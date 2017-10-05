Selena contará todo sobre su enfermedad en un documental
¿Quién mejor que ella para concienciar sobre el lupus?
Alberto Palao Murcia
Periodista y comunicador audiovisual
LOS 40 · 05/10/2017 - 12:12 CET
¿Qué les pasa a los artistas que todos quieren tener su propio documental? Tras Lady Gaga y Katy Perry, la última en sumarse a la larga lista de cantantes que quieren contar su historia es Selena Gomez.
La artista de Fetish y Bad Liar quiere contar su historia, pero, sobre todo, dar a conocer a través de su propia experiencia la enfermedad contra la que lucha: lupus.
A través de un documental, Selena quiere compartir su día a día luchando contra esta enfermedad y resolver las cuestiones que pueden aparecer en torno a ella, según informa InTouch.
I’m very aware some of my fans had noticed I was laying low for part of the summer and questioning why I wasn’t promoting my new music, which I was extremely proud of. So I found out I needed to get a kidney transplant due to my Lupus and was recovering. It was what I needed to do for my overall health. I honestly look forward to sharing with you, soon my journey through these past several months as I have always wanted to do with you. Until then I want to publicly thank my family and incredible team of doctors for everything they have done for me prior to and post-surgery. And finally, there aren’t words to describe how I can possibly thank my beautiful friend Francia Raisa. She gave me the ultimate gift and sacrifice by donating her kidney to me. I am incredibly blessed. I love you so much sis. Lupus continues to be very misunderstood but progress is being made. For more information regarding Lupus please go to the Lupus Research Alliance website: www.lupusresearch.org/ -by grace through faith
De esta manera, Selena Gomez, quiere ayudar a todos aquellos que sufran lupus, demostrando que no son los únicos. Sin lugar a dudas uno de los proyectos más solidarios de la artista.
No se trataría, ni mucho menos, de la primera vez que Selena se encuentra detrás de un proyecto para cine o televisión. Cabe recordar que Selena Gomez fue la productora ejecutiva de la serie Por trece razones. ¡Casi nada!
