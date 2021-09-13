Ganadores de los MTV VMAs 2021: Olivia Rodrigo, Justin Bieber, BTS y Billie Eilish
BTS también se llevó dos de los premios del 40º aniversario de la cadena
No todos los años se cumplen 40 y eso es algo que sabemos muy bien en LOS40, donde ya vamos camino de los 60. La popular cadena estadounidense MTV entregó anoche sus populares galardones en la que fue una de las ceremonias de entrega más esperadas en la industria musical estadounidense ya que el público volvió a poder disfrutar de ella. BTS, Olivia Rodrigo, Billie Eilish y Justin Bieber se coronaron como los máximos triunfadores.
El canadiense ya había dejado claro nada más arrancar la gala que iba a por todas. Su actuación junto a The Kid Laroi interpretando un medley de Stay y Ghost fue absolutamente espectacular. Ambos se han convertido en una de las parejas de moda que estamos seguros que nos van a dar muchas canciones y colaboraciones de las que hablaremos en el futuro.
J.B. volvería hasta en dos ocasiones más para recoger los premios a Mejor Artista y Mejor canción pop. Rodeado del entorno que ha cambiado su vida, empezando por su mujer Hailey Baldwin, Bieber prometió un 2022 repleto de cosas positivas por celebrar. De momento él ya lo está celebrando por anticipado.
Dos estatuillas se llevó también a su casa Olivia Rodrigo en los primeros minutos de la gala. Mejor actuación push y Mejor Canción del Año por Driver's license. Poco antes había puesto al Barclays Center de pie con su interpretación de Good 4 u. ¡Alucinante!
Estos fueron lxs ganadorxs de los MTV VMAs 2021:
VÍDEO DEL AÑO
Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion -- "WAP"
DJ Khaled ft. Drake -- "POPSTAR" (Starring Justin Bieber)
Doja Cat ft. SZA -- "Kiss Me More"
Ed Sheeran -- "Bad Habits"
Lil Nas X -- "MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)"
The Weeknd -- "Save Your Tears"
ARTISTA DEL AÑO
Ariana Grande
Doja Cat
Justin Bieber (PREMIO)
Megan Thee Stallion
Olivia Rodrigo
Taylor Swift
GRUPO DEL AÑO
BTS (PREMIO)
Blackpink
Maroon 5
Twenty One Pilots
CNCO
Foo Fighters
Jonas Brothers
Silk Sonic
CANCIÓN DEL AÑO
24kGoldn ft. iann dior -- "Mood"
Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic -- "Leave The Door Open"
BTS -- "Dynamite"
Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion -- "WAP"
Dua Lipa -- "Levitating"
Olivia Rodrigo -- "Drivers license" (PREMIO)
MEJOR NUEVO ARTISTA
24kGoldn -- RECORDS LLC / Columbia Records
Giveon -- Epic Records / Not So Fast
The Kid LAROI -- Columbia Records
Olivia Rodrigo -- Geffen Records
Polo G -- Columbia Records
Saweetie -- Warner Records
PUSH PERFORMANCE DEL AÑO
September 2020: Wallows -- "Are You Bored Yet?"
October 2020: Ashnikko -- "Daisy"
November 2020: SAINt JHN -- "Gorgeous"
December 2020: 24kGoldn -- "Coco"
January 2021: JC Stewart -- "Break My Heart"
February 2021: Latto -- "Sex Lies" -- RCA Records
March 2021: Madison Beer -- "Selfish"
April 2021: The Kid LAROI -- "WITHOUT YOU"
May 2021: Olivia Rodrigo -- "drivers license" (PREMIO)
June 2021: girl in red "Serotonin"
July 2021: Fousheé -- "my slime"
August 2021: jxdn -- "Think About Me"
MEJOR COLABORACIÓN
24kGoldn ft. iann dior -- "Mood"
Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion -- "WAP"
Doja Cat ft. SZA -- "Kiss Me More"
Drake ft. Lil Durk -- "Laugh Now Cry Later"
Justin Bieber ft. Daniel Caesar, Giveon -- "Peaches"
Miley Cyrus ft. Dua Lipa -- "Prisoner"
MEJOR CANCIÓN POP
Ariana Grande -- "positions"
Billie Eilish -- "Therefore I Am"
BTS -- "Butter" -- BIGHIT MUSIC
Harry Styles -- "Treat People With Kindness"
Justin Bieber ft. Daniel Caesar, Giveon -- "Peaches" (PREMIO)
Olivia Rodrigo -- "good 4 u"
Shawn Mendes -- "Wonder"
Taylor Swift -- "willow"
MEJOR CANCIÓN HIP HOP
Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion -- "WAP"
Drake ft. Lil Durk -- "Laugh Now Cry Later"
Lil Baby ft. Megan Thee Stallion -- "On Me (remix)"
Moneybagg Yo -- "Said Sum"
Polo G -- "RAPSTAR"
Travis Scott ft. Young Thug & M.I.A. -- "FRANCHISE" (PREMIO)
MEJOR CANCIÓN ROCK
Evanescence -- "Use My Voice"
Foo Fighters -- "Shame Shame"
John Mayer -- "Last Train Home"
The Killers -- "My Own Soul's Warning"
Kings Of Leon -- "The Bandit"
Lenny Kravitz -- "Raise Vibration"
MEJOR CANCIÓN ALTERNATIVA
Bleachers -- "Stop Making This Hurt"
Glass Animals -- "Heat Waves"
Imagine Dragons -- "Follow You"
Machine Gun Kelly ft. blackbear -- "my ex's best friend"
twenty one pilots -- "Shy Away" -- Fueled By Ramen
WILLOW ft. Travis Barker -- "t r a n s p a r e n t s o u l"
MEJOR CANCIÓN LATINA
Bad Bunny x Jhay Cortez -- "Dákiti"
Billie Eilish & ROSALÍA -- "Lo Vas A Olvidar"
Black Eyed Peas and Shakira -- "GIRL LIKE ME"
J. Balvin, Dua Lipa, Bad Bunny, Tainy -- "UN DIA (ONE DAY)"
Karol G -- "Bichota"
Maluma -- "Hawái"
MEJOR CANCIÓN R&B
Beyoncé, Blue Ivy, SAINt JHN, WizKid -- "BROWN SKIN GIRL"
Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic -- "Leave The Door Open"
Chris Brown and Young Thug -- "Go Crazy"
Giveon -- "HEARTBREAK ANNIVERSARY"
H.E.R. ft. Chris Brown -- "Come Through"
SZA -- "Good Days"
MEJOR CANCIÓN K-POP
(G)I-DLE -- "DUMDi DUMDi"
BLACKPINK and Selena Gomez -- "Ice Cream"
BTS -- "Butter" -- BIGHIT MUSIC Monsta X -- "Gambler" (PREMIO)
SEVENTEEN -- "Ready to love"
TWICE -- "Alcohol-Free"
VIDEO POR UNA CAUSA
Billie Eilish -- "Your Power" (PREMIO)
Demi Lovato -- "Dancing With The Devil"
H.E.R. -- "Fight For You"
Kane Brown -- "Worldwide Beautiful"
Lil Nas X -- "MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)"
Pharrell Williams ft. JAY-Z -- "Entrepreneur"
MEJOR DIRECCIÓN
Billie Eilish -- "Your Power" -- Directed by: Billie Eilish
DJ Khaled ft. Drake -- "POPSTAR (Starring Justin Bieber)" -- Directed by: Julien Christian Lutz aka Director X
Lil Nas X -- "MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)" -- Directed by: Lil Nas X and Tanu Muino
Taylor Swift -- "willow" -- Directed by: Taylor Swift
Travis Scott ft. Young Thug & M.I.A -- "Franchise" -- Directed by: Travis Scott
Tyler, The Creator -- "LUMBERJACK" -- Directed by: Wolf Haley
MEJOR FOTOGRAFÍA
Beyoncé, Blue Ivy, SAINt JHN, WizKid -- "BROWN SKIN GIRL" -- Cinematography by: Benoit Soler, Malik H. Sayeed, MOHAMMAED ATTA AHMED, Santiago Gonzalez, Ryan Helfant
Billie Eilish -- "Therefore I Am" -- Cinematography by: Rob Witt
Foo Fighters -- "Shame Shame" -- Cinematography by: Santiago Gonzalez
Justin Bieber ft. Chance The Rapper -- "Holy" -- Cinematography by: Elias Talbot
Lady Gaga -- "911" -- Cinematography by: Jeff Cronenweth
Lorde -- "Solar Power" -- Cinematography by: Andrew Stroud
MEJOR DIRECCIÓN ARTÍSTICA
Beyoncé, Shatta Wale, Major Lazer -- "ALREADY" -- Art Direction by: Susan Linns, Gerard Santos
Ed Sheeran -- "Bad Habits" -- Art Direction by: Alison Dominitz
Lady Gaga -- "911" -- Art Direction by: Tom Foden, Peter Andrus
Lil Nas X -- "MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)" -- Art Direction by: John Richoux
Saweetie ft. Doja Cat -- "Best Friend" -- Art Direction by: Art Haynes
Taylor Swift -- "willow" -- Art Direction by: Ethan Tobman, Regina Fernandez
MEJOR EFECTOS VISUALES
Bella Poarch -- "Build A Bitch" -- Visual Effects by: Andrew Donoho, Denhov Visuals, Denis Strahhov, Rein Jakobson, Vahur Kuusk, Tatjana Pavlik, Yekaterina Vetrova
Coldplay -- "Higher Power" -- Visual Effects by: Mathematic
Doja Cat & The Weeknd -- "You Right" -- Visual Effects by: La Pac, Anthony Lestremau, Julien Missaire, Petr Shkolniy, Alexi Bailla, Micha Sher, Antoine Hache, Mikros MPC, Nicolas Huget, Guillaume Ho Tsong Fang, Benjamin Lenfant, Stephane Pivron, MPC Bangalore, Chanakya Chander, Raju Ganesh, David Rouxel
Glass Animals -- "Tangerine" -- Visual Effects by: Ronan Fourreau
Lil Nas X -- "MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)" -- Visual Effects by: Mathematic
P!NK -- "All I Know So Far" -- Visual Effects by: Dave Meyers, Freenjoy Inc
MEJOR COREOGRAFÍA
Ariana Grande -- "34+35" -- Choreography by: Brian Nicholson & Scott Nicholson
BTS -- "Butter" --Choreography by: SON SUNG DEUK With BHM PERFORMANCE DIRECTING TEAM
Ed Sheeran -- "Bad Habits" -- Choreography by: Natricia Bernard
Foo Fighters -- "Shame Shame" -- Choreography by: Nina McNeely
Harry Styles -- "Treat People With Kindness" -- Choreography by: Paul Roberts
Marshmello & Halsey -- "Be Kind" -- Choreography by: Dani Vitale
MEJOR EDICIÓN
Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic -- "Leave The Door Open" -- Editing by: Troy Charbonnet
BTS -- "Butter" -- Editing by: Yong Seok Choi from Lumpens
Drake -- "What's Next" -- Editing by: Noah Kendal
Harry Styles -- "Treat People With Kindness" -- Editing by: Claudia Wass
Justin Bieber ft. Daniel Caesar, Giveon -- "Peaches" -- Editing by: Mark Mayr, Vinnie Hobbs
Miley Cyrus ft. Dua Lipa -- "Prisoner"
Descubre nuestras Audio Stories, el directo y las últimas noticias en un nuevo formato
Comentarios