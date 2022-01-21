Lo nuevo de GAYLE es ‘Ur just horny’: Mira el vídeo y la letra

GAYLE tan solo tiene 17 años y ya ha puesto la escena musical patas arriba. Su debut fue abcdefu, una canción que irrumpió con fuerza en los charts de medio mundo y que escala posiciones en la lista de LOS40 con intención de instalarse en el TOP 5.

Gayle no es flor de un día. Su forma de comunicar, de llegar a miles de jóvenes con sus canciones, es un hecho irrefutable que vuelve a constatarse a través de su nuevo single: Ur just horny. Se trata de una canción vibrante donde las guitarras se anclan a su poderosa voz para cantarle las cuarenta al tío que solo quiere verla desnuda.

"Tú no quieres ser mi novio / tú solo quieres verme desnuda otra vez / Tú no quieres ser mi novio / tú solo quieres saber que puedes", canta con garra GAYLE en el poderoso estribillo de este tema.

Salida dela generación TikTok, la artista norteamericana posee una frescura y una forma de plasmar emociones única, lo que hace que tengamos que tenerla en el radar sí o sí.

Su pop punk nos recuerda a artistas como Julia Michaels, Olivia Rodrigo, Avril Lavigne o Hayley Williams de Paramore. Sus letras son directas, mordaces y sus canciones muestran lo que piensa tal cual, sin tapujos y sin pedir perdón. Esa actitud, esa forma de presentarse ante el mundo también recuerda a las geniales Hole.

Gayle es de Dallas (Texas) aunque ha vivido en Nashville algunos años, que, recordemos, es una de las cunas del rock. En 2021 firmó un contrato con el sello discográfico Atlantic Records, que lanzó abcdefu. Antes, ya había publicado algunas canciones como artista independiente.

Letra de Ur just horny

i sent u straight to hell

showed you new sides of yourself

took scissors to your chastity belt

then you screwed me over

you lied you lied just a little

i guess i liked it a little

i let it slide every single

time but i’m getting bored

u don’t wanna be friends

ur just lonely

and drunk at 2 am

in the morning

say you’ve changed and you mean it

say everything’s different but i think i’d rather sleep in

u don’t wanna be friends

ur just lonely

u don’t wanna be my friend

u just wanna see me naked again

the more i get to know you

the more i wish i never did

those things that that i can’t take back

my nails running down ur back

who the hell are you you trying to kid when you

tell yourself we got something

hit me up just to turn me on on and then turn me down

like it’s nothing

u don’t wanna be friends

ur just lonely

and drunk at 2 am

in the morning

say you’ve changed and you mean it

say everything’s different but i think i’d rather sleep in

u don’t wanna be friends

ur just lonely

u don’t wanna be my friend

u just wanna see me naked again

u don’t wanna be my friend

u just wanna always know that you can

i know

you think

i’m a fool

And you’re smooth

But you’re not

you been ob-

sessin over

a night i forgot

maybe deep down

you just wanna get caught

i don’t just stay friends

and you already missed your shot

u don’t wanna be friends

ur just lonely

and drunk at 2 am

in the morning

say you’ve changed and you mean it

say everything’s different but i think i’d rather sleep in

u don’t wanna be friends

ur just lonely