La cantante lleva el 'Silhouette Challenge' a otro nivel

‘Streets’, el fenómeno viral en TikTok de Doja Cat ya tiene videoclip: Letra aquí

Doja Cat nos regala el videoclip de Streets, un tema que lleva sonando desde 2019 ya que salió con el álbum Hot Pink, pero que ha vuelto a la vida gracias al aumento de su popularidad dos años después en la plataforma de TikTok. Y es que la app tiene ese poder, poner de moda canciones de forma aleatoria sin depender de cuándo se lanzaron.

Esta canción es sin duda un fenómeno viral en la aplicación que acumula 154 mil vídeos y se encuentra entre los más populares a fecha de hoy. Pero no lo ha hecho sola, ha sido gracias a una mezcla con el tema Put Your Head On My Shoulder de Paul Anka lo que ha vuelto locos a los usuarios. Ha sido entonces cuando la artista ha considerado que era hora de sacar un videoclip que lo acompañase, y no podía ser de otra forma que inspirándose en esta red social.

Ha hecho que el Silhouette Challenge se vuelva aún más real convirtiéndolo en protagonista de su videoclip. Una tendencia que corre en Internet y que consiste en destacar la figura de la mujer u hombre que lo lleve a cabo gracias al contraste de luz roja que se utiliza. Eso sí, empezaba a estar en desuso cuando empezaron a aparecer los primeros signos de alarma.

Sin embargo, eso no ha asustado a Doja Cat que lo ha subido a otro nivel, enmarcándose en un escaparate y siendo la seducción su principal objetivo. Un concepto que han mantenido en todo el vídeo, sobre todo cuando se transforma en una araña que tiene a su presa inmovilizada. La vocalista parece haberse coronado, según las redes, con este videoclip dirigido por Christian Breslauer.

Esta no es la primera vez que Doja Cat se vuelve viral en TikTok, con una coreografía para el tema Say So se convertía en tendencia comprobando ella misma la viralidad de esta app.

letra 'streets'

I've been goin' through some things (Oh)

I struggle with my inner man (Yeah, yeah)

I hustle, I'll do what I can to get this money

Blaq Tuxedo

Don Dada on the, Don Dada on the beat

Like you, like you

Like you, ooh

I found it hard to find someone like you

Like you, like you

Send your location, come through

I can't sleep no more

In my head, we belong

And I can't be without you

Why can't I find no one like you?

I can't sleep no more

In my head, we belong

And I can't be without you

Why can't I find no one like you?

Baby, we tried to fight it

We all been there some days

Thought I need something else

And acted like I was okay

We just had to work it out

And baby, I needed space

Ain't nobody 'round here wrong

You love all yours so far away

You're pouring your heart out

I'm acting like I knew

You held me so down

So down I never grew, oh

I tried to find out

When none of them came through

And now I'm stuck in the middle

And baby had to pull me out, oh

Like you, like you

Like you, ooh

I found it hard to find someone like you

Like you, like you

Send your location, come through (Yeah)

Damn papa, you a rare breed, no comparing

And it's motherfuckin' scary

Tryna keep him 'cause I found him

Let a hoe know, I ain't motherfuckin' sharing

I could take you to the parents, then to Paris

Plan a motherfuckin' wedding

You the type I wanna marry (Yeah) and keep you merry

I'll put the ring on when you ready

We play our fantasies out in real life ways and

No Final Fantasy, can we end these games though?

You give me energy, make me feel lightweight

Like the birds of a feather, baby

We real life made for each other

And it's hard to keep my cool

When other bitches tryna get with my dude and

When other chickens tryna get in my coop

'Cause you're a one in a million

There ain't no man like you

Like you, like you

Like you, ooh

I found it hard to find someone like you

Like you, like you

Send your location, come through

I can't sleep no more

In my head, we belong

And I can't be without you

Why can't I find no one like you?

I can't sleep no more

In my head, we belong

And I can't be without you

Why can't I find no one like you?

 

