Tainy y Miguel combinan lo mejor de sus estilos en 'Sunbathe', su nueva colaboración

The kind of views you don't forget, no

Auw, sunshine

Still, I'm flooded in your love

'Cause I can't get enough

Yeah, I gotta know

How deep we can go

'Cause I feel your energy, darlin'

I find inner peace when I'm

Sunbathing, bathing in your waters

Naked thoughts temptation

Baby, come with me, yo

Sunbathin' , breathless views and peaches

Your body's a vacation

I never wanna leave

I never wanna leave

'Cause I need your sunshine

As soon as the sun sets

Something 'bout you in that sundress

What rhymes with sundress?

I'm just—

Sunbathing , bathing in your waters

Naked thoughts temptation

Baby, come with me

Sunbathin' , breathless views and peaches

Your body's a vacation

I never wanna leave

I never wanna leave