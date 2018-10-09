Taylor Swift habla sin tapujos sobre su ideología política
"No puedo votar a alguien que no esté dispuesto a luchar por la dignidad de todos los americanos"
“Ooh, Look what you made me do, Look what you made me do”, canta Taylor Swift en uno de sus últimos hits de Reputation. Aunque la canción es una indirecta muy directa a todos aquellos que la han criticado a lo largo de su carrera, ahora bien podría referirse a los casi dos años de mandato que lleva Donald Trump de presidencia en Estados Unidos.
Hasta ahora, la cantante de 28 años no había hablado de sus inclinaciones políticas. De hecho, debido a sus orígenes cantando country americano, muchos habían especulado sobre las inclinaciones de Tay, asegurando que tenía simpatía por el partido republicano.
Pues bien, con motivo de las elecciones en el estado de Tennesse el próximo 6 de noviembre, la cantante se ha pronunciado políticamente en Instagram, asegurando que votará a los senadores demócratas.
“En el pasado he sido reacia a mostrar públicamente mis opiniones políticas, pero debido a varias cosas que han pasado en mi vida en el mundo los dos últimos años, tengo una visión muy distinta al respecto ahora”, ha empezado escribiendo Tay en el mensaje.
Ver esta publicación en Instagram
I’m writing this post about the upcoming midterm elections on November 6th, in which I’ll be voting in the state of Tennessee. In the past I’ve been reluctant to publicly voice my political opinions, but due to several events in my life and in the world in the past two years, I feel very differently about that now. I always have and always will cast my vote based on which candidate will protect and fight for the human rights I believe we all deserve in this country. I believe in the fight for LGBTQ rights, and that any form of discrimination based on sexual orientation or gender is WRONG. I believe that the systemic racism we still see in this country towards people of color is terrifying, sickening and prevalent. I cannot vote for someone who will not be willing to fight for dignity for ALL Americans, no matter their skin color, gender or who they love. Running for Senate in the state of Tennessee is a woman named Marsha Blackburn. As much as I have in the past and would like to continue voting for women in office, I cannot support Marsha Blackburn. Her voting record in Congress appalls and terrifies me. She voted against equal pay for women. She voted against the Reauthorization of the Violence Against Women Act, which attempts to protect women from domestic violence, stalking, and date rape. She believes businesses have a right to refuse service to gay couples. She also believes they should not have the right to marry. These are not MY Tennessee values. I will be voting for Phil Bredesen for Senate and Jim Cooper for House of Representatives. Please, please educate yourself on the candidates running in your state and vote based on who most closely represents your values. For a lot of us, we may never find a candidate or party with whom we agree 100% on every issue, but we have to vote anyway. So many intelligent, thoughtful, self-possessed people have turned 18 in the past two years and now have the right and privilege to make their vote count. But first you need to register, which is quick and easy to do. October 9th is the LAST DAY to register to vote in the state of TN. Go to vote.org and you can find all the info. Happy Voting! 🗳😃🌈
“Siempre he decidido y decidiré mi voto basándome en qué candidato protegerá y luchará por los derechos humanos que merecemos en este país. Creo en la lucha por los derechos LGTBQ y cre que cualquier forma de discriminación basada en la orientación sexual o en el género está mal”, ha continuado escribiendo Taylor.
Pero la cosa no se queda ahí. La artista ha dejado claro con la última parte de su comunicado que no está de acuerdo con las políticas que están tomando los republicanos: “Creo que el racismo sistemático en este país hacia la gente de color es horrible, repugnante y prevalente. No puedo votar a alguien que no esté dispuesto a luchar por la dignidad de todos los americanos, independientemente de su color de piel, su enero a quién aman”.
De este modo, Taylor ha roto su silencio, mostrando su simpatía por el partido demócrata de Phil Bredesen para el Senado y por Jim Cooper para la Cámara de Representantes. También, la diva ha recordado la necesidad de votar, sobre todo de los jóvenes.
Además, ha asegurado que, aunque siempre ha querido votar a una mujer, no puede hacerlo por Marsha Blackburn porque le da "miedo" y votó "contra la igualdad salarial para mujeres y contra una ley que lucha contra la violencia doméstica, el acoso y la violación".
¡Bravo, Tay!
MÁS SOBRE:
Comentarios