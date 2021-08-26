Anne-Marie y Little Mix lanzan el remix de ‘Kiss My (Uh Oh)’ con mucho girl power

Uh oh, uh oh-oh-oh (ha, ha)

Uh oh, uh oh-oh-oh

Don't wanna hear, one more lie

That used to work, but not tonight

That's the last time you do me wrong (Ah-ah-ah-ah)

Got my stuff, I'm out the door

Now I'm the one you're begging for

Don't know what you got until it's gone (Ah-ah-ah-ah)

Already know how this goes

Give you my all, then you ghost

But when I'm gone you do the most, yeah

Why you only lo-o-ove me when I'm walkin' away?

Only ever wa-a-ant me when I don't wanna stay?

Love the feeling, hittin' different

I'm not ever looking back

While I’m leaving, see you staring

Go ahead boy, you can kiss my

(Uh oh, uh oh)

You can kiss my

Stay looking at me in my dress

When you walk in the club and you see me standing there

You can say 6.5 foot away

You can blame it on the times but I won't lift this measure here

Don't act unaware under her underwear

Busy busy boy we can see (uh, uh, uh)

New chick energy this my premier

Don't even deserve to (kiss my derrière)

(Uh oh) Already know how this goes

(Uh oh-oh-oh) Give you my all, then you ghost

(Uh oh) But when I'm gone you do the most (I'm gone you do the most baby), yeah

Why you only lo-o-ove me when I'm walkin' away? (walking away)

Only ever wa-a-ant me when I don't wanna stay?

Love the feeling, hittin' different

I'm not ever looking back

While I’m leaving (mm, woah) , see you staring

Go ahead boy, you can kiss my

(Uh oh, uh oh)

You can kiss my

The only time I'm in your head

Is when you're alone up in your bed

Boy, I ain't the one, you got me wrong (Ah-ah-ah-ah)

Yeah, you send me roses every day

But I know the game you play

Boy, all you did was make me strong (Ah-ah-ah-ah)

(Uh oh) 'Cause I already know how this goes

(Uh oh-oh-oh) Give you my all, then you ghost (Give you my all, then you ghost, yeah)

(Uh oh) But when I'm gone you do the most, yeah (Uh oh)

Why you only lo-o-ove me (Love me) when I’m walkin' away?

Only ever wa-a-ant me (Wa-a-ant me, yeah), when I don't wanna stay?

Love the feeling, hittin' different

I'm not ever looking back (I'm never looking back)

While I’m leaving, I see you staring

Go ahead boy, you can kiss my

(Uh oh) (Uh-Oh)

(Uh oh) (Uh-Oh) (Oh)

I see your name on my phone and I just hit decline (Bye boy)

You can waste your time but no you won't be wasting mine (haha)

Making fake accounts so you can watch my shit online (I see you)

Don't be checking on me baby I'm doing just fine (doing fine)

(Uh oh) Think twice, I can buy my own eyes

(Uh oh-oh-oh) Matter in fact I'm living my best life

(Uh oh) (Uh oh) No regrets since I got you out my head I'm doing whatever I feel like

Oh so you mad about it uh oh

I'm too busy selling out all these shows

If I don't see you in the front row

Then baby you can kiss my

Love the feeling, hittin' different (oh, woah)

I'm not ever looking back

While I’m leaving, I see you staring

Go ahead boy (You can kiss my)

(Uh oh, uh oh)

You can kiss my

(Uh oh, uh oh)

You can kiss my

I'm on my mind

I'mma make it dip

I'mma take a shift

I'mma take a shift

Follow me with precaution

I know you wanna feel my hips but I'm not your girlfriend

Ey, I don't care what people say

All that my track and I lift my way

Why you only love me when I walk away? (You can kiss my, why you only oh-oh-oh-oh-uh-oh)

Why you only lo-o-ove me when I’m walkin' away? (Mm, yeah)

Only ever wa-a-ant me, when I don't wanna stay? (I don't wanna stay)

Love the feeling, hittin' different

I'm not ever looking back (No I'm not never looking back)

While I’m leaving, I see you staring

Go ahead boy you can kiss my (Go ahead kiss my)

(Uh-oh) Ooh

(Uh-oh) You can kiss my

(Uh-oh) Lie, lie, lie, yeah, you can kiss my

(Uh-oh) Yeah, you can kiss my (Oh)

Tell me about how you want me back

Baby, you can kiss my (You can kiss my)

Go on and on 'bout the times we had (Ha-ha)

Baby, you can kiss my (Yeah, you can kiss my)

You can kiss my