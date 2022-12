Así es ‘Wo Long Fallen Dynasty’

Take on the demon-plagued Three Kingdoms & overcome the odds of deadly combat!



Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty is available for pre-order now. Early purchase & pre-order bonuses available.



Game Available March 3, 2023



Details - https://t.co/nMPLdH4Frf#WoLongFallenDynasty #WoLong pic.twitter.com/wB9mhdpR6r