J Balvin presenta su personal versión del clásico de Metallica 'Wherever I May Roam': mira el vídeo

It’s been more than ten years putting it in and I still sound like new

Balvin doesn’t have a replacement, I have money, respect and balls to spare

Yo, every move that I make, I raise it to another level

You played [on the radio] and faded away and you don’t even have half of what I have

And on the real, it looks like the older I get the harder I get

Envious, breathe in deep, ‘cause I have the sauce of the Grand Combo

I know what it’s like to be on top, but I also know what it is to hit bottom

The difference between you and me is that I’ve never betrayed my combo

Every day clearer (clearer)

I keep being outrageous (outrageous)

Every day harder

Every day clearer (clearer)

Every day more expensive (expensive)

I keep being outrageous (outrageous)

Every day harder

And you get worse every day

I earned it

I worked for it

And he who doesn’t sweat it doesn’t enjoy it (sweat)

And when I’m feeling stressed out, I get on the plane with the Switch and the girl (girl)

Calm, but here I am writing my story à la Pablo Neruda

No fit mode

But the suitcase I do have is flow Buddha

And that’s the small one

Keep on asking like a dumbass

I’m already up there, there, there

They believe the movie quick, that’s why they hardly last, hardly last

You want to pass me, my g, that’s a hard thing to do (it’s hard, it’s hard)

You’ve been hittin’ it for two years, but I’ve been creating culture for ten [years]

Every day clearer (clearer)

I keep being outrageous (outrageous)

Every day harder

Every day clearer (clearer)

Every day more expensive (expensive)

I keep being outrageous (outrageous)

[Metallica Break]

WHEREVER I MAY ROAM

…And the road becomes my bride

I have stripped of all but pride

So in her I do confide

And she keeps me satisfied

Gives me all I need

…And with dust in throat I crave

Only knowledge will I save

To the game you stay a slave

Rover wanderer

Nomad vagabond

Call me what you will

But I’ll take my time

Free to speak my mind anywhere

And I’ll redefine anywhere

Anywhere I roam

Where I lay my head is home

…And the earth becomes my throne

I adapt to the unknown

Under wandering stars I’ve grown

By myself but not alone

I ask no one

…And my ties are severed clean

The less I have the more I gain

Off the beaten path I reign

Rover wanderer

Nomad vagabond

Call me what you will

But I’ll take my time anywhere

I’m free to speak my mind anywhere

And I’ll never mind anywhere

Anywhere I roam

Where I lay my head is home

But I’ll take my time anywhere

Free to speak my mind

And I’ll take my find anywhere

Anywhere I roam

Where I lay my head I home

Carved upon my stone

My body lie, but still I roam

Wherever I may roam