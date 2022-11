‘Copa Mundial de la Fifa 2022’, ya disponible en tu consola

It's Happening! The #WorldCup is coming to #FIFA23 on November 9. 🌏



Featuring:

🏆 Multiple Tournament Modes

✨ Elevated Matchday Experience

⚽️ #FUT World Cup



Watch the full World Cup Deep Dive now: https://t.co/i2FZhAu5iG pic.twitter.com/uSS7cnkblJ