Así suena lo nuevo de Beyoncé: 'Be Alive', una poderosa canción digna de una diva de la música

[Intro]

It feels so good to be alive

Got all my family by my side

Couldn't wipe this black off if I tried

That's why I lift my head with pride

[Verse 1]

I got a million miles on me

They want to see how far I go

The path was never paved with gold (Gold)

We worked and built this on our own (Own)

[Pre-Chorus]

And can't nobody knock it if they tried

This is hustle personified

Look how we've been fighting to stay alive

So when we win, we will have pride

Do you know how much we have cried?

How hard we had to fight?

[Chorus]

It feels so good to be alive (It feels so, so, so, so good)

Got all my sisters by my side (I got all my sisters by my side)

Couldn't wipe this black off if I tried (Black off if I tried)

That's why I lift my hеad with pride

Now we're sitting on top of thе world again, huh

[Verse 2]

I got a million miles on me

They want to see how far I'll go (They want to see how far I'll go)

The path was never paved with gold (No)

We fought and built this on our own (We fought and built this on our own, own)

[Pre-Chorus]

And can't nobody knock it if they tried

This is hustle personified

Look how we've been fighting to stay alive

So when we win, we will have pride

Do you know how much we have cried?

How hard we had to fight?

[Chorus]

It feels so good to be alive (It feels so good, so good)

Got all my family by my side (And we gon' sit on top of the world again)

Couldn’t wipe this black off if I tried (And I wouldn't trade nothin', and I wouldn't trade nothin')

That's why I lift my head with pride (So baby, lift your head, yeah)

It feels so good to be alive (Darling, it's a celebration for you, yeah)

I got the tribe all by my side (You're doin' everything they said you couldn't do)

Couldn’t wipe this black off if I tried

That's why I lift my head with pride (Lift your head, yeah)

[Outro]

Woo!

(Ooh)

(Ooh, I tried)

(Oh!)