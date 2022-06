Nervo colabora con la ucraniana Nataliya Nikitenko en ‘Unbreakable’

Got some things running through my mind

Things that I wanna show that you ain't seen before

It's half-past one, is it alright

If I still get to know all of the ways you know?

Ain't gotta say no more, no more to make me believe

A decision to run, never fade away

I see nobody else, only you here with me

'Cause you make me feel something I can't erase

It's irreplaceable

The way you make

My heart feel unbreakable

It's irreplaceable

It's irreplaceable

The way you make

My heart feel unbreakable

This vital has got me in a mood

There's no telling what we do if it's just me and you

If you let me, I could show you, I

You should just stay the night

You should just stay the night

Ain't gotta say no more, no more to make me believe

A decision to run, never fade away

I see nobody else, only you here with me

'Cause you make me feel something I can't erase

It's irreplaceable

The way you make

My heart feel unbreakable

It's irreplaceable

It's irreplaceable

The way you make

My heart feel unbreakable

My heart unbreakable

'Cause I met you

My heart unbreakable

'Cause I met you

My heart unbreakable

'Cause I met you

My heart unbreakable

My heart unbreakable

Ain't gotta say no more, no more to make me believe

A decision to run, never fade away

I see nobody else, only you here with me

'Cause you make me feel something I can't erase

It's irreplaceable

The way you make

My heart feel unbreakable

It's irreplaceable

It's irreplaceable

The way you make

My heart feel unbreakable

My heart unbreakable

'Cause I met you

My heart unbreakable

'Cause I met you

My heart unbreakable

'Cause I met you

My heart unbreakable

My heart unbreakable