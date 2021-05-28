The Weeknd y BTS vuelven a consagrarse como artistas del año, esta vez en los iHeartRadio Music Awards

Parece que poco a poco vamos recuperando un poco de normalidad en las galas de premios. Todavía distan mucha de las que disfrutábamos en tiempos de pre pandemia, pero ya nos vamos acercando y la de los iHeartRadio Music Awards 2021 es un buen ejemplo.

Como ya ocurrió con los Billboard Music Awards hace unos días, The Weeknd volvió a ser el gran triunfador de la noche. Se llevó el premio a mejor artista masculino y el de mejor canción por Blinding Lights de un total de cinco.

Si hablamos de apoyo popular tendremos que destacar a BTS que siguen ganando terreno en Estados Unidos. Su Army se movilizó y ha conseguido que su grupo reciba los premios a mejor coreografía, videoclip y fandom.

También por votación popular, Harry Styles consiguió el galardón a la mejor letra por Adore you. Además, la versión que hizo Lizzo de uno de sus temas también ha resultado premiada.

Si nos centramos en las categorías latinas, el trío más habitual de las galas de premios, acabó con estatuilla: J Balvin, Bad Bunny y Karol G.

Grandes actuaciones

Elton John se llevó el premio Icono y no faltó una actuación emotiva en la que estuvo acompañado por Demi Lovato, H.E.R. y Brandi Carlile que repasaron con él algunos de esos éxitos que forman parte de su extensa trayectoria.

Y si nos centramos en actuaciones, no podemos obviar la encargada de abrir la gala que nos permitió ver a The Weeknd y Ariana Grande presentando en directo su Save your tears dejando claro el buen tandem que forman.

También fue un momentazo la actuación de Silk Sonic, el proyecto que ha unido a Bruno Mars y Anderson.Paak. Interpretaron Leave the door open y nos dejaron alguna de las imágenes inolvidables de la noche.

Aquí te dejamos la lista de ganadores en la que también encontramos divas como Dua Lipa, Doja Cat o Taylor Swift.

Canción del año

Blinding Lights - The Weeknd - GANADOR

Circles - Post Malone

Don't Start Now - Dua Lipa

ROCKSTAR - DaBaby featuring Roddy Ricch

Watermelon Sugar - Harry Styles

Artista femenina del año

Ariana Grande

Billie Eilish

Dua Lipa - GANADOR

Megan Thee Stallion

Taylor Swift

Artista masculino del año

Harry Styles

Justin Bieber

Post Malone

Roddy Ricch

The Weeknd - GANADOR

Dúo o grupo del año

BTS

Dan + Shay - GANADOR

Jonas Brothers

Maroon 5

twenty one pilots

Mejor colaboración

Go Crazy - Chris Brown & Young Thug

Holy - Justin Bieber featuring Chance the Rapper

I Hope - Gabby Barrett featuring Charlie Puth

Mood - 24kGoldn featuring iann dior

Savage (Remix) - Megan Thee Stallion featuring Beyoncé - GANADOR

Premio Icono

Elton John - GANADOR

Mejor álbum de pop

Taylor Swift - folklore - GANADOR

Artista revelación

24kGoldn

blackbear

Doja Cat - GANADORA

JP Saxe

Pop Smoke

Mejor álbum de rock alternativo

Machine Gun Kelly - Tickets To My Downfall - GANADOR

Mejor canción de rock alternativo

Bang! - AJR

Bloody Valentine - Machine Gun Kelly

Everything I wanted - Billie Eilish

Level Of Concern - twenty one pilots - GANADOR

Monsters - All Time Low featuring blackbear

Mejor artista de rock alternativo

AJR

All Time Low

Billie Eilish

Cage the Elephant

twenty one pilots - GANADOR

Artista revelación de rock alternativo

Ashe

Dayglow

Powfu - GANADOR

Royal & The Serpent

Wallows

Mejor álbum de rock

AD/DC - Power Up - GANADOR

Mejor canción de rock

Death By Rock And Roll - The Pretty Reckless

Patience - Chris Cornell

Shame Shame - Foo Fighters - GANADOR

Shot In The Dark - AC/DC

Under The Graveyard - Ozzy Osbourne

Artista rock

AC/DC

Five Finger Death Punch

Ozzy Osbourne

Shinedown

The Pretty Reckless - WINNER

Álbum dance

Diplo - Diplo Presents Thomas Wesley, Chapter 1: Snake Oil - GANADOR

Canción dance

Head & Heart - Joel Corry x MNEK

Ily (I love you baby) - Surf Mesa featuring Emilee

Lasting Lover – Sigala & James Arthur

Rain On Me - Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande

Roses (Imanbek Remix) - SAINt JHN - GANADOR

Artista dance

Anabel Englund

Diplo

Marshmello - GANADOR

Surf Mesa

Tiësto

Álbum de Hip Hop

Lil Baby - My Turn - GANADOR

Canción de Hip Hop

High Fashion - Roddy Ricch featuring Mustard

Life Is Good - Future featuring Drake

ROCKSTAR - DaBaby featuring Roddy Ricch

Savage (Remix) - Megan Thee Stallion featuring Beyoncé

The Box - Roddy Ricch - GANADOR

Artista de Hip Hop

DaBaby

Lil Baby

Megan Thee Stallion

Pop Smoke

Roddy Ricch - GANADOR

Artista revelación de Hip Hop

Jack Harlow

Moneybagg Yo

Pop Smoke

Rod Wave

Roddy Ricch - GANADOR

Álbum latino o de reguetón

Bad Bunny - YHLQMDLG - GANADOR

Canción latina o de reguetón

Caramelo - Ozuna

Dákiti - Bad Bunny & Jhay Cortez

Hawái (Remix) - Maluma & The Weeknd

RITMO (Bad Boys For Life) - Black Eyed Peas & J Balvin

Tusa - KAROL G & Nicki Minaj - GANADORA

Artista latino o de reguetón

Bad Bunny

J Balvin - GANADOR

KAROL G

Maluma

Ozuna

Artista revelación latino o de reguetón

Chesca

Jay Wheeler

Natanael Cano

Neto Bernal

Rauw Alejandro - GANADOR

Mejor letra (voto popular)

Adore You - Harry Styles - GANADOR

Before You Go - Lewis Capaldi

Blinding Lights - The Weeknd

cardigan - Taylor Swift

Don’t Start Now - Dua Lipa

Everything I wanted - Billie Eilish

I Hope - Gabby Barrett featuring Charlie Puth

If The World Was Ending - JP Saxe featuring Julia Michaels

Intentions - Justin Bieber featuring Quavo

Life Is Good - Future featuring Drake

Mejor versión (voto popular)

Adore You (Harry Styles) - Lizzo cover - GANADORA

Can't Take My Eyes Off You (Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons) - Shawn Mendes cover

Fix You (Coldplay) - Sam Smith cover

Heart Of Glass (Blondie) - Miley Cyrus cover

Juice (Lizzo) - Harry Styles cover

Mejor Army (Voto popular)

#Agnation - Agnez Mo

#Arianators - Ariana Grande

#Beliebers - Justin Bieber

#BLINK - BLACKPINK

#BTSARMY - BTS - GANADOR

#Harries - Harry Styles

#Limelights - Why Don't We

#Louies - Louis Tomlinson

#MendesArmy - Shawn Mendes

#NCTzens - NCT 127

#Selenators - Selena Gomez

#Swifties - Taylor Swift

Mejor videoclip (Voto popular)

Blinding Lights - The Weeknd

Don't Start Now - Dua Lipa

Dynamite - BTS - GANADOR

Hawái - Maluma

How You Like That - BLACKPINK

Life Is Good - Future featuring Drake

Rain On Me - Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande

WAP - Cardi B featuring Megan Thee Stallion

Watermelon Sugar - Harry Styles

Yummy - Justin Bieber

Artista social (voto popular)

Dixie D'Amelio

Jaden Hossler

LILHUDDY

Nessa Barrett

Olivia Rodrigo - GANADORA

Tate McRae

Mejor coreografía (Voto popular)

BTS – Son Sung Deuk - GANADOR

34+35 (Ariana Grande) - Scott & Brian Nicholson

Do It (Chloe x Halle) - Kendra Bracy & Ashanti Ledon

Honey Boo (CNCO & Natti Natasha) - Kyle Hanagami

Physical (Dua Lipa) - Charm La'Donna

Rain On Me (Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande) - Richy Jackson

Say So (Doja Cat) -Cortland Brown

WAP (Cardi B featuring Megan Thee Stallion) - JaQuel Knight

Bop (DaBaby) - Coach Cherry & DaniLeigh

Canción en TikTok (voto popular)

Blinding Lights - The Weeknd - GANADOR

Lottery (Renegade) - K CAMP

Savage - Megan Thee Stallion

Savage Love (Laxed-Siren Beat) - Jawsh 685, Jason Derulo

Say So - Doja Cat

WAP - Cardi B featuring Megan Thee Stallion

Canción de titanio

The Weeknd - Blinding Lights - GANADOR

Artista de titanio

The Weeknd - GANADOR