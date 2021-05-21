BTS nos derrite con ‘Butter’, su nuevo gran hit en inglés: ¡mira el vídeo y la letra!
La banda de K-Pop presenta su tema y, en tan solo unas horas, supera los 42 millones de reproducciones
Se acabó la espera. BTS, la exitosa banda de K-Pop, ha estrenado su tan esperado single Butter. Un tema que llega como el segundo en inglés de su carrera después de Dynamite.
En esta ocasión, los surcoreanos nos traen una fusión de sonidos pop, disco y toques electrónicos a la que nadie puede resistirse. De hecho, con tan solo escuchar unos segundos del tema, son capaces de levantarnos de la silla para darlo todo.
Pero este tema no llega solo, sino acompañado de un videoclip en el que la elegancia y los pasos de los artistas se convierten en los principales protagonistas. Y es que la coreografía de los surcoreanos es un elemento hipnotizante.
Como cada tema que publican, Butter ha tenido una gran acogida entre sus fans. Tanto es así que el videoclip ha superado los 42 millones de reproducciones en tan solo unas horas. ¡Todo un éxito!
Nadie puede resistirse a los ritmos de BTS. Si Dynamite batió todos los récords, todo apunta a que Butter se ha convertido en un digno sucesor. Y es que los surcoreanos han demostrado que no hay idioma ni reto que se les resista. Para ellos, la conquista de la industria de la música está cada vez más cerca (si no lo han conseguido aún).
Dynamite ya supera los mil millones de reproducciones. Una cifra a la que no cualquier artista puede acceder. Pero en el caso de BTS, es una práctica de lo más común. Y a ti, ¿qué te ha parecido Butter?
LETRA DE 'BUTTER'
Smooth like butter
Like a criminal undercover
Gon' pop like trouble
Breakin' into your heart like that
Cool shade stunner
Yeah I owe it all to my mother
Hot like summer
Yeah I'm makin' you sweat like that
Break it down
Oh when I look in the mirror
I'll melt your heart into two
I got that superstar glow so
Do the boogie like
Side step right left to my beat (heartbeat)
High like the moon rock with me baby
Know that I got that heat
Let me show you 'cause talk is cheap
Side step right left to my beat (heartbeat)
Get it, let it roll
Smooth like butter
Pull you in like no other
Don't need no Usher
To remind me you got it bad
Ain't no other
That can sweep you up like a robber
Straight up, I got ya
Makin' you fall like that
Break it down
Oh when I look in the mirror
I'll melt your heart into two
I got that superstar glow so
Do the boogie like
Side step right left to my beat (heartbeat)
High like the moon rock with me baby
Know that I got that heat
Let me show you 'cause talk is cheap
Side step right left to my beat (heartbeat)
Get it, let it roll
Get it, let it roll
Get it, let it roll
No ice on my wrist
I'm that n-ice guy
Got that right body and that right mind
Rollin' up to party got the right vibe
Smooth like butter
Hate us love us
Fresh boy pull up and we lay low
All the playas get movin' when the bass low
Got ARMY right behind us when we say so
Let's go
Side step right left to my beat (heartbeat)
High like the moon rock with me baby
Know that I got that heat
Let me show you 'cause talk is cheap
Side step right left to my beat (heartbeat)
Get it, let it roll
Smooth like (butter)
Cool shade (stunner)
And you know we don't stop
Hot like (summer)
Ain't no (bummer)
You be like oh my god
We gon' make you rock and you say (yeah)
We gon' make you bounce and you say (yeah)
Hotter?
Sweeter
Cooler?
Butter
Get it, let it roll
