Hay una razón para que te suene ‘She’s Bingo’ de Luis Fonsi y Nicole Scherzinger: Aquí vídeo y letra

Holy Moly, She’s my one and only

She’s my Bingo and she’s winning cause she’s dancing slowly

Every night got me out of control (eh)

Beating me with just one volley

Like Flamenco she’s singing Ole Ole Ole….

Looking for my Bingo bambino, S

o my heart will stay contigo

The one that makes me go…..

BINGO (you could be…)

BINGO (you could be…)

BINGO (you could be…)

BINGO Oh Mamacita,

Caught me like a cheetah

Make my heart freeze like a frozen margarita

No, I got no drama, You’re the one I wanna

Came into my life and I’m living in Nirvana Oh Oh,

I just wanna go, tell her that I found my BI BI NGO Oh Oh,

I just wanna go, tell her that I found my BI BI NGO

Holy Moly,

The world is moving slowly

You’re the number that completes a bingo bingo bingo for me

I’m a nomad you’re my territory

I’ma let you be part of my story

You’re the one that lets me lose control le’ ole ole ole…

Looking for my Bingo chica,

I got just what she “necesita”

The none that makes me go…..

BINGO (you could be…)

BINGO (you could be…)

BINGO (you could be…)

BINGO