovе, I got new love in me (love in me)

I got nеw love, I got new love in me (love in me)

I got new love, I got new love in me (love in me)

Didn't always like myself

Didn't always get it right

Thought I was someone else

And that's the girl you liked

Don't know what I believe in

'Cause I just kept moving on

Said I should take a seat

I know where I came from

I got new love, I got new love in me (love in me)

I got new love, I got new love in me (love in me)

I got new love, I got new love in me (love in me)

I got new love

If you could see me now

I got a feeling you'd be dancing next to me

I'm on my own, but I could never be lonely

I got new love in me now

Got electricity in every bone like woah

Now I'm overthinking that I'm not who I should be

I got new love in me

I got new love, love in me

I got new love, love in me

I got new love, love in me

I got new love

If you could see me now

I got new love, I got new love in me (love in me)

I got new love, I got new love in me (love in me)

I got new love, I got new love in me (love in me)

I got new love, I got new love in me now

Got electricity in every bone like woah

Now I'm overthinking that I'm not who I should be

I got new love in me (I got new love)

If you could see me now

I got new love, I got new love in me (love in me)

I got new love