Jessie J demuestra la fuerza de su voz en ‘I want love’: ¡mira el vídeo y la letra!

I want love

Baby, tonight, I want it

I want love

Don't try to fight me on it

I want you and me, there's no confusion

Breakin' all our New Year's resolutions

I never thought you'd see me

I never thought you'd care

I never thought you'd come so close

I could feel you, now you're standing there

I never thought you'd run to me

Now I don't know what to say, babe

I only closed the door 'cause I thought that you were afraid

I wanted you yesterday

No, nothing's changed

You've always been the one

And I want love

Baby, tonight, I want it

I want love

Don't try to fight me on it

I want you and mе, there's no confusion

Breakin' all our Nеw Year's resolutions

'Cause I want love (Ooh-ooh-ooh)

I want love (Ooh-ooh-ooh)

I want you and me, there's no confusion

Breakin' all our New Years resolutions

So, baby, let's get crazy

There's no need to be scared

I wanna get lost in love, divine, forever to share

I wanted you yesterday

No, nothing's changed

You've always been the one

And I want love

Baby, tonight, I want it

I want love

Don't try to fight me on it

I want you and me, there's no confusion

Breakin' all our New Year's resolutions

I want love

Baby, tonight, I want it

I want love

Don't try to fight me on it

I want you and me, there's no confusion

Breakin' all our New Year's resolutions, oh

I want love (Ooh)

Baby, tonight, I want it

I want love (Woo)

Don't try to fight me on it

I want you and me, there's no confusion (You and me, babe)

Breakin' all our New Year's resolutions

I want love (Ooh-ooh-ooh)

I want love (Ooh-ooh-ooh)

You and me, there's no confusion

Breakin' all our New Years resolutions

I want love