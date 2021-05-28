The Weeknd y BTS vuelven a consagrarse como artistas del año, esta vez en los iHeartRadio Music Awards
Harry Styles, Taylor Swift, Bad Bunny o J Balvin, también se han llevado premio
Parece que poco a poco vamos recuperando un poco de normalidad en las galas de premios. Todavía distan mucha de las que disfrutábamos en tiempos de pre pandemia, pero ya nos vamos acercando y la de los iHeartRadio Music Awards 2021 es un buen ejemplo.
Como ya ocurrió con los Billboard Music Awards hace unos días, The Weeknd volvió a ser el gran triunfador de la noche. Se llevó el premio a mejor artista masculino y el de mejor canción por Blinding Lights de un total de cinco.
Si hablamos de apoyo popular tendremos que destacar a BTS que siguen ganando terreno en Estados Unidos. Su Army se movilizó y ha conseguido que su grupo reciba los premios a mejor coreografía, videoclip y fandom.
También por votación popular, Harry Styles consiguió el galardón a la mejor letra por Adore you. Además, la versión que hizo Lizzo de uno de sus temas también ha resultado premiada.
Si nos centramos en las categorías latinas, el trío más habitual de las galas de premios, acabó con estatuilla: J Balvin, Bad Bunny y Karol G.
Grandes actuaciones
Elton John se llevó el premio Icono y no faltó una actuación emotiva en la que estuvo acompañado por Demi Lovato, H.E.R. y Brandi Carlile que repasaron con él algunos de esos éxitos que forman parte de su extensa trayectoria.
Y si nos centramos en actuaciones, no podemos obviar la encargada de abrir la gala que nos permitió ver a The Weeknd y Ariana Grande presentando en directo su Save your tears dejando claro el buen tandem que forman.
También fue un momentazo la actuación de Silk Sonic, el proyecto que ha unido a Bruno Mars y Anderson.Paak. Interpretaron Leave the door open y nos dejaron alguna de las imágenes inolvidables de la noche.
Aquí te dejamos la lista de ganadores en la que también encontramos divas como Dua Lipa, Doja Cat o Taylor Swift.
Canción del año
- Blinding Lights - The Weeknd - GANADOR
- Circles - Post Malone
- Don't Start Now - Dua Lipa
- ROCKSTAR - DaBaby featuring Roddy Ricch
- Watermelon Sugar - Harry Styles
Artista femenina del año
- Ariana Grande
- Billie Eilish
- Dua Lipa - GANADOR
- Megan Thee Stallion
- Taylor Swift
Artista masculino del año
- Harry Styles
- Justin Bieber
- Post Malone
- Roddy Ricch
- The Weeknd - GANADOR
Dúo o grupo del año
- BTS
- Dan + Shay - GANADOR
- Jonas Brothers
- Maroon 5
- twenty one pilots
Mejor colaboración
- Go Crazy - Chris Brown & Young Thug
- Holy - Justin Bieber featuring Chance the Rapper
- I Hope - Gabby Barrett featuring Charlie Puth
- Mood - 24kGoldn featuring iann dior
- Savage (Remix) - Megan Thee Stallion featuring Beyoncé - GANADOR
Premio Icono
Elton John - GANADOR
Mejor álbum de pop
Taylor Swift - folklore - GANADOR
Artista revelación
- 24kGoldn
- blackbear
- Doja Cat - GANADORA
- JP Saxe
- Pop Smoke
Mejor álbum de rock alternativo
Machine Gun Kelly - Tickets To My Downfall - GANADOR
Mejor canción de rock alternativo
- Bang! - AJR
- Bloody Valentine - Machine Gun Kelly
- Everything I wanted - Billie Eilish
- Level Of Concern - twenty one pilots - GANADOR
- Monsters - All Time Low featuring blackbear
Mejor artista de rock alternativo
- AJR
- All Time Low
- Billie Eilish
- Cage the Elephant
- twenty one pilots - GANADOR
Artista revelación de rock alternativo
- Ashe
- Dayglow
- Powfu - GANADOR
- Royal & The Serpent
- Wallows
Mejor álbum de rock
AD/DC - Power Up - GANADOR
Mejor canción de rock
- Death By Rock And Roll - The Pretty Reckless
- Patience - Chris Cornell
- Shame Shame - Foo Fighters - GANADOR
- Shot In The Dark - AC/DC
- Under The Graveyard - Ozzy Osbourne
Artista rock
- AC/DC
- Five Finger Death Punch
- Ozzy Osbourne
- Shinedown
- The Pretty Reckless - WINNER
Álbum dance
Diplo - Diplo Presents Thomas Wesley, Chapter 1: Snake Oil - GANADOR
Canción dance
- Head & Heart - Joel Corry x MNEK
- Ily (I love you baby) - Surf Mesa featuring Emilee
- Lasting Lover – Sigala & James Arthur
- Rain On Me - Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande
- Roses (Imanbek Remix) - SAINt JHN - GANADOR
Artista dance
- Anabel Englund
- Diplo
- Marshmello - GANADOR
- Surf Mesa
- Tiësto
Álbum de Hip Hop
Lil Baby - My Turn - GANADOR
Canción de Hip Hop
- High Fashion - Roddy Ricch featuring Mustard
- Life Is Good - Future featuring Drake
- ROCKSTAR - DaBaby featuring Roddy Ricch
- Savage (Remix) - Megan Thee Stallion featuring Beyoncé
- The Box - Roddy Ricch - GANADOR
Artista de Hip Hop
- DaBaby
- Lil Baby
- Megan Thee Stallion
- Pop Smoke
- Roddy Ricch - GANADOR
Artista revelación de Hip Hop
- Jack Harlow
- Moneybagg Yo
- Pop Smoke
- Rod Wave
- Roddy Ricch - GANADOR
Álbum latino o de reguetón
Bad Bunny - YHLQMDLG - GANADOR
Canción latina o de reguetón
- Caramelo - Ozuna
- Dákiti - Bad Bunny & Jhay Cortez
- Hawái (Remix) - Maluma & The Weeknd
- RITMO (Bad Boys For Life) - Black Eyed Peas & J Balvin
- Tusa - KAROL G & Nicki Minaj - GANADORA
Artista latino o de reguetón
- Bad Bunny
- J Balvin - GANADOR
- KAROL G
- Maluma
- Ozuna
Artista revelación latino o de reguetón
- Chesca
- Jay Wheeler
- Natanael Cano
- Neto Bernal
- Rauw Alejandro - GANADOR
Mejor letra (voto popular)
- Adore You - Harry Styles - GANADOR
- Before You Go - Lewis Capaldi
- Blinding Lights - The Weeknd
- cardigan - Taylor Swift
- Don’t Start Now - Dua Lipa
- Everything I wanted - Billie Eilish
- I Hope - Gabby Barrett featuring Charlie Puth
- If The World Was Ending - JP Saxe featuring Julia Michaels
- Intentions - Justin Bieber featuring Quavo
- Life Is Good - Future featuring Drake
Mejor versión (voto popular)
- Adore You (Harry Styles) - Lizzo cover - GANADORA
- Can't Take My Eyes Off You (Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons) - Shawn Mendes cover
- Fix You (Coldplay) - Sam Smith cover
- Heart Of Glass (Blondie) - Miley Cyrus cover
- Juice (Lizzo) - Harry Styles cover
Mejor Army (Voto popular)
- #Agnation - Agnez Mo
- #Arianators - Ariana Grande
- #Beliebers - Justin Bieber
- #BLINK - BLACKPINK
- #BTSARMY - BTS - GANADOR
- #Harries - Harry Styles
- #Limelights - Why Don't We
- #Louies - Louis Tomlinson
- #MendesArmy - Shawn Mendes
- #NCTzens - NCT 127
- #Selenators - Selena Gomez
- #Swifties - Taylor Swift
Mejor videoclip (Voto popular)
- Blinding Lights - The Weeknd
- Don't Start Now - Dua Lipa
- Dynamite - BTS - GANADOR
- Hawái - Maluma
- How You Like That - BLACKPINK
- Life Is Good - Future featuring Drake
- Rain On Me - Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande
- WAP - Cardi B featuring Megan Thee Stallion
- Watermelon Sugar - Harry Styles
- Yummy - Justin Bieber
Artista social (voto popular)
- Dixie D'Amelio
- Jaden Hossler
- LILHUDDY
- Nessa Barrett
- Olivia Rodrigo - GANADORA
- Tate McRae
Mejor coreografía (Voto popular)
- BTS – Son Sung Deuk - GANADOR
- 34+35 (Ariana Grande) - Scott & Brian Nicholson
- Do It (Chloe x Halle) - Kendra Bracy & Ashanti Ledon
- Honey Boo (CNCO & Natti Natasha) - Kyle Hanagami
- Physical (Dua Lipa) - Charm La'Donna
- Rain On Me (Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande) - Richy Jackson
- Say So (Doja Cat) -Cortland Brown
- WAP (Cardi B featuring Megan Thee Stallion) - JaQuel Knight
- Bop (DaBaby) - Coach Cherry & DaniLeigh
Canción en TikTok (voto popular)
- Blinding Lights - The Weeknd - GANADOR
- Lottery (Renegade) - K CAMP
- Savage - Megan Thee Stallion
- Savage Love (Laxed-Siren Beat) - Jawsh 685, Jason Derulo
- Say So - Doja Cat
- WAP - Cardi B featuring Megan Thee Stallion
Canción de titanio
The Weeknd - Blinding Lights - GANADOR
Artista de titanio
The Weeknd - GANADOR
Comentarios
