James Arthur lanza 'Medicine' en honor a todo aquello que nos salva. ¡Aquí vídeo y letra!

You're my bulletproof vest when it's getting dangerous

Always made me feel blessed for my guardian angel

You are, you are, you are

You are, you are, you are

You put your body on mine when it's sinking in

You're the pain in my heart, it's so heavenly

You are, you are, you are

The cure for all my scars

I feel like you

Could save me now

When I'm suicidal

Don't let me spiral

You make my heart beat faster than adrenaline

You kiss away the pain of all the hell I've been

I know you make me better than I've ever been

'Cause you're my medicine, you're my medicine

You make my heart beat faster than adrenaline

You take the pain whenever I'm in hell again

I know you make me better than I've ever been

'Cause you're my medicine, you're my medicine

You always say that you moved to LA, yeah

I'll buy you a plane and I'll fly you away

You are my hell and nowhere escape

Everything wanna be today

I feel like you could save me now

I know I hurt you

I don't deserve you, no no

You make my heart beat faster than adrenaline

You kiss away the pain of all the hell I've been

You're gonna make me better than I've ever been

'Cause you're my medicine, you're my medicine

You make my heart beat faster than adrenaline

I'll make you better than I've ever been

'Cause you're my medicine, you're my medicine

I love the way you look in that Balenciaga

One sip of you, I'm hooked, I wanna hit it harder

No drug can fill this scar, now I'm addicted you, oh

Yeah

You make my heart beat faster than adrenaline

You kiss away the pain of all the hell I've been

You're gonna make me better than I've ever been

'Cause you're my medicine, you're my medicine

You make my heart beat faster than adrenaline

You take the pain whenever I'm in hell again

'Cause you're my medicine, you're my medicine

Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah

'Cause you're my medicine, yeah, yeah

'Cause you're my medicine, oh