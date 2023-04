¿Cuándo es el Festival Eurovisión 2023? Fechas y horarios clave de las semifinales y la final

Mixing traditional with the avant-garde and modern pop, Blanca is looking to leave her mark in Eurovision history 💃



🎶 Listen to Eaea: https://t.co/GsRq3oobt8



🇪🇸 Read all about Blanca Paloma: https://t.co/X9HY76ZQc2 pic.twitter.com/7qam4CQSL5