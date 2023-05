Explora Titán en la nueva temporada de las profundidades de ‘Destiny 2’

Season of the Deep has begun.



💠 New Seasonal Story.

💠 Salvage - 6 player matchmade activity.

💠 Deep Dives - Weekly story activity.

💠 New Armor and Weapons.

💠 Solstice 2023 (Free to All).

💠 New Dungeon (Requires Dungeon Key).

🐟 Fishing!

