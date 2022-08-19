Síguenos:

Todos los nominados a los Premios Billboard de la Música Latina: de Bad Bunny a Rosalía

La ceremonia se celebrará el próximo 29 de septiembre en Miami

Todos los nominados a los Premios Billboard de la Música Latina: de Bad Bunny a Rosalía

Bad Bunny: el favorito de los premios Billboard Latinos 2022 / Getty / Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

redes_sociales_zw1

Ya conocemos los nominados y nominadas a los premios Billboard de la música latina 2022. Los galardones otorgados por el famoso medio estadounidense se celebrarán el próximo 29 de septiembre en el Watsco Center de Miami (EEUU).

Este año, Bad Bunny vuelve a partir como gran favorito de los premios. El artista suma un total de 23 nominaciones, gracias a su trabajo Un verano sin ti. De hecho, el puertorriqueño se encuentra en las principales categorías de los galardones, incluyendo mejor artista del año.

Además, canciones como Me porto bonito, Tití me preguntó, Ojitos Lindos y Party podrían llevarse sus propios premios, ya que tienen ocho menciones en las nominaciones, entre las que figuran Canción del año y Canción del año en streaming.

La segunda artista con más nominaciones a los Billboard Latinos de este 2022 es Karol G. La bichota, que no ha parado de trabajar este año, tiene un total de 15 nominaciones. Al igual que el conejo malo, la colombiana también se encuentra en las principales categorías.

Además, junto a Becky G, Karol G puede arrasar en los galardones con su Mamii, La canción se encuentra nominada en Canción del año, Hot Latin Song, Colavoración del año, Canción del año en ventas, Canción del año en Streaming, Canción Latin Pop del año y Canción Latin Rhythm del año.

Becky G, gracias al éxito de esta canción, también se encuentra entre las principales nominadas. La estadounidense tiene once menciones. Las mismas que Farruko. Por su parte, Rauw Alejandro cierra el top cinco de máximos nominados con diez.

Presencia española

Este año, Rosalía y Enrique Iglesias comparten mismo número de nominaciones a los premios: tres. A pesar de tener uno de los mejores discos del año con Motomami (según la crítica), los premios Billboard solo la han nominado en tres categorías.

Por su parte Enrique Iglesias está en las categorías de Gira del año, por la que ha realizado con Ricky Martin; Artista latin pop del año y Álbum Latin Pop por Final Vol. 1.

Aquí os dejamos la lista completa de nominados:

Artist of the Year

• Bad Bunny

• Farruko

• Jhayco

• Karol G

• Rauw Alejandro

Artist of the Year, New

• Ivan Cornejo

• Los Gemelos de Sinaloa

• Los Lara

• Luis R. Conriquez

• Yahritza y Su Esencia

Tour of the Year:

• Bad Bunny

• Los Bukis

• Maluma

• Marc Anthony

• Ricky Martin & Enrique Iglesias

Crossover Artist of the Year

• Chris Brown

• DJ Khaled

• Ed Sheeran

• Rvssian

• Shawn Mendes

• Skrillex

SONGS CATEGORIES

Hot Latin Song of the Year:

• Bad Bunny & Chencho Corleone, “Me Porto Bonito”

• Bad Bunny, “Tití Me Preguntó”

• Bad Bunny, “Yonaguni”

• Becky G & Karol G, “Mamiii”

• Farruko, “Pepas”

Hot Latin Song of the Year, Vocal Event:

• Aventura & Bad Bunny, “Volví”

• Bad Bunny & Bomba Estéreo, “Ojitos Lindos”

• Bad Bunny & Chencho Corleone, “Me Porto Bonito”

• Bad Bunny & Rauw Alejandro, “Party”

• Becky G & Karol G, “Mamiii”

Hot Latin Songs Artist of the Year, Male:

• Bad Bunny

• Chencho Corleone

• Farruko

• Jhayco

• Rauw Alejandro

Hot Latin Songs Artist of the Year, Female:

• Anitta

• Becky G

• Kali Uchis

• Karol G

• Rosalía

Hot Latin Songs Artist of the Year, Duo or Group

• Aventura

• Calibre 50

• Eslabon Armado

• Fuerza Regida

• Grupo Firme

Hot Latin Songs Label of the Year

• Music VIP

• Rimas

• Sony Music Latin

• Universal Music Latin Entertainment

• Warner Latina

Hot Latin Songs Imprint of the Year

• Carbon Fiber

• Duars Entertainment

• Rimas

• Sony Music Latin

• Universal Music Latino

Latin Airplay Song of the Year

• Aventura & Bad Bunny, “Volví”

• Becky G & Karol G, “Mamiii”

• Farruko, “Pepas”

• Farruko, Víctor Cárdenas & DJ Adonis, “El Incomprendido”

• Rauw Alejandro, “Todo de Ti”

Latín Airplay Label of the Year

• Lizos

• Rimas

• Sony Music Latin

• Universal Music Latin Entertainment

• Warner Latina

Latin Airplay Imprint of the Year

• Duars Entertainment

• Fonovisa

• Rimas

• Sony Music Latin

• Universal Music Latino

ALBUM CATEGORIES

Top Latin Album of the Year

• Bad Bunny, Un Verano Sin Ti

• Farruko, La 167

• J Balvin, Jose

• Karol G, KG0516

• Rauw Alejandro, Vice Versa

Top Latin Albums Artist of the Year, Male:

• Anuel AA

• Bad Bunny

• J Balvin

• Ozuna

• Rauw Alejandro

Top Latin Albums Artist of the Year, Female:

• Becky G

• Kali Uchis

• Karol G

• Natti Natasha

• Rosalía

Top Latin Albums Artist of the Year, Duo or Group:

• Aventura

• Calibre 50

• Eslabon Armado

• Los Bukis

• Maná

Top Latin Albums Label of the Year:

• Del

• Rimas

• Sony Music Latin

• Universal Music Latin Entertainment

• Warner Latina

Top Latin Albums Imprint of the Year:

• Del

• Duars Entertainment

• Rimas

• Sony Music Latin

• Universal Music Latino

LATIN POP CATEGORIES

Latin Pop Artist of the Year, Solo:

• Becky G

• Camilo

• Enrique Iglesias

• Kali Uchis

• Sebastián Yatra

Latin Pop Artist of the Year, Duo or Group:

• Bomba Estéreo

• CNCO

• Jesse & Joy

• Maná

• Reik

Latin Pop Song of the Year:

• Becky G & Karol G, “Mamiii”

• Karol G, “Provenza”

• Rauw Alejandro, “Todo De Ti”

• Sebastián Yatra, “Tacones Rojos”

• Shakira & Rauw Alejandro, “Te Felicito”

Latin Pop Airplay Label of the Year:

• Rimas

• Sony Music Latin

• Universal Music Latin Entertainment

• Warner Latina

• WK

Latin Pop Airplay Imprint of the Year:

• Duars Entertainment

• Hecho a Mano

• RCA

• Sony Music Latin

• Universal Music Latino

Latin Pop Album of the Year:

• Becky G, Esquemas

• Enrique Iglesias, Final (Vol. 1)

• Jay Wheeler, De Mi Para Ti

• Rosalía, Motomami

• Sebastián Yatra, Dharma

Latin Pop Albums Label of the Year:

• Interscope Geffen A&M

• RCA

• Sony Music Latin

• Universal Music Latin Entertainment

• Warner Latina

Latin Pop Albums Imprint of the Year:

• Capitol Latin

• Hecho a Mano

• Sony Music Latin

• Universal Music Latino

• Warner Latina

TROPICAL CATEGORIES

Tropical Artist of the Year, Solo:

• Carlos Vives

• Elvis Crespo

• Marc Anthony

• Prince Royce

• Romeo Santos

Tropical Artist of the Year, Duo or Group:

• Aventura

• Gente de Zona

• La Sonora Dinamita

• Los Ángeles Azules

• Monchy & Alexandra

Tropical Song of the Year:

• Aventura & Bad Bunny, “Volví”

• Don Omar & Nio Garcia, “Se Menea”

• Marc Anthony, “Mala”

• Marc Anthony, “Pa’lla Voy”

• Romeo Santos, “Sus Huellas”

Tropical Airplay Label of the Year:

• Columbia

• Rimas

• Saban

• Sony Music Latin

• WK

Tropical Airplay Imprint of the Year:

• Aura

• Hecho a Mano

• Rimas

• Sony Music Latin

• Unisono

Tropical Albums of the Year:

• Buena Vista Social Club, Ahora Me Da Pena EP

• Carlos Vives, Cumbiana II

• El Gran Combo de Puerto Rico, De Trulla Con El Combo

• Luis Vargas/ Frank Reyes, Grandes de La Bachata: Vol. IV

• Marc Anthony, Pa’lla Voy

Tropical Albums Label of the Year:

• BMG

• Discos Fuentes

• Sony Music Latin

• The Orchard

• Universal Music Latin Entertainment

Tropical Albums Imprint of the Year:

• Norte

• Premium Latin

• Sony Music Latin

• The Orchard

• Top Stop

LATIN RHYTHM CATEGORIES

Latin Rhythm Artist of the Year, Solo:

• Bad Bunny

• Farruko

• J Balvin

• Karol G

• Rauw Alejandro

Latin Rhythm Artist of the Year, Duo or Group:

• Baby Rasta & Gringo

• Los Legendarios

• Piso 21

• Wisin & Yandel

• Zion & Lennox

Latin Rhythm Song of the Year:

• Aventura & Bad Bunny, “Volví”

• Bad Bunny & Chencho Corleone, “Me Porto Bonito”

• Bad Bunny, “Yonaguni”

• Becky G & Karol G, “Mamiii”

• Farruko, “Pepas”

Latin Rhythm Airplay Label of the Year:

• Republic

• Rimas

• Sony Music Latin

• Universal Music Latin Entertainment

• Warner Latina

Latin Rhythm Airplay Imprint of the Year:

• Carbon Fiber

• Duars Entertainment

• Rimas

• Sony Music Latin

• Universal Music Latino

Latin Rhythm Album of the Year:

• Bad Bunny, Un Verano Sin Ti

• Farruko, La 167

• J Balvin, Jose

• Karol G, KG0516

• Rauw Alejandro, Vice Versa

Latin Rhythm Albums Label of the Year:

• Interscope Geffen A&M

• Real Hasta La Muerte

• Rimas

• Sony Music Latin

• Universal Music Latin Entertainment

Latin Rhythm Albums Imprint of the Year:

• Carbon Fiber

• Duars Entertainment

• Real Hasta La Muerte

• Rimas

• Universal Music Latino

icono_desplegar_comentarios_2

Comentarios

icono_desplegar_comentarios_2
LOS40

¿Quieres recibir notificaciones con las noticias más importantes?

Escucha la radio en directo

Los40
En directo

Tu contenido empezará después la publicidad

HOY EN LOS40

PODCAST

  • Anda Ya: El Podcast

    EL PODCAST (martes 21/09/21)

  • No paramos y no queremos parar

    Iñaki Domínguez

  • Hoy en los40

    Camilo, Ptazeta, Anitta, Maluma y BLACKPINK estrenan nuevas canciones. Selena Gómez anuncia su nueva colaboración con REMA.&nbsp;Cazzu y Mora: Un funeral, un reggaeton lento y una historia de desamor.&nbsp;Día Mundial de la Fotografía: las mejores imágenes de las vacaciones de Duki, Aitana o Karol G.

  • Ver más podcast

PROGRAMACIÓN

PLAYLISTS

Compartir

Tu contenido empezará después de la publicidad