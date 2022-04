Miley Cyrus presenta su nueva canción, ‘You’, por todo lo alto

I wanna set off alarms

Deal out the cards

Smoke Cuban cigars

Get kicked outta bars before two

But only if it's with you

And I wanna drive down to Texas

Flip off my exes

Get kind of reckless

and have wild, wild, wild sex under the moon

But only if it's with you

I got some baggage

Let's do some damage

I am not made for no horsey and carriage

You know I'm savage

You're looking past it

I want that late night sweet magic

that forever lasting love

But only if it's with you

Let's crash a wedding tonight

Get drunk by the lights

Then I'll pick a fight

to make up on the floor of your room

But only if it's with you

And I wanna cut off my hair

And kick off my boots

And dance in the wind

just to do it again, yeah, it's true

But only if it's with you

I got some baggage

Let's do some damage

I am not made for no horsey and carriage

You know I'm savage,

but you're looking past it

I want that late night sweet magic,

that forever lasting

I'm kinda crazy

'cause that's how you make me

I don't need Jesus

'cause, baby, you saved me,

I'm done

But only if it's with you, oh

You, only with you, yeah, yeah

You, only with you, yeah, yeah, yeah

You, baby, it's you

You, you, only with you