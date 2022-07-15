Ellie Goulding vuelve a la escena con ‘Easy Lover’, junto a Big Sean
La británica regresa al pop con un tema muy bailable
Ellie Goulding está de estreno. La británica ha vuelto a la escena pop con Easy Lover, un lanzamiento que cuenta con la participación del rapero Big Sean.
El tema, escrito y producido en colaboración con el legendario Greg Kurstin y Julia Michaels, combina la inconfundible voz de Ellie con un bajo vibrante, sintetizadores potentes, cambios de tonalidad épicos y melodías contagiosas: la combinación perfecta para un éxito pop veraniego.
Hablando de esta nueva canción Ellie afirma: "escribí Easy lover en Los Ángeles con Julia Michaels después de conversar sobre la típica historia de estar encaprichado con alguien genial y hermoso sabiendo que nunca se sentirá igual. Se trata de volver a la misma persona peligrosa para sentirte vivo cuando sabes que ha hecho daño a la gente una y otra vez antes que a ti. Que el legendario Greg Kurstin produzca cualquier canción mía es siempre un sueño hecho realidad. Siempre entiende el encargo".
"Esta canción comenzó a tomar forma hace 5 ó 6 años. Estaba llegando al final del ciclo Delirium y empecé a pensar nuevas ideas sobre el próximo disco. Compuse con Greg Kurstin (con quien he trabajado anteriormente en muchas ocasiones y a quien adoro) y la brillante Julia Michaels. Siempre supe que había algo especial sobre esta canción pero nunca tuvo un 'hogar'. Probamos diferentes versiones a lo largo de los años y ninguna parecía encajar. Cuando empecé a trabajar en el nuevo proyecto volví a revisarla y, extrañamente, justo había visto el concierto de Big Sean en Coachella y su presencia me dejó impresionada. He sido su fan durante mucho tiempo, e incluso me sampleó en su álbum Hall of Fame, así que decidí contactar y ver si estaba interesado. Afortunadamente, dijo que sí y se ha convertido en la canción que podéis escuchar ahora", ha publicado en Instagram.
Letra de 'Easy Lover' de Ellie Goulding
It was never easy, lover
When you've given all you had to each other
And then every time, it's harder to recover
We're only young, we're only young
It was never easy, lover
I just wanted you to pull for me closer
Yet you always seemed to go even further
We are only young, we are only young
And I've been walking in a straight line, finding this again
But every time I leave you pull me back in
Easy lover
Keep it cool on me
Don't be cruel to me
'Cause I know you've done it before
Easy lover
Keep it cool on me
Give it all to me
'Cause I know you've done it before
Easy lover, ah, ah, ah
Easy lover, ah, ah, ah
Ay (Hey), ay (Hey, yeah), look
Time gon' pass but all of these feelings hadn't (Oh, oh)
You know that life that we pictured, I still imagine it (Still)
A whole city in between us and we still attached (Attached)
You used to have so many layers (Oh, we're still attached) till I peeled 'em back (Back)
I see the fire in your eyes, that mean we still a match (Oh, we're still a match)
You think you better off without me but it isn't fact (Facts)
Okay, you mad at me, I had to man up, you know I changed a whole mentality (Oh, oh)
I'm hung up on the pictures that you send me, made a gallery (Woah)
The captions be about me but not @ing me
Don't understand these type of things (What?)
Don't understand these type of games
And I know they say that "Everything that's easy ain't worth it
And everything that's worth it ain't gon' be easy"
I made mistakes you can't say that I repeated
I wouldn't still be here if I didn't need ya
Easy lover
Keep it cool on me (Keep it cool on me)
Don't be cruel to me
'Cause I know you've done it before (Know you've done it before)
Easy lover
Keep it cool on me (Keep it cool on me)
Give it all to me (Keep it cool me, yeah)
'Cause I know you've done it before
Easy lover, ah, ah, ah (Easy lover, easy)
Easy lover, ah, ah, ah (Easy, easy lover)
'Cause I know you've done it before
Easy lover, ah, ah, ah (Easy, easy lover)
Easy lover, ah, ah, ah (Easy lover)
This gone too far and too deep, I can't sleep
I'm still foolishly in love with you
Just like all the other girls
You promised
I can't stop believing you want me
And you're foolishly in love
But you're not
So I take a shot
Easy lover, oh (Ah, ah, ah)
Keep it cool on me
Don't be cruel to me (Ah, ah, ah)
'Cause I know you've done it before
Easy lover (Ah, ah, ah)
Keep it cool on me
Give it all to me (Ah, ah, ah)
'Cause I know you've done it before
Easy lover, ah, ah, ah (Easy lover, easy)
Easy lover, ah, ah, ah (Easy, easy lover)
'Cause I know you've done it before
Easy lover, ah, ah, ah
Easy lover, ah, ah, ah
