Doja Cat se convierte en una marciana con ganas de fiesta en ‘Need to Know’: mira el vídeo y la letra

Yeah

[Chorus]

Wanna know what it's like (Like)

Baby, show me what it's like (Like)

I don't really got no type (Type)

I just wanna fuck all night

Yeah-yeah, oh-woah-woah (Oh, ooh, mmm)

Baby, I need to know, mmm (Yeah, need to know)

I just been fantasizin' (Size)

And we got a lotta time (Time)

Baby, come throw the pipe (Pipe)

Gotta know what it's like (Like)

Yeah-yeah, oh-woah-woah

Baby, I need to know, mmm

[Verse 1]

What's your size? (Size)

Add, subtract, divide ('Vide)

Daddy don't throw no curves (Curves)

Hold up, I'm goin' wide (Wide)

We could just start at ten (Ten)

Then we can go to five (Five)

I don't play with my pen (Pen)

I mean what I writе

Yeah-yeah, woah-woah-woah

I just can't help but bе sexual (Oh)

Tell me your schedule (Yeah)

I got a lotta new tricks for you, baby

Just sayin' I'm flexible (Yeah)

I do what I can to get you off (Yeah)

Might just fuck him with my makeup on (Yeah)

Eat it like I need an apron on (You okay?)

Eat it 'til I need to change my thong (You okay?)

We could do it to your favorite song (You okay?)

Take a ride into the danger zone

You know my nigga be buggin' me

I just be wonderin' if you can fuck on me better

Itchin' for me like an ugly sweater

Need it in me like a Chuck E. need cheddar

I need to know

[Chorus]

Wanna know what it's like (Like)

Baby, show me what it's like (Like)

I don't really got no type (Type)

I just wanna fuck all night

Yeah-yeah, oh-woah-woah (Oh, ooh, mmm)

Baby, I need to know, mmm (Yeah, need to know)

I just been fantasizin' (Size)

And we got a lotta time (Time)

Baby, come throw the pipe (Pipe)

Gotta know what it's like (Like)

Yeah-yeah, oh-woah-woah

Baby, I need to know, mmm

[Bridge]

You're exciting, boy, come find me

Your eyes told me, "Girl, come ride me"

Fuck that feeling both us fighting

Could he try me? (Yeah) Mmm, most likely

[Verse 2]

Tryna see if you could handle this ass

Prolly give his ass a panic attack

Sorry if I gave a random erection

Prolly thinkin' I'm a telekinetic

Oh, wait, you a fan of the magic?

Poof, pussy like an Alakazam

I heard from a friend of a friend

That that dick was a ten out of ten

I can't stand it, just one night me

Clink with the drink, gimme a sip

Tell me what's your kink, gimme the dick

Spank me, slap me, choke me, bite me (Ew)

Oh, wait, I can take it (Ah)

Give a fuck 'bout what your wifey's sayin' (Yeah)

[Chorus]

Wanna know what it's like (Like)

Baby, show me what it's like (Like)

I don't really got no type (Type)

I just wanna fuck all night

Yeah-yeah, oh-woah-woah (Oh, ooh, mmm)

Baby, I need to know, mmm (Yeah, need to know)

I just been fantasizin' (Size)

And we got a lotta time (Time)

Baby, come throw the pipe (Pipe)

Gotta know what it's like (Like)

Yeah-yeah, oh-woah-woah

Baby, I need to know, mmm