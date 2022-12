‘Trackmania’ desvela sus versiones para consolas y plataformas en la nube para 2023

🚨 Trackmania is coming on consoles and select cloud platforms in early 2023!



The game will be available on Xbox One, Xbox Series X | S, PlayStation®4, PlayStation®5, Stadia, Amazon Luna as well as Windows PC through the Ubisoft Store.



📰 More info:https://t.co/eu1SrAYNxG pic.twitter.com/ya3rqLKBCt