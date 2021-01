Benny Blanco, Marshmello y Vance Joy fusionan estilos en ‘You’: Letra y videoclip aquí

In the moments when I hear my voice

But don't feel like myself

Wish I could hold you, it's only you

In the moments when I walk these city streets with someone else

I wish I told you, it's only you

Oh, you, only you

When the night is over out of all the places I could choose

I'll go to you, only you

Feel you're just below the surface, darling

All I wanna do is go to you

I go to you

I go to you

There were times when you would reach out for a little more of me

Now I can see how much you hurt when I stood still

But I'm learning what it's like to open up a different sidе

'Cause when something hurts this much I know it's rеal

Oh, you, only you

When the night is over out of all the places I could choose

I'll go to you, only you

Feel you're just below the surface, darling

All I wanna do is go to you

I go to you

Feel you're just below the surface

And I'm getting home, we're getting through

'Cause things [?] couldn't get any better

Holdin' on until forever

Doesn't seem to feel so far away

Oh, you, only you

Feel you're just below the surface, darling

All I wanna do is go to you

I go to you

I go to you

I go to you

I go to you

I go to you

I go to you

I go to you