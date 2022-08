The 1975 nos enamora fortísimo con ‘Happiness’, su nuevo single: ¡Mira el vídeo y la letra!

She showed me what love is

Now I’m acting like I know myself

Oh in case you didn’t notice

I would go blind just to see you

I’d go too far just to have you near

In my soul I've got this feeling

I didn’t know until I seen ya!

My, my, my

Oh My, my, my

You mind my mind

You mind my mind

Oh My, my, my

You mind my mind

Oh My, my, my

She’s insatiable is what she is

Her body’s like a modern art

Take it out in front of me

I’m gonna stop messing it up

because I’m feeling like I’m messing it up

because I’m calling out your name and God help me cos

Oh I’m never gonna love again

Hey! I’m never gonna love again

Hey! Show me your love

Why don’t you grow up and see?

Show me your love

Why don’t you grow up and see?

Show me your love

Why don’t you grow up and see?

Show me your love

Why don’t you?

You met me at the right time

Met me at the right time

Oh, Show me your love

Why don’t you? (Oh oh oh)

She showed me what love is

Now I’m acting like I know myself

Oh in case you didn’t notice

I’m never gonna love again

Hey! I’m never gonna love again

Hey! Show me your love

Why don’t you grow up and see?

Show me your love

Why don’t you grow up and see?

Show me your love

Why don’t you grow up and see?

Show me your love

Why don’t you?