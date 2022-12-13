Rihanna, Taylor Swift, Lady Gaga competirán por el Globo de Oro 2023 a Mejor Canción
La Germanotta es la única que ya sabe lo que es ganar en esta categoría
La lectura de las nominaciones de los Globos de Oro 2023 nos ha dejado varias grandes noticias a nivel musical. Y no estamos hablando únicamente de las candidaturas de artistas tan queridas en la industria como Selena Gomez o Zendaya. También en la categoría a Mejor Canción habra una batalla encarnizada por alzarse con el premio entre tres de las grandes estrellas mundiales de la música: Rihanna, Taylor Swift y Lady Gaga.
La Germanotta es la única que ya sabe lo que es ganar este galardón. Lo levantó en la edición de 2020 tras el estreno un año antes de su primer largometraje como protagonista: Ha nacido una estrella. Aquella Shallow junto a Bradley Cooper fue uno de los temazos del año.
Ahora la neoyorquina vuelve a repetir experiencia surcando los cielos a toda velocidad a bordo de los cazas más rápidos del planeta. Hold my hand para Maverick, la secuela de Top Gun, ha conseguido conectar tanto con el público como con la crítica. Hay que precisar que Lady Gaga también ganó el Globo de Oro en 2016 con American Horror Story: Hotel. Y ya sabemos que no hay dos sin tres.
También nominada en varios años ha estado Taylor Swift que en este 2023 repetirá con Carolina. Una nominación que llega 10 años después de la primera. Si la estadounidense termina debutando como guionista y directora el próximo año no sería extraño que la solista se convirtiera en una triunfadora habitual también de estos galardones tal y como sucede en las entregas musicales.
Para quien es la primera nominación es para Rihanna. Y no porque la solista de Barbados no haya colaborado con el séptimo arte. De hecho en películas como Home se llegó a atrever hasta a prestar su voz en los diálogos y no solo con sus canciones.
Ahora le ha llegado el turno de abrir el camino al Oscar 2023 para Black Panther Wadanda forever. Estas son todas las nominaciones de los Globos de Oro 2023 por categorías,
Best motion picture - drama
- Avatar: The Way of Water
- Elvis
- The Fablemans
- Tár
- Top Gun: Maverick
Best motion picture - musical or comedy
- Babylon
- The Banshees of Inisherin
- Everything Everywhere All at Once
- Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
- Triangle of Sadness
Best actress in a motion picture - drama
- Cate Blanchett - Tár
- Olivia Colman - Empire of Light
- Viola Davis - The Woman King
- Ana de Armas - Blonde
- Michelle Williams - The Fablemans
Best actor in a motion picture - drama
- Austin Butler - Elvis
- Brendan Fraser - The Whale
- Hugh Jackman - The Son
- Bill Nighy - Living
- Jeremy Pope - The Inspection
Best actress in a motion picture - musical or comedy
- Lesley Manville - Mrs Harris Goes to Paris
- Margot Robbie - Babylon
- Anya Taylor-Joy - The Menu
- Emma Thompson - Good Luck To You, Leo Grande
- Michelle Yeoh - Everything Everywhere All At Once
- Sydney Sweeney as Olivia and Brittany O'Grady as Paula in The White Lotus
Best actor in a motion picture - musical or comedy
- Diego Calva - Babylon
- Daniel Craig - Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
- Adam Driver - White Noise
- Colin Farrell - The Banshees of Inisherin
- Ralph Fiennes - The Menu
Best supporting actress in any motion picture
- Angela Bassett - Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
- Kerry Condon - The Banshees of Inisherin
- Jamie Lee Curtis - Everything Everywhere All At Once
- Dolly de Leon - Triangle of Sadness
- Carey Mulligan - She Said
Best supporting actor in any motion picture
- Brendan Gleeson - The Banshees of Inisherin
- Barry Keoghan - The Banshees of Inisherin
- Brad Pitt - Babylon
- Ke Huy Quan - Everything Everywhere All At Once
- Eddie Redmayne - The Good Nurse
Best director - motion picture
- James Cameron - Avatar: The Way of Water
- Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert - Everything Everywhere All At Once
- Baz Luhrmann - Elvis
- Martin McDonagh - The Banshees of Inisherin
- Steven Spielberg - The Fabelmans
Best screenplay - motion picture
- Todd Field - Tár
- Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert - Everything Everywhere All At Once
- Martin McDonagh - The Banshees of Inisherin
- Sarah Polley - Women Talking
- Steven Spielberg, Tony Kushner - The Fabelmans
Best motion picture - animated
- Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio
- Inu-Oh
- Marcel the Shell with Shoes On
- Puss in Boots: The Last Wish
- Turning Red
- Sandra Oh
Best motion picture - non-English language
- All Quiet on the Western Front - Germany
- Argentina, 1985 -Argentina
- Close - Belgium/France/Netherlands
- Decision to Leave - South Korea
- RRR - India
Best original score - motion picture
- Carter Burwell - The Banshees of Inisherin
- Alexandre Desplat - Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio
- Hildur Guðnadóttir - Women Talking
- Justin Hurwitz - Babylon
- John Williams - The Fabelmans
Best original song - motion picture
- Carolina - Where the Crawdads sing (Taylor Swift)
- Ciao Papa - Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio (Alexandre Desplat - music, Roeban Katz, Guillermo del Toro - lyrics)
- Hold My Hand - Top Gun: Maverick (Lady Gaga, BloodPop, Benjamin Rice)
- Lift Me Up - Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (Tems, Rihanna, Ryan Coogler, Ludwig Göransson)
- Naatu Naatu - RRR (MM Keeravani - music, Kala Bhairava, Rahul Sipligunj - lyrics)
Best TV series - drama
- Better Call Saul
- The Crown
- House of the Dragon
- Ozark
- Severance
Best actress in a drama series
- Emma D'Arcy - House of the Dragon
- Laura Linney - Ozark
- Imelda Staunton - The Crown
- Hilary Swank - Alaska Daily
- Zendaya - Euphoria
Best actor in a drama series
- Jeff Bridges - The Old Man
- Kevin Costner - Yellowstone
- Diego Luna - Andor
- Bob Odenkirk - Better Call Saul
- Adam Scott - Severance
Best TV series - musical or comedy
- Abbott Elementary
- The Bear
- Hacks
- Only Murders in the Building
- Wednesday
Best actress in a TV series - musical or comedy
- Quinta Brunson - Abbot Elementary
- Kaley Cuoco - The Flight Attendant
- Selena Gomez - Only Murders in the Building
- Jenna Ortega - Wednesday
- Jean Smart - Hacks
Best actor in a TV series - musical or comedy
- Donald Glover - Atlanta
- Bill Hader - Barry
- Steve Martin - Only Murders in the Building
- Martin Short - Only Murders in the Building
- Jeremy Allen White - The Bear
Best limited series or TV movie
- Black Bird
- Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
- The Dropout
- Pam & Tommy
- The White Lotus
Best actress in a limited series or TV movie
- Jessica Chastain - George & Tammy
- Julia Garner - Inventing Anna
- Lily James - Pam & Tommy
- Julia Roberts - Gaslit
- Amanda Seyfried - The Dropout
Best actor in a limited series or TV movie
- Taron Egerton - Black Bird
- Colin Firth - The Staircase
- Andrew Garfield - Under the Banner of Heaven
- Evan Peters - Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
- Sebastian Stan - Pam & Tommy
Best supporting actress in a series, limited series or TV movie
- Jennifer Coolidge - The White Lotus
- Claire Danes - Fleishman is in Trouble
- Daisy Edgar- Jones - Under the Banner of Heaven
- Niecy Nash - Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
- Aubrey Plaza - The White Lotus
Best supporting actor in a series, limited series or TV movie
- F Murray Abraham - The White Lotus
- Domhnall Gleeson - The Patient
- Paul Walter Hauser - Black Bird
- Richard Jenkins - Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
- Seth Rogen - Pam & Tommy
Best supporting actress in a musical, comedy or drama TV series
- Elizabeth Debicki - The Crown
- Hanna Einbinder - Hacks
- Julia Garner - Ozark
- Janelle James - Abbott Elementary
- Sheryl Lee Ralph - Abbott Elementary
Best supporting actor in a musical, comedy or drama TV series
- John Lithgow - The Old Man
- Jonathan Pryce - The Crown
- John Turturro - Severance
- Tyler James Williams - Abbott Elementary
- Henry Winkler - Barry
Comentarios