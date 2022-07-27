5SOS rememora su gira en el videoclip de ‘Blender’: ¡Míralo aquí!

Is it lonely where you are?

All the way across the room

With a knife inside your heart

I feel it too

Is it just the way we are?

Always burning through the roof

Oh I guess only the stars

would know the truth

I’d die for you I’d die for you

I’d die for you (for you)

I tried for you I tried for you

I tried

But all I hear is

All the things you said in my head

Ricocheting off the bed

Nothing left what a mess

Oh my god it never ends

Now we’re stressed and depressed

And we're going round again

In an emotional blender

All the things you said in my head

Ricocheting off the bed

Nothing left what a mess

Oh my god it never ends

Now we’re stressed and depressed

And we're going round again

In an emotional blender

But we just can’t keep away

When you know me like you do

It’s supernatural got me howling at the moon

I’d die for you I’d die for you

I’d die for you (for you)

I tried for you

I tried for you

I tried

But all I hear is

All the things you said in my head

Ricocheting off the bed

Nothing left what a mess

Oh my god it never ends

Now we’re stressed and depressed

And we're going round again

In an emotional blender

All the things you said in my head



Ricocheting off the bed

Nothing left what a mess

Oh my god it never ends

Now we’re stressed and depressed

And we're going round again

In an emotional blender

All the things I said in my head

Ricocheting off the bed

Nothing left what a mess

Oh my god it never ends

Now we’re stressed and depressed

And we're going round again

In an emotional blender