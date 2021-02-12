Ariana Grande, Doja Cat y Megan Thee Stallion: adiós pijamas, hola lencería en 34+35 remix

Hmm

You might think I'm crazy

The way I've been cravin'

If I put it quite plainly

Just gimme them babies

So what you doin' tonight?

Better say, "Doin' you right" (Yeah)

Watchin' movies, but we ain't seen a thing tonight (Yeah)

I don't wanna keep you up (You up)

But show me, can you keep it up? (It up)

'Cause then I'll have to keep you up

Shit, maybe I'ma keep you up, boy

I've been drinkin' coffee (I've been drinkin' coffee; coffee)

And I've been eatin' healthy (I've been eatin' healthy; healthy)

You know I keep it squeaky, yeah (You know I keep it squeaky)

Savin' up my energy (Yeah, yeah, saving up my energy)

Can you stay up all night?

Fuck me 'til the daylight

Thirty-four, thirty-five (Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah)

Can you stay up all night? (All night)

Fuck mе 'til the daylight

Thirty-four, thirty-five (Yeah, yеah, yeah, yeah)

Can we stay up all night? Fuck a jet lag

You bring your fine ass and overnight bag

Add up the numbers or get behind that

Play and rewind that, listen, you'll find that

I want that six-nine without Tekashi

And I want your body and I'll make it obvious

Wake up the neighbors, we got an audience

They hear the clappin', but we not applaudin' 'em (Yeah, yeah)

Six o'clock and I'm crushin'

Then it get to seven o'clock, now he want it (Uh)

When it hit eight o'clock, we said, "Fuck it"

Forget your girl, pretend that I'm her

Come make the cat purr, come make my back hurt, ayy

Makin' that squirt and rain and shower and spray (Ah)

Now that's perfect, baby, we don't sleep enough

But I'ma keep you up if you can keep it up (Baby)

Can you stay up all night? (All night)

Fuck me 'til the daylight (Daylight)

Thirty-four, thirty-five (Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah)

Can you stay up all night? (Can you stay?)

Fuck me 'til the daylight (Can you stay?)

Thirty-four, thirty-five (Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah)

Ayy, rock you like a baby, but you know I'm 'bout to keep you up (Ah)

Welcome to my channel, and today I'm 'bout to teach you somethin' (Teach you somethin')

I can make it pop, legs up like a can-can (Bow, bow)

Wake the neighbors up, make it sound like the band playin' (Mwah, bow)

Bitch, let me get cute (Yeah)

He's about to come through (He about to come through)

I've been in the shower for 'bout a whole hour (Yeah, yeah)

He finna act a dog in it so he get the bald kitty (Yeah, yeah)

Netflix or Hulu? Baby, you choose (You choose)

I'm up like Starbucks, three pumps, ooh (Pumps, ooh)

This pussy good for your health, call it superfood (Superfood)

When I'm by myself, DIY like it's YouTube (Ah, ah)

Bad, bad bitch, all the boys wanna spank me (Spank me)

Left him on read, girlfriend need to thank me (Thank me)

Make his toes point, ballerina, no tutu

Baby, I'm the best, I don't know what the rest do (Hey, hey, hey, yeah)

Dive in that water like a private island

Thirty-four, thirty-five, we can sixty-nine it (Ah)

And I been a bad girl, but this pussy on the good list (Good list)

I hope you ain't tired, we ain't stoppin' 'til I finish, ah (Hey, hey, yeah)

Can you stay up all night?

Fuck me 'til the daylight (Yeah, yeah)

Thirty-four, thirty-five (Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah)

(Thirty-four, thirty-five)

Can you stay up all night? (Do you know what that means?)

Fuck me 'til the daylight (Do you know what that means?)

Thirty-four, thirty-five (Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah)

Yeah, yeah, yeah

Means I wanna "69" with you

No shit

Math class

Never was good