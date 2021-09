The Caligula Effect 2 ya tiene fecha de lanzamiento: 22 de octubre

Escape your regret, Redo to forget.



You finally get to meet all of the Go-Home Club and Obbligato Obbligato Musicians from The Caligula Effect 2 in our newest character trailer!



Check out the full trailer on our YouTube channel: (https://t.co/WZm4KMmKFt) #CaligulaEffect2 pic.twitter.com/ehVnkCyh6k