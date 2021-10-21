The Taste of America, our new English Box podcast's chapter that J Balvin, the King of hot—dogs, will love

Halloween is almost here (just around the corner). One of the most popular anglo-saxon tradition will flood our houses, supermarkets, schools and many more places next 1st november. But before you will go out with your kids to collect some candies with the Trick or treat phrase, this week we are going to have a look at 'The Taste of America' in this podcast.

This is the week's name chapter in our English Box podcast with Mónica Ordóñez, the best place where, every two weeks, you can enjoy and learn a little bit english with us in LOS40.

Now listen to this words. Probably you know the meaning of all of them. Listen and think: What do they have in common? Hot dogs, supermarkets, skyscrapers and denims. Hot dogs (perritos calientes, J Balvin's favourite food) and supermarkets (supermercados), we know what they are, ¿right?

Skyscraper is a very very top building in the cities. We used to call them 'rascacielos' in spanish. But, what about the denim? Denim is a thick cotton cloth, usually blue, which is used to make clothes. Jeans are made from demin, for example.

They can be found all over the world but it hasn't always been like this. All of them were born in the United States of America. A country that, at the beginning, had always been an importer of influences but in the 20th century it became a mayor exporter of them. Import (importar) vs export (exportar).

If you want to know more about the culture and influence that the USA exports to the world, listen our new English Box podcast's chapter 'The Taste of America'. Vocabulary, pronunciation, grammar...

