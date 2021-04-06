Major Lazer junto con Sia y Labrinth se unen para salvar al mundo de los monstruos en su single 'Titans'
Los artistas han presentado su nuevo proyecto
La música nos hace soñar despiertos e incluso nos hace imaginar un mundo mejor, quizá esta sea la idea de partida con la que los grandes de la música electrónica: Major Lazer, Sia y Labrinth nos sorprenden en su nuevo single, Titans
En este nuevo trabajo de los artistas, viajamos a un mundo futurista y de ciencia ficción donde los tres cantantes intentan salvar al mundo de todas las bestias que les acechan y luchan por descubrir una vida mejor.
Este nuevo single está incluido dentro del último álbum deluxe del grupo estadounidense Major Lazer, Music is The Weapon (Reloaded). Los tres artistas unen sus voces y estilos en una producción única que atrapa desde el primer instante.
El videoclip es como adentrarse en un videojuego, y la música lleva marcada el mejor talento de los tres intérpretes, creando así una pieza única que ya alcanza cerca de dos millones de reproducciones en plataformas musicales como Youtube
letra de 'titans'
Ooh
Ooh
Hey-hey-hey, I drop it's like its hot on to this floor woah
Hey-hey-hey, I'm poppin' up, I'm cuttin' up baby, woah
I'm only one fight down, oh
So give me one more round, woah
Hey-hey-hey
We are the titans, yeah-yeah-yeah
We can't stop fighting, we're only one night down (oh-oh-oh)
Hey-hey-hey
We are the titans, yeah-yeah-yeah
We are uniting, we're only one fight down
Gonna turn this night around
Ti-ti-ti, ti-ti-ti-ti
Tan-tan-tan, tan-tan-tan-tan-da-da
Ti-ti-ti, ti-ti-ti-ti
Tan-da-da (gonna turn, gonna turn around)
Ti-ti-ti, ti-ti-ti-ti
Tan-tan-tan, tan-tan-tan-tan-da-da
Ti-ti-ti, ti-ti-ti-ti
Tan-tan-tan, tan-tan
Hey-ey-ey
Got them record spinning 'til we dizzay-ay-ay, woah
Hey-ey-ey, pop another bottle of the fizzay--ay-ay, woah
'Bout to turn this place upside down, woah
Just give me one more round, woah
Hey-hey-hey
We are the titans, yeah-yeah-yeah
We can't stop fighting, we're only one night down (oh-oh-oh)
Hey-hey-hey (whoa, oh)
We are the titans, yeah-yeah-yeah
We are uniting, we're only one fight down (whoa, oh)
Gonna turn this night around
night around
We're only one fight down (ti-ti-ti, ti-ti-ti-ti)
Oh-oh-oh-oh, gonna turn, gonna turn around (tan-tan-tan)
(Ti-ti-ti, ti-ti-ti-ti)
(Tan-tan-tan, tan-tan-tan-tan-da-da)
(Ti-ti-ti, ti-ti-ti-ti)
Oh-oh-oh-oh
(Tan-tan-tan, tan-tan)
Oh, oh
Oh-oh-oh
Oh-oh-oh
Oh-oh-oh-oh
Hey-hey-hey
We are the titans, yeah-yeah-yeah
We can't stop fighting, we're only one night down
(Tan-tan-tan, tan-tans we are)
Hey-hey-hey
We are the titans, yeah-yeah-yeah (woah)
We are uniting, we're only one fight down (woah)
Gonna turn this night around
night around
(Ti-ti-ti ti-ti-ti-ti-ti) oh-oh-oh-oh, gonna turn, gonna turn around
(Ti-ti-ti, ti-ti-ti-ti-ti)
(Tan-tan-tan, tan-tan-tan-tan-da-da)
(Ti-ti-ti, ti-ti-ti-ti) oh-oh-oh-oh, gonna turn this night around
Comentarios