Doja Cat se convierte en una marciana con ganas de fiesta en ‘Need to Know’: mira el vídeo y la letra
Se trata del segundo single de su próximo álbum: 'Planet Her'
Doja Cat se ha convertido en una de las estrellas pop del momento. Gracias al éxito que supuso Say So durante todo el 2020, la joven se ha ganado su propio hueco en la industria musical. Y es que su álbum Hot Pink consiguió que muchas personas empezasen a escucharla.
Ahora, la cantante estadounidense está a punto de sacar al mercado su tercer álbum de estudio, Planet Her, y para que la espera sea más llevadera, ha sacado un muevo single. ¡Y menudo single!
Este 11 de junio, Doja Cat ha lanzado Need To Know, la nueva canción de la artista. Se trata del nuevo single de Planet Her, que podremos escuchar completo el 25 de junio, y que ha cumplido con todas las expectativas de los fans.
Doja apuesta por un sonido hip hop y una letra llena de sensualidad para Need To Know. Pero si hay algo que ha llamado la atención de sus seguidores y seguidoras es, sin duda, el increíble videoclip que se ha marcado.
Siguiendo la temática audiovisual de este nuevo disco, donde la cantante explora el mundo del espacio, Doja se convierte en una marciana con muchas ganas de fiesta. De este modo, junto a sus amigas, decide salir a la discoteca y bailar.
Con una estética que recuerda a películas como El quinto elemento, Doja nos presenta un mundo nuevo que sigue la estela de Kiss Me More. Y es que en aquel vídeo, la cantante nos presentaba un planeta desolado lleno de arena y donde junto a SZA recopilaba hombres con los que jugar en la videoconsola.
Sin duda, parece que Doja tiene claro el concepto estérico del álbum y va a continuar sorprendiéndonos con sus videoclips de esta nueva era musical.
letra 'need to know'
Yeah
[Chorus]
Wanna know what it's like (Like)
Baby, show me what it's like (Like)
I don't really got no type (Type)
I just wanna fuck all night
Yeah-yeah, oh-woah-woah (Oh, ooh, mmm)
Baby, I need to know, mmm (Yeah, need to know)
I just been fantasizin' (Size)
And we got a lotta time (Time)
Baby, come throw the pipe (Pipe)
Gotta know what it's like (Like)
Yeah-yeah, oh-woah-woah
Baby, I need to know, mmm
[Verse 1]
What's your size? (Size)
Add, subtract, divide ('Vide)
Daddy don't throw no curves (Curves)
Hold up, I'm goin' wide (Wide)
We could just start at ten (Ten)
Then we can go to five (Five)
I don't play with my pen (Pen)
I mean what I writе
Yeah-yeah, woah-woah-woah
I just can't help but bе sexual (Oh)
Tell me your schedule (Yeah)
I got a lotta new tricks for you, baby
Just sayin' I'm flexible (Yeah)
I do what I can to get you off (Yeah)
Might just fuck him with my makeup on (Yeah)
Eat it like I need an apron on (You okay?)
Eat it 'til I need to change my thong (You okay?)
We could do it to your favorite song (You okay?)
Take a ride into the danger zone
You know my nigga be buggin' me
I just be wonderin' if you can fuck on me better
Itchin' for me like an ugly sweater
Need it in me like a Chuck E. need cheddar
I need to know
[Chorus]
Wanna know what it's like (Like)
Baby, show me what it's like (Like)
I don't really got no type (Type)
I just wanna fuck all night
Yeah-yeah, oh-woah-woah (Oh, ooh, mmm)
Baby, I need to know, mmm (Yeah, need to know)
I just been fantasizin' (Size)
And we got a lotta time (Time)
Baby, come throw the pipe (Pipe)
Gotta know what it's like (Like)
Yeah-yeah, oh-woah-woah
Baby, I need to know, mmm
[Bridge]
You're exciting, boy, come find me
Your eyes told me, "Girl, come ride me"
Fuck that feeling both us fighting
Could he try me? (Yeah) Mmm, most likely
[Verse 2]
Tryna see if you could handle this ass
Prolly give his ass a panic attack
Sorry if I gave a random erection
Prolly thinkin' I'm a telekinetic
Oh, wait, you a fan of the magic?
Poof, pussy like an Alakazam
I heard from a friend of a friend
That that dick was a ten out of ten
I can't stand it, just one night me
Clink with the drink, gimme a sip
Tell me what's your kink, gimme the dick
Spank me, slap me, choke me, bite me (Ew)
Oh, wait, I can take it (Ah)
Give a fuck 'bout what your wifey's sayin' (Yeah)
[Chorus]
Wanna know what it's like (Like)
Baby, show me what it's like (Like)
I don't really got no type (Type)
I just wanna fuck all night
Yeah-yeah, oh-woah-woah (Oh, ooh, mmm)
Baby, I need to know, mmm (Yeah, need to know)
I just been fantasizin' (Size)
And we got a lotta time (Time)
Baby, come throw the pipe (Pipe)
Gotta know what it's like (Like)
Yeah-yeah, oh-woah-woah
Baby, I need to know, mmm
