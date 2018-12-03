Camila Cabello calienta motores para 2019 con nueva música
Tras su gran éxito, 'Camila', la cubana se prepara para el nuevo año
Camila Cabello está en una de las mejores etapas de su vida. Tras dar vida a su primer álbum en solitario, Camila, y recibir la certificación de platino, la cubana se ha propuesto comenzar el 2019 con el mismo buen pie con el que acaba este año.
Tanto es así que, aprovechando las palabras de agradecimiento por esta certificación, la intérprete de Havana ha despedido el discurso con una frase que ha revolucionado las redes sociales. "No puedo esperar para enseñaros el próximo capítulo muy pronto. Ya es uno de los proyectos más especiales en los que he trabajado y me hago pis encima". Así de emocionada calienta motores nuestra protagonista en su cuenta de Instagram.
THIS IS ONE OF THE MOST SPECIAL, MEANINGFUL THINGS IN THE WORLD. My album went platinum, Havana is now 7 times platinum, and Never Be The Same has gone two times platinum!!!!!!!!! Numbers and awards don’t drive me, but it is really special that this many people wanted to listen to my music- I used to get up at 7 am when I was 16 and write songs to other people’s instrumentals in my garage band. I carried them around for years thinking no one would hear original songs from me for 10 years LOL, but then came time to write my first album in a real studio- it was one of the most special, intoxicating, consuming experiences of my life - I poured every part of myself into it and it really feels like every song is my baby. When any of you say something about real friends or in the dark, or any of the deep cuts,and tell me what they mean to you or that you relate- it means more to me than anything else. Because to someone’s song means you like the song (and that is also insanely special) but listening to an album means you are willing to take the time to travel into their world, into their mind, and into their vulnerability. I’m lucky that songs like Havana and Never Be The Same are ones that are so personal to me that they also feel like secrets or fun parts of me that you guys sing along to, but you willing to take the time to listen to the whole album- means more to me than you know. @Frankdukes thanks for being the most talented, driven, passionate producer ever and doing this with me and being a big brother to me, thank you to all of our incredible collaborators!!!!! And to you guys, thank you for giving me your time, for listening, for caring- I can’t wait to show you the next chapter soon- it’s already the most special thing I’ve ever worked on and I am already peeing myself (!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!)
Lo cierto es que ya en agosto de este año Camila nos adelantaba que ya contaba con el título para su próximo disco y que, además, ya había definido el enfoque que quería darle. Aseguró que no faltarán las canciones de amor, como tampoco lo harán las emocionales. Así que prepara el clínex porque lo nuevo de Cabello te arrancará alguna que otra lágrima.
Camila Cabello no solo ha conseguido que su primer álbum sea disco de platino, sino que su tan famoso single Havana ha sido, nada más y nada menos, que siete veces platino y Never Be The Same en dos ocasiones. ¡Wow!
Aunque aún se desconoce el título, la fecha de lanzamiento, la portada y la lista de canciones que formarán parte de este segundo gran proyecto de la artista, estamos seguros de que no tardará en conseguir un disco de platino, como ya lo ha hecho con Camila.
Y tú, ¿crees que nos sorprenderá con alguna colaboración inesperada? Prepárate porque el 2019 traerá mucha música de tu artista favorita.
