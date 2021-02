Friday, el hit dance del momento en honor a 'Push the feeling on'

Mufasa

Hmm?

You know we finally here, right?

Where are we?

It's Friday then

Then Saturday, Sunday, what?

(Learn— their lives again) It's Friday again

(Their lives— to pull us) Then Saturday, Sunday, what?

(Learn— their lives again) It's Friday

(Their lives— to pull us) Then Saturday, Sunday

It's Friday again

It's Saturday, Sunday, what?

It's Friday again, -gain, -ain, -ain

I thought the hands of time would change me

And I'd be over this by now, yeah

It's been too long since we got crazy

I'm lowkey spinnin' out

I'm countin' down 'til Friday come

I'm gonna, I'm gonna do too much

Know I'm all in my bag, that's clutch

Feelin' it, feelin' it, feelin' it

Every Friday, Saturday, Sunday

Endless weekend, on a wave, yeah

It's Friday again

It's Saturday, Sunday, what?

It's Friday again

It's Saturday, Sunday, what?

(We want that weekend)

It's Friday again (Oh)

It's Saturday, Sunday, what?

(We want that weekend)

It's Friday again

It's Saturday, Sunday, what?

(Their lives again)

(Their lives— to pull us)

(Their lives again)

This can't be bad for me, 'cause I want more

Wanna feel the bass vibrating through the floor

So keep it playing, I'm on a wave

And I'ma ride it all the way

When it comes like

We want that weekend (Again, -gain, -gain, again)

(-gain, again, -gain, -gain)

Weekend, -kend (Again, -gain, -gain, again, -gain, oh)

We want that weekend (Again, -gain, -gain, again)

(-Gain, again, -gain, -gain)

Weekend, -kend (Again, -gain, -gain, again)

(Hey)

(We, we) We want that weekend

It's Friday again

It's Saturday, Sunday, what?

It's Friday again

(Oh, we want that weekend)

It's Saturday, Sunday, what?

It's Friday again

It's Saturday, Sunday, what?

It's Friday again, -gain, -ain, -ain (Oh)

Every Friday, Saturday, Sunday

Endless weekend, on a wave

Every Friday, Saturday, Sunday

Endless weekend, on a wave

Every Friday, Saturday, Sunday

Endless weekend, on a wave

Every Friday, Saturday, Sunday

Endless weekend, on a wave, yeah

We want that weekend

It's Friday again

It's Saturday, Sunday, what?

It's Friday again

(Oh, we want that weekend)

It's Saturday, Sunday, what?

It's Friday again

It's Saturday, Sunday, what?

It's Friday again, -gain, -ain, -ain

It's Friday then

Then Saturday, Sunday, what?