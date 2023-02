Así es el nuevo modo WarGames de ‘WWE 2K23’

⛓️ WAAAARRRRGGGGAAMES!!! ⛓️#WWE2K23 Ringside Report #1 is your deep dive into all things WarGames!



💥 Arenas

💥 Gameplay

💥 Match Rules

💥 Solo / Multiplayer



Check out what the team has been working on and read the full report here 👉 https://t.co/Pne1VzaWjz pic.twitter.com/rpAAICimRc