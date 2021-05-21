Síguenos:

BTS nos derrite con ‘Butter’, su nuevo gran hit en inglés: ¡mira el vídeo y la letra!

La banda de K-Pop presenta su tema y, en tan solo unas horas, supera los 42 millones de reproducciones

Se acabó la espera. BTS, la exitosa banda de K-Pop, ha estrenado su tan esperado single Butter. Un tema que llega como el segundo en inglés de su carrera después de Dynamite.

En esta ocasión, los surcoreanos nos traen una fusión de sonidos pop, disco y toques electrónicos a la que nadie puede resistirse. De hecho, con tan solo escuchar unos segundos del tema, son capaces de levantarnos de la silla para darlo todo.

Pero este tema no llega solo, sino acompañado de un videoclip en el que la elegancia y los pasos de los artistas se convierten en los principales protagonistas. Y es que la coreografía de los surcoreanos es un elemento hipnotizante.

Como cada tema que publican, Butter ha tenido una gran acogida entre sus fans. Tanto es así que el videoclip ha superado los 42 millones de reproducciones en tan solo unas horas. ¡Todo un éxito!

Nadie puede resistirse a los ritmos de BTS. Si Dynamite batió todos los récords, todo apunta a que Butter se ha convertido en un digno sucesor. Y es que los surcoreanos han demostrado que no hay idioma ni reto que se les resista. Para ellos, la conquista de la industria de la música está cada vez más cerca (si no lo han conseguido aún).

Dynamite ya supera los mil millones de reproducciones. Una cifra a la que no cualquier artista puede acceder. Pero en el caso de BTS, es una práctica de lo más común. Y a ti, ¿qué te ha parecido Butter?

LETRA DE 'BUTTER'

Smooth like butter

Like a criminal undercover

Gon' pop like trouble

Breakin' into your heart like that

Cool shade stunner

Yeah I owe it all to my mother

Hot like summer

Yeah I'm makin' you sweat like that

Break it down

Oh when I look in the mirror

I'll melt your heart into two

I got that superstar glow so

Do the boogie like

Side step right left to my beat (heartbeat)

High like the moon rock with me baby

Know that I got that heat

Let me show you 'cause talk is cheap

Side step right left to my beat (heartbeat)

Get it, let it roll

Smooth like butter

Pull you in like no other

Don't need no Usher

To remind me you got it bad

Ain't no other

That can sweep you up like a robber

Straight up, I got ya

Makin' you fall like that

Break it down

Oh when I look in the mirror

I'll melt your heart into two

I got that superstar glow so

Do the boogie like

Side step right left to my beat (heartbeat)

High like the moon rock with me baby

Know that I got that heat

Let me show you 'cause talk is cheap

Side step right left to my beat (heartbeat)

Get it, let it roll

Get it, let it roll

Get it, let it roll

No ice on my wrist

I'm that n-ice guy

Got that right body and that right mind

Rollin' up to party got the right vibe

Smooth like butter

Hate us love us

Fresh boy pull up and we lay low

All the playas get movin' when the bass low

Got ARMY right behind us when we say so

Let's go

Side step right left to my beat (heartbeat)

High like the moon rock with me baby

Know that I got that heat

Let me show you 'cause talk is cheap

Side step right left to my beat (heartbeat)

Get it, let it roll

Smooth like (butter)

Cool shade (stunner)

And you know we don't stop

Hot like (summer)

Ain't no (bummer)

You be like oh my god

We gon' make you rock and you say (yeah)

We gon' make you bounce and you say (yeah)

Hotter?

Sweeter

Cooler?

Butter

Get it, let it roll

