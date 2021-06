Mabel se apunta al sonido disco ochentero en ‘Let them know’: ¡mira el vídeo y la letra!

Nails shine like Christmas

Heels on six inches

Waist cinched, Mugler fit

You can’t have this, you can’t hit this

I got a new man in my business

And he all about his business

And his name ain’t none of your business

Pin up girl on that poster

Say so like I’m Doja

Icey, wifey

Body shape coca cola

Let them know, oh baby let them know

Cos they can run they mouth

But Imma stand and pose for you

Let them know, go ahead and flip that switch

No they can’t beat you down

Cos baby you’re that bitch

Lips pink like peaches

Money long like beaches

Rolls Royce, screeching

Rolex, gleaming

Blonde hair yeah I bleached it

You could call me Kelis

I stay up on my queen shit

Up here the haters look teeny tiny

You’re that bitch

All girls feel the bassline, ponytail to the waistline

Throw it back baby take time, money talks and I make mine

