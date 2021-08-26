Anne-Marie y Little Mix lanzan el remix de ‘Kiss My (Uh Oh)’ con mucho girl power
Becky Hill, RAYE y Stefflon Don se unen a ellas en una canción dispuesta a romper récords
Está siendo una gran semana en especial para Little Mix. Hace algunos meses supimos que dos de sus tres componentes, Perrie Edwards y Leigh-Anne Pinnock, estaban embarazadas y esperaban nuevxs integrantes para sus familias. Un día que llegó el pasado sábado para Perrie, horas antes de saber que Leigh-Anne también había dado a luz unos días atrás, ni más ni menos que a gemelos. Y después de este gran momento para ambas en su faceta más personal, el trío de chicas acaba de vivir otro acontecimiento (esta vez en lo profesional) que va a marcar un antes y un después en sus carreras.
Tanto ellas como Anne-Marie lanzaron un pelotazo de lo más bailable incluido en Therapy, el trabajo de estudio más reciente para la cantante británica que dejó las artes marciales por la música. La canción, titulada Kiss My (Uh Oh), resultó ser todo un homenaje a los 2000 con el claro sample de un tema mítico de esa década: Never Leave You, de Lumidee.
El tema ha conseguido superar las 10 millones de reproducciones en su videoclip oficial a través de YouTube, tan solo un mes después de ser lanzado. Un éxito casi sin precedentes en la carrera de todas ellas por separado, algo que quieren aprovechar al máximo. Si el sentido original de la canción ya incluía un fuerte componente de empoderamiento femenino, ahora el 'girl power' es más claro que nunca con la nueva versión de Kiss My (Uh Oh).
Tres talentazos 'made in UK'
Para este remix del éxito de Anne-Marie y Little Mix, las chicas han contado con otras tres artistas de gran reconocimiento en su tierra, el Reino Unido, aunque quizá no tan escuchadas en el resto del mundo. La primera de ellas es Becky Hill, una cantante que se dio a conocer en la primera edición de The Voice (versión inglesa de La Voz) en el año 2012, con nombres tan importantes entre sus coaches como Will.I.Am, Tom Jones o Jessie J. Y aunque Becky no ganó, puede sentirse orgullosa de ser, hasta la fecha, la única ganadora de ese concurso en alcanzar el número 1 británico con un tema junto al DJ Oliver Heldens. Además, actualmente goza de gran éxito gracias a otro productor, David Guetta, y su canción Remember.
El nombre de RAYE posiblemente te suene más. La cantante cuyo nombre real es Rachel Agatha Keen ha colado hasta 3 canciones en la lista oficial de LOS40, siempre de la mano de otros DJs: By Your Side junto a Jonas Blue en 2016; You Don't Know Me con Jax Jones en 2017 (y que llegó al número 1), y finalmente Stay (Don't Go Away) de la mano de Guetta en 2019. Además de estas colaboraciones, también ha desarrollado una gran carrera en solitario de la que sobresalen sencillos como Natalie Don't o su más reciente tema Call On Me.
Por último, encontramos a Stefflon Don, la rapera llamada realmente Stephanie Victoria Allen y en cuyo nombre artístico incluye a la ciudad de Londres de una manera magistral. A ella también la hemos escuchado en la lista de LOS40, y también ha sido gracias a Jax Jones y su canción Instruction con los vocales de Demi Lovato. Aunque mucho más conocida es su unión a Luis Fonsi en Calypso, un tema que tanto bailamos en el verano de 2018. Además, la hemos escuchado en el remix del tema viral Bum Bum Tam Tam de MC Fioti o con otras artistas de su tierra como la mencionada RAYE o Mabel.
¡Tres artistas de altura para una colaboración histórica! Porque sumando a todas ellas, son en total 7 voces diferentes las que escuchamos en el remix de Kiss My (Uh Oh), y todas de mujer. El girl power manda en la música.
Letra de 'Kiss My (Uh Oh) (Girl Power Remix)'
Uh oh, uh oh-oh-oh (ha, ha)
Uh oh, uh oh-oh-oh
Don't wanna hear, one more lie
That used to work, but not tonight
That's the last time you do me wrong (Ah-ah-ah-ah)
Got my stuff, I'm out the door
Now I'm the one you're begging for
Don't know what you got until it's gone (Ah-ah-ah-ah)
Already know how this goes
Give you my all, then you ghost
But when I'm gone you do the most, yeah
Why you only lo-o-ove me when I'm walkin' away?
Only ever wa-a-ant me when I don't wanna stay?
Love the feeling, hittin' different
I'm not ever looking back
While I’m leaving, see you staring
Go ahead boy, you can kiss my
(Uh oh, uh oh)
You can kiss my
Stay looking at me in my dress
When you walk in the club and you see me standing there
You can say 6.5 foot away
You can blame it on the times but I won't lift this measure here
Don't act unaware under her underwear
Busy busy boy we can see (uh, uh, uh)
New chick energy this my premier
Don't even deserve to (kiss my derrière)
(Uh oh) Already know how this goes
(Uh oh-oh-oh) Give you my all, then you ghost
(Uh oh) But when I'm gone you do the most (I'm gone you do the most baby), yeah
Why you only lo-o-ove me when I'm walkin' away? (walking away)
Only ever wa-a-ant me when I don't wanna stay?
Love the feeling, hittin' different
I'm not ever looking back
While I’m leaving (mm, woah) , see you staring
Go ahead boy, you can kiss my
(Uh oh, uh oh)
You can kiss my
The only time I'm in your head
Is when you're alone up in your bed
Boy, I ain't the one, you got me wrong (Ah-ah-ah-ah)
Yeah, you send me roses every day
But I know the game you play
Boy, all you did was make me strong (Ah-ah-ah-ah)
(Uh oh) 'Cause I already know how this goes
(Uh oh-oh-oh) Give you my all, then you ghost (Give you my all, then you ghost, yeah)
(Uh oh) But when I'm gone you do the most, yeah (Uh oh)
Why you only lo-o-ove me (Love me) when I’m walkin' away?
Only ever wa-a-ant me (Wa-a-ant me, yeah), when I don't wanna stay?
Love the feeling, hittin' different
I'm not ever looking back (I'm never looking back)
While I’m leaving, I see you staring
Go ahead boy, you can kiss my
(Uh oh) (Uh-Oh)
(Uh oh) (Uh-Oh) (Oh)
I see your name on my phone and I just hit decline (Bye boy)
You can waste your time but no you won't be wasting mine (haha)
Making fake accounts so you can watch my shit online (I see you)
Don't be checking on me baby I'm doing just fine (doing fine)
(Uh oh) Think twice, I can buy my own eyes
(Uh oh-oh-oh) Matter in fact I'm living my best life
(Uh oh) (Uh oh) No regrets since I got you out my head I'm doing whatever I feel like
Oh so you mad about it uh oh
I'm too busy selling out all these shows
If I don't see you in the front row
Then baby you can kiss my
Love the feeling, hittin' different (oh, woah)
I'm not ever looking back
While I’m leaving, I see you staring
Go ahead boy (You can kiss my)
(Uh oh, uh oh)
You can kiss my
(Uh oh, uh oh)
You can kiss my
I'm on my mind
I'mma make it dip
I'mma take a shift
I'mma take a shift
Follow me with precaution
I know you wanna feel my hips but I'm not your girlfriend
Ey, I don't care what people say
All that my track and I lift my way
Why you only love me when I walk away? (You can kiss my, why you only oh-oh-oh-oh-uh-oh)
Why you only lo-o-ove me when I’m walkin' away? (Mm, yeah)
Only ever wa-a-ant me, when I don't wanna stay? (I don't wanna stay)
Love the feeling, hittin' different
I'm not ever looking back (No I'm not never looking back)
While I’m leaving, I see you staring
Go ahead boy you can kiss my (Go ahead kiss my)
(Uh-oh) Ooh
(Uh-oh) You can kiss my
(Uh-oh) Lie, lie, lie, yeah, you can kiss my
(Uh-oh) Yeah, you can kiss my (Oh)
Tell me about how you want me back
Baby, you can kiss my (You can kiss my)
Go on and on 'bout the times we had (Ha-ha)
Baby, you can kiss my (Yeah, you can kiss my)
You can kiss my
