Ed Sheeran se pregunta si hay horarios de visita en el cielo en su nueva canción 'Visiting Hours'

I wish that heaven

Had visiting hours

So I just could show up

And bring good news

That she's getting older

And I wish that you'd met her

The things that she'll learn from me

I got them all from you

Can we just talk a while and we'll put all the world to rights?

The little ones will grow and I'll still drink your favourite wine

And soon, they're going to close, but I'll see you another day

So much has changed since you've been away

Well, I wish that heaven

Had visiting hours

So I could just swing by

And ask your advice

What would you do in my situation?

I haven't a clue how I'd even raise them

What would you do?

'Cause you always knew what's right

Can we just talk a while until my worries disappear?

I'd tell you that I'm scared of turning out a failure

He'd say, "Remember that the answer's in the love that we create"

So much has changed since you've been away

I wish that heaven

Had visiting hours

And I would ask them

If I could take you home

But I know what they'd say

That it's for the best

So I would live life the way you told me

And make it on my own

And I will close the door, but I will open up my heart

And everyone I love will know exactly who you are

'Cause this is not goodbye, it is just 'til we meet again

So much has changed since you've been away