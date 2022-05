Tove Lo regresa con ‘No one dies from love’, la primera canción bajo su propio sello discográfico

We were so magical why end this way

I know you're furious yeah just like me

You got good reasons but I do too

What really happened here I wish I knew

It escalated so fast

We yelled things we can't take back

It escalated too soon

I know what they say

I know that they say that

No one dies from love

Guess I'll be the first

Do you remember us or

Are the memories too stained with blood now

No one dies from love

Guess I'll be the first

Do you remember us or

Are the memories too stained with blood now

I tried my best with you

You claim the same

Somehow we're strangers but share this pain

Keep writing letters I'll never send

Don't want you moving on when it's my end

It escalated so fast

We yelled things we can't take back

It escalated too soon

I know what they say

I know that they say that

No one dies from love

Guess I'll be the first

Will you remember us or

Are the memories too stained with blood now

No one dies from love

Guess I'll be the first

Do you remember us or

Are the memories too stained with blood now

I miss all the cool things we'd do

But what I miss the most is watching movies with you

I miss all the cool things we'd do

But what I miss the most is watching movies with you

No one dies from love

Guess I'll be the first

Do you remember us or

Are the memories too stained with blood now

No one dies from love

Guess I'll be the first

Do you remember us or

Are the memories too stained with blood now