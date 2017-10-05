LOS40 - Music Inspires Life
    Selena contará todo sobre su enfermedad en un documental

    ¿Quién mejor que ella para concienciar sobre el lupus?

    Selena contará todo sobre su enfermedad en un documental
    Avatar

    Alberto Palao Murcia

    Periodista y comunicador audiovisual

    LOS 40 · 05/10/2017 - 12:12 CET

    ¿Qué les pasa a los artistas que todos quieren tener su propio documental? Tras Lady Gaga y Katy Perry, la última en sumarse a la larga lista de cantantes que quieren contar su historia es Selena Gomez.

    La artista de Fetish y Bad Liar quiere contar su historia, pero, sobre todo, dar a conocer a través de su propia experiencia la enfermedad contra la que lucha: lupus.

    A través de un documental, Selena quiere compartir su día a día luchando contra esta enfermedad y resolver las cuestiones que pueden aparecer en torno a ella, según informa InTouch.

    De esta manera, Selena Gomez, quiere ayudar a todos aquellos que sufran lupus, demostrando que no son los únicos. Sin lugar a dudas uno de los proyectos más solidarios de la artista.

    No se trataría, ni mucho menos, de la primera vez que Selena se encuentra detrás de un proyecto para cine o televisión. Cabe recordar que Selena Gomez fue la productora ejecutiva de la serie Por trece razones. ¡Casi nada!

