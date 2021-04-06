Síguenos:

Major Lazer junto con Sia y Labrinth se unen para salvar al mundo de los monstruos en su single 'Titans'

Los artistas han presentado su nuevo proyecto

Major Lazer - Titans (feat. Sia & Labrinth) (Official Music Video)

La música nos hace soñar despiertos e incluso nos hace imaginar un mundo mejor, quizá esta sea la idea de partida con la que los grandes de la música electrónica: Major Lazer, Sia y Labrinth nos sorprenden en su nuevo single, Titans

En este nuevo trabajo de los artistas, viajamos a un mundo futurista y de ciencia ficción donde los tres cantantes intentan salvar al mundo de todas las bestias que les acechan y luchan por descubrir una vida mejor.

Este nuevo single está incluido dentro del último álbum deluxe del grupo estadounidense Major Lazer, Music is The Weapon (Reloaded). Los tres artistas unen sus voces y estilos en una producción única que atrapa desde el primer instante.

El videoclip es como adentrarse en un videojuego, y la música lleva marcada el mejor talento de los tres intérpretes, creando así una pieza única que ya alcanza cerca de dos millones de reproducciones en plataformas musicales como Youtube

letra de 'titans'

Ooh

Ooh

Hey-hey-hey, I drop it's like its hot on to this floor woah

Hey-hey-hey, I'm poppin' up, I'm cuttin' up baby, woah

I'm only one fight down, oh

So give me one more round, woah

Hey-hey-hey

We are the titans, yeah-yeah-yeah

We can't stop fighting, we're only one night down (oh-oh-oh)

Hey-hey-hey

We are the titans, yeah-yeah-yeah

We are uniting, we're only one fight down

Gonna turn this night around

Ti-ti-ti, ti-ti-ti-ti

Tan-tan-tan, tan-tan-tan-tan-da-da

Ti-ti-ti, ti-ti-ti-ti

Tan-da-da (gonna turn, gonna turn around)

Ti-ti-ti, ti-ti-ti-ti

Tan-tan-tan, tan-tan-tan-tan-da-da

Ti-ti-ti, ti-ti-ti-ti

Tan-tan-tan, tan-tan

Hey-ey-ey

Got them record spinning 'til we dizzay-ay-ay, woah

Hey-ey-ey, pop another bottle of the fizzay--ay-ay, woah

'Bout to turn this place upside down, woah

Just give me one more round, woah

Hey-hey-hey

We are the titans, yeah-yeah-yeah

We can't stop fighting, we're only one night down (oh-oh-oh)

Hey-hey-hey (whoa, oh)

We are the titans, yeah-yeah-yeah

We are uniting, we're only one fight down (whoa, oh)

Gonna turn this night around

night around

We're only one fight down (ti-ti-ti, ti-ti-ti-ti)

Oh-oh-oh-oh, gonna turn, gonna turn around (tan-tan-tan)

(Ti-ti-ti, ti-ti-ti-ti)

(Tan-tan-tan, tan-tan-tan-tan-da-da)

(Ti-ti-ti, ti-ti-ti-ti)

Oh-oh-oh-oh

(Tan-tan-tan, tan-tan)

Oh, oh

Oh-oh-oh

Oh-oh-oh

Oh-oh-oh-oh

Hey-hey-hey

We are the titans, yeah-yeah-yeah

We can't stop fighting, we're only one night down

(Tan-tan-tan, tan-tans we are)

Hey-hey-hey

We are the titans, yeah-yeah-yeah (woah)

We are uniting, we're only one fight down (woah)

Gonna turn this night around

night around

(Ti-ti-ti ti-ti-ti-ti-ti) oh-oh-oh-oh, gonna turn, gonna turn around

(Ti-ti-ti, ti-ti-ti-ti-ti)

(Tan-tan-tan, tan-tan-tan-tan-da-da)

(Ti-ti-ti, ti-ti-ti-ti) oh-oh-oh-oh, gonna turn this night around

