Ganadores de los MTV Movies and TV Awards 2023 en los que no hubo alfombra roja ni gala

Los MTV Movies & TV Awards 2023 ya conocen a sus ganadores. Aunque seguramente la forma de conocerlos dista mucho de la que todo el mundo esperaba. Porque en las últimas horas la entrega de premios organizada por la popular cadena de televisión estadounidense ha vivido una situación que se vive en pocas ocasiones en la industria del entretenimiento y que ha provocado que no haya existido ni alfombra roja ni gala como tal.

Todo se remonta a la huelga del sindicato de guionistas que se lleva produciendo en los últimos días (por no decir, semanas) y que ha paralizado uno de los principales sectores económicos en Estados Unidos. Sus reivindicaciones en pos de unas mejores condiciones laborales ha encontrado en muchas estrellas del cine y la televisión la solidaridad suficiente para parar máquinas.

Y eso ha conllevado a que lo que se presuponía iba a ser una gran fiesta repleta de glamour, estrellas mundiales y mucha música se haya convertido en una ceremonia pre-grabada y 'enlatada'. Las presentadoras que iban a actuar como maestras de ceremonias, Drew Barrymore y Jamie Lee Curtis, confirmaron a pocas horas del inicio del evento que no participarían del show por lo que la cadena decidió anular casi todos los actos posibles.

Porque los MTV Movies and TV Awards sí que se han entregado a sus respectivos ganadores. Entre ellos, Taylor Swift, Selena Gomez, Jennifer Coolidge o The Last of Us han sido lxs grandes triunfadorxs. El nombre de la serie se ha repetido hasta en 3 ocasiones premiando a Pedro Pascal como Mejor Interpretación en una serie, a Bella Ramsey y al propio Pedro como Mejor Dúo y a The Last of Us como Mejor Serie.

Taylor, por su parte, se alzaba con el premio a Mejor Canción mientras que Selena Gómez se llevaba a casa el de Mejor Documental Musical. Scream VI, Courteney Cox, Jenna Ortega, Elizabeth Olsen, las Kardashians o Tom Cruise han sido algunos de los otros nombres propios.

Este es el listado de ganadores de los MTV Movies and TV Awards 2023

MEJOR PELÍCULA

“Avatar: The Way of Water”

“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”

“Elvis”

“Nope”

“Scream VI” (PREMIO)

“Smile”

“Top Gun: Maverick”

MEJOR SERIE

“Stranger Things”

“The Last of Us” (PREMIO)

“The White Lotus”

“Wednesday”

“Wolf Pack”

“Yellowstone”

“Yellowjackets”

MEJOR ACTUACIÓN EN UNA PELÍCULA

Austin Butler — “Elvis”

Florence Pugh — “Don’t Worry Darling:

KeKe Palmer — “Nope”

Michael B. Jordan — “Creed III”

Tom Cruise — “Top Gun: Maverick” (PREMIO)

MEJOR ACTUACIÓN EN UNA SERIE

Aubrey Plaza — “The White Lotus”

Christina Ricci — “Yellowjackets”

Jenna Ortega — “Wednesday” (PREMIO)

Riley Keough — “Daisy Jones & The Six”

Sadie Sink — “Stranger Things”

Selena Gomez — “Only Murders in the Building”

MEJOR HÉROE

Diego Luna —”Andor”

Jenna Ortega — “Wednesday”

Paul Rudd — “Ant-Man & The Wasp: Quantumania”

Pedro Pascal — “The Last Of Us” (PREMIO)

Tom Cruise — “Top Gun: Maverick”

MEJOR VILLANX

Elizabeth Olsen — “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” (PREMIO)

Harry Styles — “Don’t Worry Darling”

Jamie Campbell Bower — “Stranger Things”

M3GAN — “M3GAN”

The Bear — “Cocaine Bear”

MEJOR BESO

Anna Torv + Philip Prajoux — “The Last Of Us”

Harry Styles + David Dawson — “My Policeman”

Madison Bailey + Rudy Pankow — “Outer Banks” (PREMIO)

Riley Keough + Sam Claflin — “Daisy Jones & The Six”

Selena Gomez + Cara Delevingne — “Only Murders in the Building”

MEJOR INTERPRETACIÓN CÓMICA

Adam Sandler — “Murder Mystery 2” (PREMIO)

Dylan O’Brien — “Not Okay”

Jennifer Coolidge — “Shotgun Wedding”

KeKe Palmer — “Nope”

Quinta Brunson — “Abbott Elementary”

MEJOR INTERPRETACIÓN REVELACIÓN

Bad Bunny — “Bullet Train”

Bella Ramsey — “The Last Of Us”

Emma D’Arcy — “House of the Dragon”

Joseph Quinn — “Stranger Things” (PREMIO)

Rachel Sennott — “Bodies Bodies Bodies”

MEJOR PELEA

Brad Pitt (Ladybug) vs. Bad Bunny (The Wolf) — “Bullet Train”

Courteney Cox (Gale Weathers) vs. Ghostface — “Scream VI” (PREMIO)

Jamie Campbell Bower (Vecna) vs. Millie Bobby Brown (Eleven) — “Stranger Things”

Keanu Reeves (John Wick) vs. Everyone — “John Wick 4”

Escape from Narkina 5 — “Andor”

INTERPRETACIÓN MÁS TERRORÍFICA

Jennifer Coolidge – “The White Lotus” (PREMIO)

Jesse Tyler Ferguson – “Cocaine Bear”

Justin Long – “Barbarian”

Rachel Sennott – “Bodies Bodies Bodies”

Sosie Bacon – “Smile”

MEJOR DÚO

Camila Mendes + Maya Hawke – “Do Revenge”

Jenna Ortega + Thing – “Wednesday”

Pedro Pascal + Bella Ramsey – “The Last Of Us” (PREMIO)

Simona Tabasco + Beatrice Grannò – “The White Lotus”

Tom Cruise + Miles Teller – “Top Gun: Maverick”

MEJOR REPARTO

“Ant-Man & The Wasp: Quantumania”

“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”

“Outer Banks”

“Stranger Things” (PREMIO)

“Teen Wolf: The Movie”

MEJOR CANCIÓN

Demi Lovato – Still Alive (“Scream VI”)

Doja Cat – Vegas (“Elvis”)

Lady Gaga – Hold My Hand (“Top Gun: Maverick”)

OneRepublic – I Ain’t Worried (“Top Gun: Maverick”)

Rihanna – Lift Me Up (“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”)

Taylor Swift – Carolina (“Where The Crawdads Sing”) (PREMIO)

MEJOR DOCUREALITY

“Jersey Shore Family Vacation”

“The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills”

“Family Reunion: Love & Hip Hop Edition”

“The Kardashians” (PREMIO)

“Vanderpump Rules”

MEJOR SHOW DE COMPETICIÓN

“All-Star Shore”

“Big Brother”

“RuPaul’s Drag Race: All-Stars” (PREMIO)

“The Challenge: USA”

“The Traitors”

MEJOR PRESENTADORX

Drew Barrymore – “The Drew Barrymore Show” (PREMIO)

Joel Madden – “Ink Master”

Nick Cannon – “The Masked Singer”

RuPaul – “RuPaul’s Drag Race”

Kelly Clarkson – “The Kelly Clarkson Show”

MEJOR EQUIPO REALITY EN PANTALLA

Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino, Vinny Guadagnino, Pauly D (MVP) – “Jersey Shore Family Vacation”

Tori Deal and Devin Walker – “The Challenge: Ride or Dies”

RuPaul Charles and Michelle Visage – “RuPaul’s Drag Race”

Ariana Madix, Katie Maloney, Scheana Shay, LaLa Kent – “Vanderpump Rules” (PREMIO)

Garcelle Beauvais and Sutton Stracke – “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills”

MEJOR DOCUMENTAL MUSICAL