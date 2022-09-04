Beyoncé cumple 41 años: Las frases que más nos han marcado de toda su discografía

Beyoncé es una de las divas del pop más importantes de todos los tiempos. Comenzó en la música desde muy pequeña, se convirtió en uno de los fenómenos más importantes de la industria en los 2000 y en solitario ha demostrado que no necesita grandes desembolsos en promoción para hacer que el mundo preste atención a todas sus novedades, ya sea como artista o empresaria.

El 4 de septiembre es su cumpleaños. Este 2022 cumple 41 y, desde LOS40, hemos querido celebrarlo con los hitos y las frases que más nos han marcado a lo largo de su carrera. Desde Bootylicious hasta That Girl, pasando por Crazy in Love, Partition o Sorry.

La cantante ha conseguido ser Nº1 de LOS40 hasta en 7 ocasiones: la primera vez fue en 2003 con Crazy In Love, junto a su marido el rapero Jay-Z. Un año después, en 2004, el puesto más alto de la lista lo ocuparía Me, Myself and I. En 2009, If I were a Boy, primero y Halo, después, se posicionaban como los mejores éxitos. A partir de 2010, Beyoncé volvería a la lista con tres colaboraciones: Ese mismo año con Telephone feat. Lady Gaga; y en 2017, con J Balvin y Willy William en el remix de Mi Gente, y con Ed Sheeran por su participación en Perfect.

A lo largo de su trayectoria, hemos conocido innumerables apodos y alteregos sobre su figura: Queen B, Sasha Fierce, Mrs. Carter, Peaches. También ha sido una Independent Women, una Survivor, una Single Lady, una Naughty Girl, una Beautiful Liar, una Diva, Broken-Hearted Girl, una Brown Skin Girl o una Grown Woman, por citar algunos títulos.

Sin contar su recorrido en las Destiny's Child, los recopilatorios, deluxe, grabados en directo o proyectos colaborativos (como The Carters o Black Is King), Beyoncé ha publicado 7 discos. Revolucionaria del álbum visual, la de Houston nos ha dejado canciones (y frases) tan icónicas como estas: