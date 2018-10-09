Taylor Swift habla sin tapujos sobre su ideología política

“Ooh, Look what you made me do, Look what you made me do”, canta Taylor Swift en uno de sus últimos hits de Reputation. Aunque la canción es una indirecta muy directa a todos aquellos que la han criticado a lo largo de su carrera, ahora bien podría referirse a los casi dos años de mandato que lleva Donald Trump de presidencia en Estados Unidos.

Hasta ahora, la cantante de 28 años no había hablado de sus inclinaciones políticas. De hecho, debido a sus orígenes cantando country americano, muchos habían especulado sobre las inclinaciones de Tay, asegurando que tenía simpatía por el partido republicano.

Pues bien, con motivo de las elecciones en el estado de Tennesse el próximo 6 de noviembre, la cantante se ha pronunciado políticamente en Instagram, asegurando que votará a los senadores demócratas.

“En el pasado he sido reacia a mostrar públicamente mis opiniones políticas, pero debido a varias cosas que han pasado en mi vida en el mundo los dos últimos años, tengo una visión muy distinta al respecto ahora”, ha empezado escribiendo Tay en el mensaje.

“Siempre he decidido y decidiré mi voto basándome en qué candidato protegerá y luchará por los derechos humanos que merecemos en este país. Creo en la lucha por los derechos LGTBQ y cre que cualquier forma de discriminación basada en la orientación sexual o en el género está mal”, ha continuado escribiendo Taylor.

Pero la cosa no se queda ahí. La artista ha dejado claro con la última parte de su comunicado que no está de acuerdo con las políticas que están tomando los republicanos: “Creo que el racismo sistemático en este país hacia la gente de color es horrible, repugnante y prevalente. No puedo votar a alguien que no esté dispuesto a luchar por la dignidad de todos los americanos, independientemente de su color de piel, su enero a quién aman”.

De este modo, Taylor ha roto su silencio, mostrando su simpatía por el partido demócrata de Phil Bredesen para el Senado y por Jim Cooper para la Cámara de Representantes. También, la diva ha recordado la necesidad de votar, sobre todo de los jóvenes.

Además, ha asegurado que, aunque siempre ha querido votar a una mujer, no puede hacerlo por Marsha Blackburn porque le da "miedo" y votó "contra la igualdad salarial para mujeres y contra una ley que lucha contra la violencia doméstica, el acoso y la violación".

¡Bravo, Tay!