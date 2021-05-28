Síguenos:

The Weeknd y BTS vuelven a consagrarse como artistas del año, esta vez en los iHeartRadio Music Awards

Harry Styles, Taylor Swift, Bad Bunny o J Balvin, también se han llevado premio

The Weeknd

The Weeknd, gran triunfador de los iHeartRadio Music Awards 2021. / Kevin Winter/Getty Images for iHeartMedia

Parece que poco a poco vamos recuperando un poco de normalidad en las galas de premios. Todavía distan mucha de las que disfrutábamos en tiempos de pre pandemia, pero ya nos vamos acercando y la de los iHeartRadio Music Awards 2021 es un buen ejemplo.

Como ya ocurrió con los Billboard Music Awards hace unos días, The Weeknd volvió a ser el gran triunfador de la noche. Se llevó el premio a mejor artista masculino y el de mejor canción por Blinding Lights de un total de cinco.

Si hablamos de apoyo popular tendremos que destacar a BTS que siguen ganando terreno en Estados Unidos. Su Army se movilizó y ha conseguido que su grupo reciba los premios a mejor coreografía, videoclip y fandom.

También por votación popular, Harry Styles consiguió el galardón a la mejor letra por Adore you. Además, la versión que hizo Lizzo de uno de sus temas también ha resultado premiada.

Si nos centramos en las categorías latinas, el trío más habitual de las galas de premios, acabó con estatuilla: J Balvin, Bad Bunny y Karol G.

Grandes actuaciones

Elton John se llevó el premio Icono y no faltó una actuación emotiva en la que estuvo acompañado por Demi Lovato, H.E.R. y Brandi Carlile que repasaron con él algunos de esos éxitos que forman parte de su extensa trayectoria.

Y si nos centramos en actuaciones, no podemos obviar la encargada de abrir la gala que nos permitió ver a The Weeknd y Ariana Grande presentando en directo su Save your tears dejando claro el buen tandem que forman.

También fue un momentazo la actuación de Silk Sonic, el proyecto que ha unido a Bruno Mars y Anderson.Paak. Interpretaron Leave the door open y nos dejaron alguna de las imágenes inolvidables de la noche.

Aquí te dejamos la lista de ganadores en la que también encontramos divas como Dua Lipa, Doja Cat o Taylor Swift.

Canción del año

  • Blinding Lights - The Weeknd - GANADOR
  • Circles - Post Malone
  • Don't Start Now - Dua Lipa
  • ROCKSTAR - DaBaby featuring Roddy Ricch
  • Watermelon Sugar - Harry Styles

Artista femenina del año

  • Ariana Grande
  • Billie Eilish
  • Dua Lipa - GANADOR
  • Megan Thee Stallion
  • Taylor Swift

Artista masculino del año

  • Harry Styles
  • Justin Bieber
  • Post Malone
  • Roddy Ricch
  • The Weeknd - GANADOR

Dúo o grupo del año

  • BTS
  • Dan + Shay - GANADOR
  • Jonas Brothers
  • Maroon 5
  • twenty one pilots

Mejor colaboración

  • Go Crazy - Chris Brown & Young Thug
  • Holy - Justin Bieber featuring Chance the Rapper
  • I Hope - Gabby Barrett featuring Charlie Puth
  • Mood - 24kGoldn featuring iann dior
  • Savage (Remix) - Megan Thee Stallion featuring Beyoncé - GANADOR

Premio Icono

Elton John - GANADOR

Mejor álbum de pop

Taylor Swift - folklore - GANADOR

Artista revelación

  • 24kGoldn
  • blackbear
  • Doja Cat - GANADORA
  • JP Saxe
  • Pop Smoke

Mejor álbum de rock alternativo

Machine Gun Kelly - Tickets To My Downfall - GANADOR

Mejor canción de rock alternativo

  • Bang! - AJR
  • Bloody Valentine - Machine Gun Kelly
  • Everything I wanted - Billie Eilish
  • Level Of Concern - twenty one pilots - GANADOR
  • Monsters - All Time Low featuring blackbear

Mejor artista de rock alternativo

  • AJR
  • All Time Low
  • Billie Eilish
  • Cage the Elephant
  • twenty one pilots - GANADOR

Artista revelación de rock alternativo

  • Ashe
  • Dayglow
  • Powfu - GANADOR
  • Royal & The Serpent
  • Wallows

Mejor álbum de rock

AD/DC - Power Up - GANADOR

Mejor canción de rock

  • Death By Rock And Roll - The Pretty Reckless
  • Patience - Chris Cornell
  • Shame Shame - Foo Fighters - GANADOR
  • Shot In The Dark - AC/DC
  • Under The Graveyard - Ozzy Osbourne

Artista rock

  • AC/DC
  • Five Finger Death Punch
  • Ozzy Osbourne
  • Shinedown
  • The Pretty Reckless - WINNER

Álbum dance

Diplo - Diplo Presents Thomas Wesley, Chapter 1: Snake Oil - GANADOR

Canción dance

  • Head & Heart - Joel Corry x MNEK
  • Ily (I love you baby) - Surf Mesa featuring Emilee
  • Lasting Lover – Sigala & James Arthur
  • Rain On Me - Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande
  • Roses (Imanbek Remix) - SAINt JHN - GANADOR

Artista dance

  • Anabel Englund
  • Diplo
  • Marshmello - GANADOR
  • Surf Mesa
  • Tiësto

Álbum de Hip Hop

Lil Baby - My Turn - GANADOR

Canción de Hip Hop

  • High Fashion - Roddy Ricch featuring Mustard
  • Life Is Good - Future featuring Drake
  • ROCKSTAR - DaBaby featuring Roddy Ricch
  • Savage (Remix) - Megan Thee Stallion featuring Beyoncé
  • The Box - Roddy Ricch - GANADOR

Artista de Hip Hop

  • DaBaby
  • Lil Baby
  • Megan Thee Stallion
  • Pop Smoke
  • Roddy Ricch - GANADOR

Artista revelación de Hip Hop

  • Jack Harlow
  • Moneybagg Yo
  • Pop Smoke
  • Rod Wave
  • Roddy Ricch - GANADOR

Álbum latino o de reguetón

Bad Bunny - YHLQMDLG - GANADOR

Canción latina o de reguetón

  • Caramelo - Ozuna
  • Dákiti - Bad Bunny & Jhay Cortez
  • Hawái (Remix) - Maluma & The Weeknd
  • RITMO (Bad Boys For Life) - Black Eyed Peas & J Balvin
  • Tusa - KAROL G & Nicki Minaj - GANADORA

Artista latino o de reguetón

  • Bad Bunny
  • J Balvin - GANADOR
  • KAROL G
  • Maluma
  • Ozuna

Artista revelación latino o de reguetón

  • Chesca
  • Jay Wheeler
  • Natanael Cano
  • Neto Bernal
  • Rauw Alejandro - GANADOR

Mejor letra (voto popular)

  • Adore You - Harry Styles - GANADOR
  • Before You Go - Lewis Capaldi
  • Blinding Lights - The Weeknd
  • cardigan - Taylor Swift
  • Don’t Start Now - Dua Lipa
  • Everything I wanted - Billie Eilish
  • I Hope - Gabby Barrett featuring Charlie Puth
  • If The World Was Ending - JP Saxe featuring Julia Michaels
  • Intentions - Justin Bieber featuring Quavo
  • Life Is Good - Future featuring Drake

Mejor versión (voto popular)

  • Adore You (Harry Styles) - Lizzo cover - GANADORA
  • Can't Take My Eyes Off You (Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons) - Shawn Mendes cover
  • Fix You (Coldplay) - Sam Smith cover
  • Heart Of Glass (Blondie) - Miley Cyrus cover
  • Juice (Lizzo) - Harry Styles cover

Mejor Army (Voto popular)

  • #Agnation - Agnez Mo
  • #Arianators - Ariana Grande
  • #Beliebers - Justin Bieber
  • #BLINK - BLACKPINK
  • #BTSARMY - BTS - GANADOR
  • #Harries - Harry Styles
  • #Limelights - Why Don't We
  • #Louies - Louis Tomlinson
  • #MendesArmy - Shawn Mendes
  • #NCTzens - NCT 127
  • #Selenators - Selena Gomez
  • #Swifties - Taylor Swift

Mejor videoclip (Voto popular)

  • Blinding Lights - The Weeknd
  • Don't Start Now - Dua Lipa
  • Dynamite - BTS - GANADOR
  • Hawái - Maluma
  • How You Like That - BLACKPINK
  • Life Is Good - Future featuring Drake
  • Rain On Me - Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande
  • WAP - Cardi B featuring Megan Thee Stallion
  • Watermelon Sugar - Harry Styles
  • Yummy - Justin Bieber

Artista social (voto popular)

  • Dixie D'Amelio
  • Jaden Hossler
  • LILHUDDY
  • Nessa Barrett
  • Olivia Rodrigo - GANADORA
  • Tate McRae

Mejor coreografía (Voto popular)

  • BTS – Son Sung Deuk - GANADOR
  • 34+35 (Ariana Grande) - Scott & Brian Nicholson
  • Do It (Chloe x Halle) - Kendra Bracy & Ashanti Ledon
  • Honey Boo (CNCO & Natti Natasha) - Kyle Hanagami
  • Physical (Dua Lipa) - Charm La'Donna
  • Rain On Me (Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande) - Richy Jackson
  • Say So (Doja Cat) -Cortland Brown
  • WAP (Cardi B featuring Megan Thee Stallion) - JaQuel Knight
  • Bop (DaBaby) - Coach Cherry & DaniLeigh

 Canción en TikTok (voto popular)

  • Blinding Lights - The Weeknd - GANADOR
  • Lottery (Renegade) - K CAMP
  • Savage - Megan Thee Stallion
  • Savage Love (Laxed-Siren Beat) - Jawsh 685, Jason Derulo
  • Say So - Doja Cat
  • WAP - Cardi B featuring Megan Thee Stallion

Canción de titanio

The Weeknd - Blinding Lights - GANADOR

Artista de titanio

The Weeknd - GANADOR

Comentarios

