Sam Smith ya tiene temazo para las pistas de baile en 2023: ‘Gimme’

Gimmegimmegimme... what I want, what I want

Gimmegimmegimme... what I want, what I want

Want, everything I want

Is everything you got

So knock before you come, over

Relax, walk before you run

Your eyes on my dun dun dun dun

I need you to come, closer

Voyeurs are watching us

Giving me such a rush

When I'm crazy and drunk on love

Gimme what I want, gimme what I want, yeah

Gimmegimmegimme... what I want, what I want

Gimmegimmegimme... what I want, what I want

Oh when mi pull up in a place yuh fi see mi see mi

Got what mi want and what yuh got yuh better gimme gimme

Mi rock yuh body ooh suh go rock yuh body fi mi

Come over yah so may mi push yuh body to the limit

Let me know, give me what I need

I follow, I let you lead

Give me love, don't need no money

So pull me closer actually

Voyeurs are watching us

Giving me such a rush

When I'm crazy and drunk on love, love

Gimme what I want, gimme what I want

Gimmegimmegimme... what I want, what I want

Gimmegimmegimme... what I want, what I want

Voyeurs are watching us

Giving me such a rush

When I'm crazy and drunk on love, love

Gimme what I want, gimme what I want

Gimmegimmegimme... what I want, what I want

Gimmegimmegimme... what I want, what I want