BTS emociona al ritmo de ‘Film Out’: ¡mira el vídeo y la letra!

[Verse 1: Jung Kook & Jimin]

You, in my imagination

Are so vivid, oh-oh

As if you are right there

But I reach out my hand

And you suddenly disappear



[Chorus: Jung Kook & V]

From all the memories stored in my heart

I gather up the ones of you, link them together

Gazing at them projected across the room

I feel you with every burst of pain



[Post-Chorus: All]

Oh-oh

La-la-la, la-la-la

La-la-la, la-la-la

La-la-la, la-la-la

Oh-oh

La-la-la, la-la-la

La-la-la, la-la-la

La-la-la, la-la-la



[Verse 2: RM]

Decay too far gone absorbing no light or water

Sealing my wounded heart with a rootless, leafless vow

Two glasses placed side by side, their role

Never fulfilled, ah, just as thеy were

Since you last touchеd them



[Chorus: Jin & Jung Kook]

From all the memories stored in my heart

I gather up the ones of you, link them together

Gazing at them projected across the room

I feel you with every burst of pain



[Verse 3: SUGA, j-hope & Jung Kook]

Don't have to be right

Just wanted you to stay the way you are

Kind hearted, always smiling, but

If tears can be measured, it took this long but

I've barely made it by your side (Barely made it)

And found you (Ooh)



[Chorus: V & Jimin]

From all the memories stored in my heart

I gather up the ones of you, link them together

Gazing at them projected across the room (Ooh)

I fall asleep with you vivid in my arms



[Bridge: Jin & Jimin]

The words you whisper, the resonance

Wander aimlessly around the room

The fragrance I smell, the warmth I feel

As long as it lasts, as long as it lasts



[Outro: Jin & V]

You, in my imagination

Are so vivid, oh

As if you are right there

But I reach out my hand

And you suddenly disappear

(Fuente)