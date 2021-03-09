‘Streets’, el fenómeno viral en TikTok de Doja Cat ya tiene videoclip: Letra aquí

I've been goin' through some things (Oh)

I struggle with my inner man (Yeah, yeah)

I hustle, I'll do what I can to get this money

Blaq Tuxedo

Don Dada on the, Don Dada on the beat

Like you, like you

Like you, ooh

I found it hard to find someone like you

Like you, like you

Send your location, come through

I can't sleep no more

In my head, we belong

And I can't be without you

Why can't I find no one like you?

I can't sleep no more

In my head, we belong

And I can't be without you

Why can't I find no one like you?

Baby, we tried to fight it

We all been there some days

Thought I need something else

And acted like I was okay

We just had to work it out

And baby, I needed space

Ain't nobody 'round here wrong

You love all yours so far away