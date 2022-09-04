Beyoncé cumple 41 años: Las frases que más nos han marcado de toda su discografía
"I did not came to play with you, h0es. I came to SLAY, b*tch"
Beyoncé es una de las divas del pop más importantes de todos los tiempos. Comenzó en la música desde muy pequeña, se convirtió en uno de los fenómenos más importantes de la industria en los 2000 y en solitario ha demostrado que no necesita grandes desembolsos en promoción para hacer que el mundo preste atención a todas sus novedades, ya sea como artista o empresaria.
El 4 de septiembre es su cumpleaños. Este 2022 cumple 41 y, desde LOS40, hemos querido celebrarlo con los hitos y las frases que más nos han marcado a lo largo de su carrera. Desde Bootylicious hasta That Girl, pasando por Crazy in Love, Partition o Sorry.
La cantante ha conseguido ser Nº1 de LOS40 hasta en 7 ocasiones: la primera vez fue en 2003 con Crazy In Love, junto a su marido el rapero Jay-Z. Un año después, en 2004, el puesto más alto de la lista lo ocuparía Me, Myself and I. En 2009, If I were a Boy, primero y Halo, después, se posicionaban como los mejores éxitos. A partir de 2010, Beyoncé volvería a la lista con tres colaboraciones: Ese mismo año con Telephone feat. Lady Gaga; y en 2017, con J Balvin y Willy William en el remix de Mi Gente, y con Ed Sheeran por su participación en Perfect.
A lo largo de su trayectoria, hemos conocido innumerables apodos y alteregos sobre su figura: Queen B, Sasha Fierce, Mrs. Carter, Peaches. También ha sido una Independent Women, una Survivor, una Single Lady, una Naughty Girl, una Beautiful Liar, una Diva, Broken-Hearted Girl, una Brown Skin Girl o una Grown Woman, por citar algunos títulos.
Sin contar su recorrido en las Destiny's Child, los recopilatorios, deluxe, grabados en directo o proyectos colaborativos (como The Carters o Black Is King), Beyoncé ha publicado 7 discos. Revolucionaria del álbum visual, la de Houston nos ha dejado canciones (y frases) tan icónicas como estas:
Frases de Beyoncé
Dangerously in Love (2003)
- "When I talk to my friends so quietly, who he think he is? Look at what you did to me" - Crazy in Love (feat. Jay-Z)
- "I'm feeling sexy, I wanna hear you say my name" - Naughty Girl
- "Love is so blind. It feels right when it's wrong" - Me, Myself and I
- "Down to ride, till the very end, it's me and my boyfiend" - '03 Bonnie & Clyde (feat. Jay-Z)
B'Day (2006)
- "Let's not kill the karma. Let's not start a fight. It's not worth the drama for a beautiful liar" - Beautiful Liar (feat. Shakira)
- "I could have another you in a minute. Matter of fact, he'll be here in a minute, baby" - Irreplaceable
- "Seems like you're everywhere it's true. Gotta be having Deja Vu" - Deja Vu (feat. Jay-Z)
- "Voy a quererte aunque me saquen el corazón" - Amor Gitano (feat. Alejandro Fernández)
- "This is taking a toll, the way the story unfolds. Not the picture perfect movie everyone woul've saw" - Ring the Alarm
I am... Sasha Fierce (2008)
- "Just cried my tears, for three good years, ya can't be mad at me" - Single Ladies
- "Diva is the female version of a Hustla" - Diva
- "But this don't even feel like fallin'. Gravity can't begin" - Halo
- "You could be a sweet dream or a beautiful nightmare. Either way I don't wanna wakep up from you" - Sweet Dreams
- "So press record, I'll let you film me on your video phone, make a cameo" - Video Phone
4 (2011)
- "We ain't got nothing without love" - 1+1
- "I'll be the one to kiss you at night. I will love you until the end of time" - End of Time
- "Now, everybody asks me why I'm smiling out from ear to ear" - Love On Top
- "Who run the world? GIRLS!" - Run the world (Girls)
Beyoncé (2014)
- "We woke up in the kitchen, saying: How the hell did this shit happen'?" - Drunk in Love (feat. Jay-Z)
- "I sneezed on the beat and the beat got sicker" - Yoncé
- "He Monica Lewinsky-ed all on my gown" - Partition
- "I took some time to live my life, but don0t think I'm just his little wife" - ***Flawless (feat. Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie)
- "I woke up like this. We flawless" - ***Flawless (feat. Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie)
- "Stop making a big deal out of the little things" - Mine (feat. Drake)
Lemonade (2016)
- "You better call Becky with the good hair" - Sorry
- She walked in the club like nobody's business" - 6 Inch (feat. The Weeknd)
- "When trouble comes tot own, and men lie me come around. Oh, my daddy said shoot" - Daddy Lessons
- "Hey! I'mma keep running cause a winner don't quit on themselves" - Freedom (feat. Kendrick Lamar)
- "Okay, ladies. Now let's get in formation" - Formation
- "I just might be a black Bill Gates in the making" - Formation
Rennaissance (2022)
- "It’s not the diamonds. It’s not the pearls. I’m that girl" - I'm That Girl
- "Confident, damn she lethal" - Cozy
- "Category: Bad Bitch" - Alien Superstar
- "She more Cancún, he more Saint-Tropez" - Energy
- "I just quit my job. I'm gonna find new drive" - Break My Soul
- "Nobody can judge me but me" - Church Girls
- "Your card face never declines" - Heated
- "I think you’re so cool (Even though I’m cooler than you)" - Plastic off the Sofa
