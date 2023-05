Ed Sheeran cumple su palabra 2 años después con Ishawna y estrenan el vídeo de ‘Brace it’

Mi good up

Mi good up

Mi good up

Boy come whine pon mi good up

Mi Good up

Mi Good up

Girl I’ll brace on yuh good up

yuh good up

Yuh good up

Slide and whine pon mi good up

mi good up

mi good up

Baby, Want you to whine on ma body

Brace it, brace it pon me

Stay there and lemme whine on your body

Brace it, brace it pon me

Mi love di whine weh yuh gimmi boy

You full of moves like Samurai

When I’m with you it’s ok

Everyday’s like a birthday

Picture you inna mi bed boy

yuh sweet like sugar boy

Can’t get enough of your taste

So you left me with a toothache

I nah go, I nah go, I nah go leave you never

I nah go, I nah go, I nah go diss you never

Baby want you to whine pon my body

Brace it, brace it pon me

Stay there and let me whine on your body

Brace it, brace it pon me

You are the heat on a summer day

I can feel my hearts been done away with

I feel electric each time

You push your body on mine

Step up from the crowd let’s runaway

You could make me fall in love again

I want this feeling all night

When you push your back up and whine

I say...

Pre- Hook:

I nah go, I nah go, I nah go leave you never

I nah go, I nah go, I nah go diss you never

Baby want you to whine pon my body

Brace it, brace it pon me

Stay there and let me whine on your body

Brace it, brace it pon me

Mi good up

Mi good up pal

Mi good up

Boy come whine pon mi good up

Mi Good up

Mi Good up

Girl I’ll brace on yuh good up

yuh good up

Yuh good up

Slide and whine pon mi good up

mi good up

mi good up

I nah guh, I nah guh, I nah guh leave you never

I nah guh, I nah guh, I nah guh diss you never

I nah guh, I nah guh, I nah guh leave you never

I nah guh, I nah guh, I nah guh diss you never