Ellie Goulding vuelve a la escena con ‘Easy Lover’, junto a Big Sean

It was never easy, lover

When you've given all you had to each other

And then every time, it's harder to recover

We're only young, we're only young

It was never easy, lover

I just wanted you to pull for me closer

Yet you always seemed to go even further

We are only young, we are only young

And I've been walking in a straight line, finding this again

But every time I leave you pull me back in

Easy lover

Keep it cool on me

Don't be cruel to me

'Cause I know you've done it before

Easy lover

Keep it cool on me

Give it all to me

'Cause I know you've done it before

Easy lover, ah, ah, ah

Easy lover, ah, ah, ah

Ay (Hey), ay (Hey, yeah), look

Time gon' pass but all of these feelings hadn't (Oh, oh)

You know that life that we pictured, I still imagine it (Still)

A whole city in between us and we still attached (Attached)

You used to have so many layers (Oh, we're still attached) till I peeled 'em back (Back)

I see the fire in your eyes, that mean we still a match (Oh, we're still a match)

You think you better off without me but it isn't fact (Facts)

Okay, you mad at me, I had to man up, you know I changed a whole mentality (Oh, oh)

I'm hung up on the pictures that you send me, made a gallery (Woah)

The captions be about me but not @ing me

Don't understand these type of things (What?)

Don't understand these type of games

And I know they say that "Everything that's easy ain't worth it

And everything that's worth it ain't gon' be easy"

I made mistakes you can't say that I repeated

I wouldn't still be here if I didn't need ya

Easy lover

Keep it cool on me (Keep it cool on me)

Don't be cruel to me

'Cause I know you've done it before (Know you've done it before)

Easy lover

Keep it cool on me (Keep it cool on me)

Give it all to me (Keep it cool me, yeah)

'Cause I know you've done it before

Easy lover, ah, ah, ah (Easy lover, easy)

Easy lover, ah, ah, ah (Easy, easy lover)

'Cause I know you've done it before

Easy lover, ah, ah, ah (Easy, easy lover)

Easy lover, ah, ah, ah (Easy lover)

This gone too far and too deep, I can't sleep

I'm still foolishly in love with you

Just like all the other girls

You promised

I can't stop believing you want me

And you're foolishly in love

But you're not

So I take a shot

Easy lover, oh (Ah, ah, ah)

Keep it cool on me

Don't be cruel to me (Ah, ah, ah)

'Cause I know you've done it before

Easy lover (Ah, ah, ah)

Keep it cool on me

Give it all to me (Ah, ah, ah)

'Cause I know you've done it before

Easy lover, ah, ah, ah (Easy lover, easy)

Easy lover, ah, ah, ah (Easy, easy lover)

'Cause I know you've done it before

Easy lover, ah, ah, ah

Easy lover, ah, ah, ah