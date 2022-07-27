5SOS rememora su gira en el videoclip de ‘Blender’: ¡Míralo aquí!
El grupo australiano mezcla la nostalgia de conciertos pasados con el hype por escuchar su nuevo disco
5SOS ha lanzado el videoclip que acompaña a su nueva canción Blender. Ocupará el décimo track de su quinto y próximo disco titulado Me, Myself & I, que verá la luz al completo el 23 de septiembre.
Este tema supone el cuarto single presentado por el grupo que, junto a las ya conocidas Complete Mess, Take My Hand y Me, Myself & I, apunta a continuar con esa dinámica orientada a las emociones y a los altibajos que como una montaña rusa se pueden sentir y entremezclar en el día a día. Un trabajo que promete ser realista y muy significativo para los cuatro miembros de 5 Seconds of Summer.
Dirigido por Ryan Fleming, en este vídeo musical aparece, como elemento innovador y fuera de lo común, una cámara situada desde el punto de vista del bajo y de la batería. Con colores y figuras psicodélicas mezclan la nostalgia de conciertos pasados con el hype por escuchar su nuevo disco.
Calum Hood, Ashton Irwin, Luke Hemmings y Michael Clifford acaban de dar por finalizada una parte de la gira Take My Hand Tour por Europa y América. Ahora, podrán descansar y coger fuerzas para continuar por Oceanía y visitar su Australia natal. Este tour nunca habría sido posible si no hubiera sido por la EXTREMA resiliencia de nuestros equipos y la flexibilidad de mi gorrito naranja. Temperaturas extremas, tiempos extremos, inflación extrema, miedo global extremo. Nosotros, juntos... banda, equipo y fans hemos dado el máximo para tener los mejores conciertos del mundo. Mi cuerpo neceista descansar, nunca he estado tan cansado, jamás. Australia eres la siguiente pero hasta entonces, pensad en positivo y amad a todas las almas atormentadas y rezad a Dios, porque vamos a salir de esto juntos", compartía el batería. Y es que hace unas semanas daba un susto a sus compañeros sufriendo un desmayo en pleno concierto a causa del sofocante calor.
Concierto especial en el Royal Albert Hall
En vísperas del lanzamiento de su quinto disco, 5 Seconds of Summer dará un concierto muy especial desde el Royal Albert Hall de Londres. El 22 de septiembre presentarán sus nuevas canciones -y las clásicas de siempre con las que han conseguido grandes éxitos- en directo con el acompañamiento de una orquesta sinfónica. Un show único que solo quienes se hayan hecho con una entrada podrán vivirlo de cerca.
El evento, bautizado como 'The Feeling of Falling Upwards: Live from Royal Albert Hall’, promete estar lleno de sorpresas y muchas emociones para lxs fans de la banda australiana.
Letra de 'Blender', de 5SOS
Is it lonely where you are?
All the way across the room
With a knife inside your heart
I feel it too
Is it just the way we are?
Always burning through the roof
Oh I guess only the stars
would know the truth
I’d die for you I’d die for you
I’d die for you (for you)
I tried for you I tried for you
I tried
But all I hear is
All the things you said in my head
Ricocheting off the bed
Nothing left what a mess
Oh my god it never ends
Now we’re stressed and depressed
And we're going round again
In an emotional blender
All the things you said in my head
Ricocheting off the bed
Nothing left what a mess
Oh my god it never ends
Now we’re stressed and depressed
And we're going round again
In an emotional blender
But we just can’t keep away
When you know me like you do
It’s supernatural got me howling at the moon
I’d die for you I’d die for you
I’d die for you (for you)
I tried for you
I tried for you
I tried
But all I hear is
All the things you said in my head
Ricocheting off the bed
Nothing left what a mess
Oh my god it never ends
Now we’re stressed and depressed
And we're going round again
In an emotional blender
All the things you said in my head
Ricocheting off the bed
Nothing left what a mess
Oh my god it never ends
Now we’re stressed and depressed
And we're going round again
In an emotional blender
All the things I said in my head
Ricocheting off the bed
Nothing left what a mess
Oh my god it never ends
Now we’re stressed and depressed
And we're going round again
In an emotional blender
Comentarios