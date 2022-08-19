Todos los nominados a los Premios Billboard de la Música Latina: de Bad Bunny a Rosalía
La ceremonia se celebrará el próximo 29 de septiembre en Miami
Ya conocemos los nominados y nominadas a los premios Billboard de la música latina 2022. Los galardones otorgados por el famoso medio estadounidense se celebrarán el próximo 29 de septiembre en el Watsco Center de Miami (EEUU).
Este año, Bad Bunny vuelve a partir como gran favorito de los premios. El artista suma un total de 23 nominaciones, gracias a su trabajo Un verano sin ti. De hecho, el puertorriqueño se encuentra en las principales categorías de los galardones, incluyendo mejor artista del año.
Además, canciones como Me porto bonito, Tití me preguntó, Ojitos Lindos y Party podrían llevarse sus propios premios, ya que tienen ocho menciones en las nominaciones, entre las que figuran Canción del año y Canción del año en streaming.
La segunda artista con más nominaciones a los Billboard Latinos de este 2022 es Karol G. La bichota, que no ha parado de trabajar este año, tiene un total de 15 nominaciones. Al igual que el conejo malo, la colombiana también se encuentra en las principales categorías.
Además, junto a Becky G, Karol G puede arrasar en los galardones con su Mamii, La canción se encuentra nominada en Canción del año, Hot Latin Song, Colavoración del año, Canción del año en ventas, Canción del año en Streaming, Canción Latin Pop del año y Canción Latin Rhythm del año.
Becky G, gracias al éxito de esta canción, también se encuentra entre las principales nominadas. La estadounidense tiene once menciones. Las mismas que Farruko. Por su parte, Rauw Alejandro cierra el top cinco de máximos nominados con diez.
Presencia española
Este año, Rosalía y Enrique Iglesias comparten mismo número de nominaciones a los premios: tres. A pesar de tener uno de los mejores discos del año con Motomami (según la crítica), los premios Billboard solo la han nominado en tres categorías.
Por su parte Enrique Iglesias está en las categorías de Gira del año, por la que ha realizado con Ricky Martin; Artista latin pop del año y Álbum Latin Pop por Final Vol. 1.
Aquí os dejamos la lista completa de nominados:
Artist of the Year
• Bad Bunny
• Farruko
• Jhayco
• Karol G
• Rauw Alejandro
Artist of the Year, New
• Ivan Cornejo
• Los Gemelos de Sinaloa
• Los Lara
• Luis R. Conriquez
• Yahritza y Su Esencia
Tour of the Year:
• Bad Bunny
• Los Bukis
• Maluma
• Marc Anthony
• Ricky Martin & Enrique Iglesias
Crossover Artist of the Year
• Chris Brown
• DJ Khaled
• Ed Sheeran
• Rvssian
• Shawn Mendes
• Skrillex
SONGS CATEGORIES
Hot Latin Song of the Year:
• Bad Bunny & Chencho Corleone, “Me Porto Bonito”
• Bad Bunny, “Tití Me Preguntó”
• Bad Bunny, “Yonaguni”
• Becky G & Karol G, “Mamiii”
• Farruko, “Pepas”
Hot Latin Song of the Year, Vocal Event:
• Aventura & Bad Bunny, “Volví”
• Bad Bunny & Bomba Estéreo, “Ojitos Lindos”
• Bad Bunny & Chencho Corleone, “Me Porto Bonito”
• Bad Bunny & Rauw Alejandro, “Party”
• Becky G & Karol G, “Mamiii”
Hot Latin Songs Artist of the Year, Male:
• Bad Bunny
• Chencho Corleone
• Farruko
• Jhayco
• Rauw Alejandro
Hot Latin Songs Artist of the Year, Female:
• Anitta
• Becky G
• Kali Uchis
• Karol G
• Rosalía
Hot Latin Songs Artist of the Year, Duo or Group
• Aventura
• Calibre 50
• Eslabon Armado
• Fuerza Regida
• Grupo Firme
Hot Latin Songs Label of the Year
• Music VIP
• Rimas
• Sony Music Latin
• Universal Music Latin Entertainment
• Warner Latina
Hot Latin Songs Imprint of the Year
• Carbon Fiber
• Duars Entertainment
• Rimas
• Sony Music Latin
• Universal Music Latino
Latin Airplay Song of the Year
• Aventura & Bad Bunny, “Volví”
• Becky G & Karol G, “Mamiii”
• Farruko, “Pepas”
• Farruko, Víctor Cárdenas & DJ Adonis, “El Incomprendido”
• Rauw Alejandro, “Todo de Ti”
Latín Airplay Label of the Year
• Lizos
• Rimas
• Sony Music Latin
• Universal Music Latin Entertainment
• Warner Latina
Latin Airplay Imprint of the Year
• Duars Entertainment
• Fonovisa
• Rimas
• Sony Music Latin
• Universal Music Latino
ALBUM CATEGORIES
Top Latin Album of the Year
• Bad Bunny, Un Verano Sin Ti
• Farruko, La 167
• J Balvin, Jose
• Karol G, KG0516
• Rauw Alejandro, Vice Versa
Top Latin Albums Artist of the Year, Male:
• Anuel AA
• Bad Bunny
• J Balvin
• Ozuna
• Rauw Alejandro
Top Latin Albums Artist of the Year, Female:
• Becky G
• Kali Uchis
• Karol G
• Natti Natasha
• Rosalía
Top Latin Albums Artist of the Year, Duo or Group:
• Aventura
• Calibre 50
• Eslabon Armado
• Los Bukis
• Maná
Top Latin Albums Label of the Year:
• Del
• Rimas
• Sony Music Latin
• Universal Music Latin Entertainment
• Warner Latina
Top Latin Albums Imprint of the Year:
• Del
• Duars Entertainment
• Rimas
• Sony Music Latin
• Universal Music Latino
LATIN POP CATEGORIES
Latin Pop Artist of the Year, Solo:
• Becky G
• Camilo
• Enrique Iglesias
• Kali Uchis
• Sebastián Yatra
Latin Pop Artist of the Year, Duo or Group:
• Bomba Estéreo
• CNCO
• Jesse & Joy
• Maná
• Reik
Latin Pop Song of the Year:
• Becky G & Karol G, “Mamiii”
• Karol G, “Provenza”
• Rauw Alejandro, “Todo De Ti”
• Sebastián Yatra, “Tacones Rojos”
• Shakira & Rauw Alejandro, “Te Felicito”
Latin Pop Airplay Label of the Year:
• Rimas
• Sony Music Latin
• Universal Music Latin Entertainment
• Warner Latina
• WK
Latin Pop Airplay Imprint of the Year:
• Duars Entertainment
• Hecho a Mano
• RCA
• Sony Music Latin
• Universal Music Latino
Latin Pop Album of the Year:
• Becky G, Esquemas
• Enrique Iglesias, Final (Vol. 1)
• Jay Wheeler, De Mi Para Ti
• Rosalía, Motomami
• Sebastián Yatra, Dharma
Latin Pop Albums Label of the Year:
• Interscope Geffen A&M
• RCA
• Sony Music Latin
• Universal Music Latin Entertainment
• Warner Latina
Latin Pop Albums Imprint of the Year:
• Capitol Latin
• Hecho a Mano
• Sony Music Latin
• Universal Music Latino
• Warner Latina
TROPICAL CATEGORIES
Tropical Artist of the Year, Solo:
• Carlos Vives
• Elvis Crespo
• Marc Anthony
• Prince Royce
• Romeo Santos
Tropical Artist of the Year, Duo or Group:
• Aventura
• Gente de Zona
• La Sonora Dinamita
• Los Ángeles Azules
• Monchy & Alexandra
Tropical Song of the Year:
• Aventura & Bad Bunny, “Volví”
• Don Omar & Nio Garcia, “Se Menea”
• Marc Anthony, “Mala”
• Marc Anthony, “Pa’lla Voy”
• Romeo Santos, “Sus Huellas”
Tropical Airplay Label of the Year:
• Columbia
• Rimas
• Saban
• Sony Music Latin
• WK
Tropical Airplay Imprint of the Year:
• Aura
• Hecho a Mano
• Rimas
• Sony Music Latin
• Unisono
Tropical Albums of the Year:
• Buena Vista Social Club, Ahora Me Da Pena EP
• Carlos Vives, Cumbiana II
• El Gran Combo de Puerto Rico, De Trulla Con El Combo
• Luis Vargas/ Frank Reyes, Grandes de La Bachata: Vol. IV
• Marc Anthony, Pa’lla Voy
Tropical Albums Label of the Year:
• BMG
• Discos Fuentes
• Sony Music Latin
• The Orchard
• Universal Music Latin Entertainment
Tropical Albums Imprint of the Year:
• Norte
• Premium Latin
• Sony Music Latin
• The Orchard
• Top Stop
LATIN RHYTHM CATEGORIES
Latin Rhythm Artist of the Year, Solo:
• Bad Bunny
• Farruko
• J Balvin
• Karol G
• Rauw Alejandro
Latin Rhythm Artist of the Year, Duo or Group:
• Baby Rasta & Gringo
• Los Legendarios
• Piso 21
• Wisin & Yandel
• Zion & Lennox
Latin Rhythm Song of the Year:
• Aventura & Bad Bunny, “Volví”
• Bad Bunny & Chencho Corleone, “Me Porto Bonito”
• Bad Bunny, “Yonaguni”
• Becky G & Karol G, “Mamiii”
• Farruko, “Pepas”
Latin Rhythm Airplay Label of the Year:
• Republic
• Rimas
• Sony Music Latin
• Universal Music Latin Entertainment
• Warner Latina
Latin Rhythm Airplay Imprint of the Year:
• Carbon Fiber
• Duars Entertainment
• Rimas
• Sony Music Latin
• Universal Music Latino
Latin Rhythm Album of the Year:
• Bad Bunny, Un Verano Sin Ti
• Farruko, La 167
• J Balvin, Jose
• Karol G, KG0516
• Rauw Alejandro, Vice Versa
Latin Rhythm Albums Label of the Year:
• Interscope Geffen A&M
• Real Hasta La Muerte
• Rimas
• Sony Music Latin
• Universal Music Latin Entertainment
Latin Rhythm Albums Imprint of the Year:
• Carbon Fiber
• Duars Entertainment
• Real Hasta La Muerte
• Rimas
• Universal Music Latino
