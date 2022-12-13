Rihanna, Taylor Swift, Lady Gaga competirán por el Globo de Oro 2023 a Mejor Canción

La lectura de las nominaciones de los Globos de Oro 2023 nos ha dejado varias grandes noticias a nivel musical. Y no estamos hablando únicamente de las candidaturas de artistas tan queridas en la industria como Selena Gomez o Zendaya. También en la categoría a Mejor Canción habra una batalla encarnizada por alzarse con el premio entre tres de las grandes estrellas mundiales de la música: Rihanna, Taylor Swift y Lady Gaga.

La Germanotta es la única que ya sabe lo que es ganar este galardón. Lo levantó en la edición de 2020 tras el estreno un año antes de su primer largometraje como protagonista: Ha nacido una estrella. Aquella Shallow junto a Bradley Cooper fue uno de los temazos del año.

Ahora la neoyorquina vuelve a repetir experiencia surcando los cielos a toda velocidad a bordo de los cazas más rápidos del planeta. Hold my hand para Maverick, la secuela de Top Gun, ha conseguido conectar tanto con el público como con la crítica. Hay que precisar que Lady Gaga también ganó el Globo de Oro en 2016 con American Horror Story: Hotel. Y ya sabemos que no hay dos sin tres.

También nominada en varios años ha estado Taylor Swift que en este 2023 repetirá con Carolina. Una nominación que llega 10 años después de la primera. Si la estadounidense termina debutando como guionista y directora el próximo año no sería extraño que la solista se convirtiera en una triunfadora habitual también de estos galardones tal y como sucede en las entregas musicales.

Para quien es la primera nominación es para Rihanna. Y no porque la solista de Barbados no haya colaborado con el séptimo arte. De hecho en películas como Home se llegó a atrever hasta a prestar su voz en los diálogos y no solo con sus canciones.

Ahora le ha llegado el turno de abrir el camino al Oscar 2023 para Black Panther Wadanda forever. Estas son todas las nominaciones de los Globos de Oro 2023 por categorías,

Best motion picture - drama

Avatar: The Way of Water

Elvis

The Fablemans

Tár

Top Gun: Maverick

Best motion picture - musical or comedy

Babylon

The Banshees of Inisherin

Everything Everywhere All at Once

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

Triangle of Sadness

Best actress in a motion picture - drama

Cate Blanchett - Tár

Olivia Colman - Empire of Light

Viola Davis - The Woman King

Ana de Armas - Blonde

Michelle Williams - The Fablemans

Best actor in a motion picture - drama

Austin Butler - Elvis

Brendan Fraser - The Whale

Hugh Jackman - The Son

Bill Nighy - Living

Jeremy Pope - The Inspection

Best actress in a motion picture - musical or comedy

Lesley Manville - Mrs Harris Goes to Paris

Margot Robbie - Babylon

Anya Taylor-Joy - The Menu

Emma Thompson - Good Luck To You, Leo Grande

Michelle Yeoh - Everything Everywhere All At Once

Best actor in a motion picture - musical or comedy

Diego Calva - Babylon

Daniel Craig - Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

Adam Driver - White Noise

Colin Farrell - The Banshees of Inisherin

Ralph Fiennes - The Menu

Best supporting actress in any motion picture

Angela Bassett - Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Kerry Condon - The Banshees of Inisherin

Jamie Lee Curtis - Everything Everywhere All At Once

Dolly de Leon - Triangle of Sadness

Carey Mulligan - She Said

Best supporting actor in any motion picture

Brendan Gleeson - The Banshees of Inisherin

Barry Keoghan - The Banshees of Inisherin

Brad Pitt - Babylon

Ke Huy Quan - Everything Everywhere All At Once

Eddie Redmayne - The Good Nurse

Best director - motion picture

James Cameron - Avatar: The Way of Water

Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert - Everything Everywhere All At Once

Baz Luhrmann - Elvis

Martin McDonagh - The Banshees of Inisherin

Steven Spielberg - The Fabelmans

Best screenplay - motion picture

Todd Field - Tár

Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert - Everything Everywhere All At Once

Martin McDonagh - The Banshees of Inisherin

Sarah Polley - Women Talking

Steven Spielberg, Tony Kushner - The Fabelmans

Best motion picture - animated

Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio

Inu-Oh

Marcel the Shell with Shoes On

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish

Turning Red

Best motion picture - non-English language

All Quiet on the Western Front - Germany

Argentina, 1985 -Argentina

Close - Belgium/France/Netherlands

Decision to Leave - South Korea

RRR - India

Best original score - motion picture

Carter Burwell - The Banshees of Inisherin

Alexandre Desplat - Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio

Hildur Guðnadóttir - Women Talking

Justin Hurwitz - Babylon

John Williams - The Fabelmans

Best original song - motion picture

Carolina - Where the Crawdads sing (Taylor Swift)

Ciao Papa - Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio (Alexandre Desplat - music, Roeban Katz, Guillermo del Toro - lyrics)

Hold My Hand - Top Gun: Maverick (Lady Gaga, BloodPop, Benjamin Rice)

Lift Me Up - Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (Tems, Rihanna, Ryan Coogler, Ludwig Göransson)

Naatu Naatu - RRR (MM Keeravani - music, Kala Bhairava, Rahul Sipligunj - lyrics)

Best TV series - drama

Better Call Saul

The Crown

House of the Dragon

Ozark

Severance

Best actress in a drama series

Emma D'Arcy - House of the Dragon

Laura Linney - Ozark

Imelda Staunton - The Crown

Hilary Swank - Alaska Daily

Zendaya - Euphoria

Best actor in a drama series

Jeff Bridges - The Old Man

Kevin Costner - Yellowstone

Diego Luna - Andor

Bob Odenkirk - Better Call Saul

Adam Scott - Severance

Best TV series - musical or comedy

Abbott Elementary

The Bear

Hacks

Only Murders in the Building

Wednesday

Best actress in a TV series - musical or comedy

Quinta Brunson - Abbot Elementary

Kaley Cuoco - The Flight Attendant

Selena Gomez - Only Murders in the Building

Jenna Ortega - Wednesday

Jean Smart - Hacks

Best actor in a TV series - musical or comedy

Donald Glover - Atlanta

Bill Hader - Barry

Steve Martin - Only Murders in the Building

Martin Short - Only Murders in the Building

Jeremy Allen White - The Bear

Best limited series or TV movie

Black Bird

Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

The Dropout

Pam & Tommy

The White Lotus

Best actress in a limited series or TV movie

Jessica Chastain - George & Tammy

Julia Garner - Inventing Anna

Lily James - Pam & Tommy

Julia Roberts - Gaslit

Amanda Seyfried - The Dropout

Best actor in a limited series or TV movie

Taron Egerton - Black Bird

Colin Firth - The Staircase

Andrew Garfield - Under the Banner of Heaven

Evan Peters - Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Sebastian Stan - Pam & Tommy

Best supporting actress in a series, limited series or TV movie

Jennifer Coolidge - The White Lotus

Claire Danes - Fleishman is in Trouble

Daisy Edgar- Jones - Under the Banner of Heaven

Niecy Nash - Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Aubrey Plaza - The White Lotus

Best supporting actor in a series, limited series or TV movie

F Murray Abraham - The White Lotus

Domhnall Gleeson - The Patient

Paul Walter Hauser - Black Bird

Richard Jenkins - Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Seth Rogen - Pam & Tommy

Best supporting actress in a musical, comedy or drama TV series

Elizabeth Debicki - The Crown

Hanna Einbinder - Hacks

Julia Garner - Ozark

Janelle James - Abbott Elementary

Sheryl Lee Ralph - Abbott Elementary

Best supporting actor in a musical, comedy or drama TV series