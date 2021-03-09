‘Streets’, el fenómeno viral en TikTok de Doja Cat ya tiene videoclip: Letra aquí
La cantante lleva el 'Silhouette Challenge' a otro nivel
Doja Cat nos regala el videoclip de Streets, un tema que lleva sonando desde 2019 ya que salió con el álbum Hot Pink, pero que ha vuelto a la vida gracias al aumento de su popularidad dos años después en la plataforma de TikTok. Y es que la app tiene ese poder, poner de moda canciones de forma aleatoria sin depender de cuándo se lanzaron.
Esta canción es sin duda un fenómeno viral en la aplicación que acumula 154 mil vídeos y se encuentra entre los más populares a fecha de hoy. Pero no lo ha hecho sola, ha sido gracias a una mezcla con el tema Put Your Head On My Shoulder de Paul Anka lo que ha vuelto locos a los usuarios. Ha sido entonces cuando la artista ha considerado que era hora de sacar un videoclip que lo acompañase, y no podía ser de otra forma que inspirándose en esta red social.
Ha hecho que el Silhouette Challenge se vuelva aún más real convirtiéndolo en protagonista de su videoclip. Una tendencia que corre en Internet y que consiste en destacar la figura de la mujer u hombre que lo lleve a cabo gracias al contraste de luz roja que se utiliza. Eso sí, empezaba a estar en desuso cuando empezaron a aparecer los primeros signos de alarma.
Sin embargo, eso no ha asustado a Doja Cat que lo ha subido a otro nivel, enmarcándose en un escaparate y siendo la seducción su principal objetivo. Un concepto que han mantenido en todo el vídeo, sobre todo cuando se transforma en una araña que tiene a su presa inmovilizada. La vocalista parece haberse coronado, según las redes, con este videoclip dirigido por Christian Breslauer.
Esta no es la primera vez que Doja Cat se vuelve viral en TikTok, con una coreografía para el tema Say So se convertía en tendencia comprobando ella misma la viralidad de esta app.
letra 'streets'
I've been goin' through some things (Oh)
I struggle with my inner man (Yeah, yeah)
I hustle, I'll do what I can to get this money
Blaq Tuxedo
Don Dada on the, Don Dada on the beat
Like you, like you
Like you, ooh
I found it hard to find someone like you
Like you, like you
Send your location, come through
I can't sleep no more
In my head, we belong
And I can't be without you
Why can't I find no one like you?
I can't sleep no more
In my head, we belong
And I can't be without you
Why can't I find no one like you?
Baby, we tried to fight it
We all been there some days
Thought I need something else
And acted like I was okay
We just had to work it out
And baby, I needed space
Ain't nobody 'round here wrong
You love all yours so far away
You're pouring your heart out
I'm acting like I knew
You held me so down
So down I never grew, oh
I tried to find out
When none of them came through
And now I'm stuck in the middle
And baby had to pull me out, oh
Like you, like you
Like you, ooh
I found it hard to find someone like you
Like you, like you
Send your location, come through (Yeah)
Damn papa, you a rare breed, no comparing
And it's motherfuckin' scary
Tryna keep him 'cause I found him
Let a hoe know, I ain't motherfuckin' sharing
I could take you to the parents, then to Paris
Plan a motherfuckin' wedding
You the type I wanna marry (Yeah) and keep you merry
I'll put the ring on when you ready
We play our fantasies out in real life ways and
No Final Fantasy, can we end these games though?
You give me energy, make me feel lightweight
Like the birds of a feather, baby
We real life made for each other
And it's hard to keep my cool
When other bitches tryna get with my dude and
When other chickens tryna get in my coop
'Cause you're a one in a million
There ain't no man like you
Like you, like you
Like you, ooh
I found it hard to find someone like you
Like you, like you
Send your location, come through
I can't sleep no more
In my head, we belong
And I can't be without you
Why can't I find no one like you?
I can't sleep no more
In my head, we belong
And I can't be without you
Why can't I find no one like you?
