Ariana Grande, Doja Cat y Megan Thee Stallion: adiós pijamas, hola lencería en 34+35 remix
Mira el videoclip y la letra de un inolvidable día de chicas
Ariana Grande ha sacado a pasear la edición de lujo de Positions. Y lo hace estrenando el primer single, el remix de 34+35 en el que cuenta con la colaboración de Doja Cat y Megan Thee Stallion. Un trío espectacular de mujeres que han dicho adiós a las convencionales fiestas de pijamas para celebrar un día de chicas en lencería.
Nada relaja más que estar en ropa interior disfrutando de un relajado día en la piscina escuchando música, tomándose un cóctel o utilizando el servicio de habitaciones de un hotel de lujo (aunque no tengan helado del que se flambea) para pedir champagne con patatas fritas.
La solista de Boca Ratón (Florida, Estados Unidos) nos hace partícipes de su espectacular fiesta dando el pistoletazo de salida al lanzamiento de Positions en su edición deluxe. Una versión de su nuevo álbum de estudio que contará con cuatro canciones inéditas: Someone like u (interlude), Test drive, Worst behavior y Main thing.
"Siempre presentí que eran canciones que formarían parte de esta era, de este capítulo, de este argumento, de este álbum... Sentía que necesitaba que fueran escuchadas y que necesitaba darle al álbum una segunda vida" ha explicado Ariana Grande.
Ariana Grande nos sorprendió a finales del pasado año con 34+35, una de las canciones más sorprendentes de su más reciente álbum de estudio: Positions. La buena recepción de la canción motivó que apenas un mes después de su lanzamiento llegara el remix junto a estas dos estrellas internacionales: Doja Cat y Megan Thee Stallion. Su vídeo es tan espectacular como esperábamos que fuera.
letra de 34+35 remix de ariana grande, doja cat y megan thee stallion
Hmm
You might think I'm crazy
The way I've been cravin'
If I put it quite plainly
Just gimme them babies
So what you doin' tonight?
Better say, "Doin' you right" (Yeah)
Watchin' movies, but we ain't seen a thing tonight (Yeah)
I don't wanna keep you up (You up)
But show me, can you keep it up? (It up)
'Cause then I'll have to keep you up
Shit, maybe I'ma keep you up, boy
I've been drinkin' coffee (I've been drinkin' coffee; coffee)
And I've been eatin' healthy (I've been eatin' healthy; healthy)
You know I keep it squeaky, yeah (You know I keep it squeaky)
Savin' up my energy (Yeah, yeah, saving up my energy)
Can you stay up all night?
Fuck me 'til the daylight
Thirty-four, thirty-five (Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah)
Can you stay up all night? (All night)
Fuck mе 'til the daylight
Thirty-four, thirty-five (Yeah, yеah, yeah, yeah)
Can we stay up all night? Fuck a jet lag
You bring your fine ass and overnight bag
Add up the numbers or get behind that
Play and rewind that, listen, you'll find that
I want that six-nine without Tekashi
And I want your body and I'll make it obvious
Wake up the neighbors, we got an audience
They hear the clappin', but we not applaudin' 'em (Yeah, yeah)
Six o'clock and I'm crushin'
Then it get to seven o'clock, now he want it (Uh)
When it hit eight o'clock, we said, "Fuck it"
Forget your girl, pretend that I'm her
Come make the cat purr, come make my back hurt, ayy
Makin' that squirt and rain and shower and spray (Ah)
Now that's perfect, baby, we don't sleep enough
But I'ma keep you up if you can keep it up (Baby)
Can you stay up all night? (All night)
Fuck me 'til the daylight (Daylight)
Thirty-four, thirty-five (Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah)
Can you stay up all night? (Can you stay?)
Fuck me 'til the daylight (Can you stay?)
Thirty-four, thirty-five (Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah)
Ayy, rock you like a baby, but you know I'm 'bout to keep you up (Ah)
Welcome to my channel, and today I'm 'bout to teach you somethin' (Teach you somethin')
I can make it pop, legs up like a can-can (Bow, bow)
Wake the neighbors up, make it sound like the band playin' (Mwah, bow)
Bitch, let me get cute (Yeah)
He's about to come through (He about to come through)
I've been in the shower for 'bout a whole hour (Yeah, yeah)
He finna act a dog in it so he get the bald kitty (Yeah, yeah)
Netflix or Hulu? Baby, you choose (You choose)
I'm up like Starbucks, three pumps, ooh (Pumps, ooh)
This pussy good for your health, call it superfood (Superfood)
When I'm by myself, DIY like it's YouTube (Ah, ah)
Bad, bad bitch, all the boys wanna spank me (Spank me)
Left him on read, girlfriend need to thank me (Thank me)
Make his toes point, ballerina, no tutu
Baby, I'm the best, I don't know what the rest do (Hey, hey, hey, yeah)
Dive in that water like a private island
Thirty-four, thirty-five, we can sixty-nine it (Ah)
And I been a bad girl, but this pussy on the good list (Good list)
I hope you ain't tired, we ain't stoppin' 'til I finish, ah (Hey, hey, yeah)
Can you stay up all night?
Fuck me 'til the daylight (Yeah, yeah)
Thirty-four, thirty-five (Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah)
(Thirty-four, thirty-five)
Can you stay up all night? (Do you know what that means?)
Fuck me 'til the daylight (Do you know what that means?)
Thirty-four, thirty-five (Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah)
Yeah, yeah, yeah
Means I wanna "69" with you
No shit
Math class
Never was good
