‘Iko Iko’: esta es la canción de moda en TikTok que está basada en un clásico de los años 50

Ayo, Big Wave (welcome)

Turn the mic on

Small Jam alongside J. W.

My bestie and your bestie

Sit down by di fire

Your bestie say she wan' party

So can we make these flames go higher?

Talkin' hey now (hey now), hey now (hey now)

Iko, iko a nae

Jock-a-mo fee-no ai na-ney

Jock-a-mo fee na-ey (boom)

Start my truck let's all jump in

Here we go together

Nice cool breeze and big palm trees

I'll tell you life don't get no better

Talkin' hey now (hey now), hey now (hey now)

Iko, iko a nae

Jock-a-mo fee-no ai na-ney

Jock-a-mo fee na-ey

A keia mamang gwele step on the dancin' floor

Hips be windin', DJ rewindin'

Take it to the island way

Keio baby mama put on your dancin' shoes

One drop it, pop it low now, take it to the max now

Jammin' the small jam way

Jammin' the small jam way

My bestie and your bestie

Dancin' by di fire

Your bestie say she wan' party

So can we make these flames go higher?

Talkin' hey now (hey now), hey now (hey now)

Iko, iko a nae (whoa)

Jock-a-mo fee-no ai na-ney

Jock-a-mo fee na-ey

Let me take it from here

Solomon girl straight up right hoochie mama

Make we party non stop in a island banda

Swing those hips and back it up to mi ragga

A chance fi party ladies, do the Dougie Dougie

I'm jammin' island reggae reppin' blue, green and yellow

Me tappin on mi beat, make you slow whine for me, baby

Speakers pumpin', people jumpin'

We're jammin' the island way

Shout out to the good time crew

All across the islands

Grab your shoes then we'll two-by-two

And now we're shinin' bright like diamonds

Talkin' hey now (hey now), hey now (hey now)

Iko, iko a nae (whoa)

Jock-a-mo fee-no ai na-ney

Jock-a-mo fee na-ey

Yes

One drop it, pop it low now, take it to the max now

Jammin' the small jam way

Wind it

Whine up, go down, whine up, go down

Twist your body backwards (we go, we go)

We go left left, we go right right

Turn it around and forward (whine and go down again)

Whine up, go down, whine up, go down

Twist your body backwards (twist it back)

We go left left, we go right right

Turn it around and forward

My bestie and your bestie

Dancin' by di fire

Your bestie say she wan' party

So can we make these flames go higher?

Talkin' hey now (hey now), hey now (hey now)

Iko, iko a nae (whoa)

Jock-a-mo fee-no ai na-ney

Jock-a-mo fee na-ey

Jock-a-mo fee na-ey

Jock-a-mo fee na-ey

Jock-a-mo fee na-ey