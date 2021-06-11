Jessie J demuestra la fuerza de su voz en ‘I want love’: ¡mira el vídeo y la letra!
La artista está más viva que nunca y lo ha vuelto a dejar claro
Es posible que con el siguiente dato te hagamos sentir viejx, pero es la pura verdad: ha pasado ya toda una década desde que Jessie J llegara a nuestras vidas con dos bombazos llamados Price tag y Domino.
Corría el año 2011 cuando la londinense se coló de lleno entre los pelotazos con los que más vibrábamos por aquel entonces. La mezcla de poderío vocal y ritmos bailables era, y sigue siendo, su principal seña de identidad.
Y lejos de alejarse de los micrófonos, la artista a la que también escuchamos en Bang Bang (junto a Ariana Grande y Nicki Minaj) está de vuelta con otro tema con toque soul. I want love es lo último para Jessie J y no nos vamos a poder sacar de la cabeza su estribillo desde la primera escucha.
Para crear esta nueva canción, la británica ha contado con el mejor aliado para su producción: Ryan Tedder, líder de OneRepublic y artista que en su faceta de productor está detrás de éxitos como Sucker (Jonas Brothers) o Maps (Maroon 5). El anuncio llegó a través de las redes sociales, donde recurrió a la clásica técnica de blanquear su cuenta de Instagram y empezar de cero con pistas sobre el lanzamiento.
Por ahora solo se ha publicado el vídeo lírico, a falta de conocer el videoclip oficial, pero ya en él podemos encontrar pistas sobre cómo será. Vestida con una chaqueta rosa, la propia Jessie es la protagonista de un viaje en coche mientras canta la canción como quien se viene arriba cuando suena un temazo en LOS40.
Si nos vamos a la caja de comentarios, sus fans coinciden en que estamos ante uno de los lanzamientos más potentes en la carrera de la artista. "Puro arte", "voz increíble" o "una de sus mejores canciones" de toda su carrera son solo algunas de las reacciones a un regreso musical tan esperado.
Y a ti, ¿cómo te suena lo nuevo de Jessie J?
Letra de 'I want love'
I want love
Baby, tonight, I want it
I want love
Don't try to fight me on it
I want you and me, there's no confusion
Breakin' all our New Year's resolutions
I never thought you'd see me
I never thought you'd care
I never thought you'd come so close
I could feel you, now you're standing there
I never thought you'd run to me
Now I don't know what to say, babe
I only closed the door 'cause I thought that you were afraid
I wanted you yesterday
No, nothing's changed
You've always been the one
And I want love
Baby, tonight, I want it
I want love
Don't try to fight me on it
I want you and mе, there's no confusion
Breakin' all our Nеw Year's resolutions
'Cause I want love (Ooh-ooh-ooh)
I want love (Ooh-ooh-ooh)
I want you and me, there's no confusion
Breakin' all our New Years resolutions
So, baby, let's get crazy
There's no need to be scared
I wanna get lost in love, divine, forever to share
I wanted you yesterday
No, nothing's changed
You've always been the one
And I want love
Baby, tonight, I want it
I want love
Don't try to fight me on it
I want you and me, there's no confusion
Breakin' all our New Year's resolutions
I want love
Baby, tonight, I want it
I want love
Don't try to fight me on it
I want you and me, there's no confusion
Breakin' all our New Year's resolutions, oh
I want love (Ooh)
Baby, tonight, I want it
I want love (Woo)
Don't try to fight me on it
I want you and me, there's no confusion (You and me, babe)
Breakin' all our New Year's resolutions
I want love (Ooh-ooh-ooh)
I want love (Ooh-ooh-ooh)
You and me, there's no confusion
Breakin' all our New Years resolutions
I want love
