Camila Cabello calienta motores para 2019 con nueva música

Camila Cabello está en una de las mejores etapas de su vida. Tras dar vida a su primer álbum en solitario, Camila, y recibir la certificación de platino, la cubana se ha propuesto comenzar el 2019 con el mismo buen pie con el que acaba este año.

Tanto es así que, aprovechando las palabras de agradecimiento por esta certificación, la intérprete de Havana ha despedido el discurso con una frase que ha revolucionado las redes sociales. "No puedo esperar para enseñaros el próximo capítulo muy pronto. Ya es uno de los proyectos más especiales en los que he trabajado y me hago pis encima". Así de emocionada calienta motores nuestra protagonista en su cuenta de Instagram.

Lo cierto es que ya en agosto de este año Camila nos adelantaba que ya contaba con el título para su próximo disco y que, además, ya había definido el enfoque que quería darle. Aseguró que no faltarán las canciones de amor, como tampoco lo harán las emocionales. Así que prepara el clínex porque lo nuevo de Cabello te arrancará alguna que otra lágrima.

Camila Cabello no solo ha conseguido que su primer álbum sea disco de platino, sino que su tan famoso single Havana ha sido, nada más y nada menos, que siete veces platino y Never Be The Same en dos ocasiones. ¡Wow!

Aunque aún se desconoce el título, la fecha de lanzamiento, la portada y la lista de canciones que formarán parte de este segundo gran proyecto de la artista, estamos seguros de que no tardará en conseguir un disco de platino, como ya lo ha hecho con Camila.

Y tú, ¿crees que nos sorprenderá con alguna colaboración inesperada? Prepárate porque el 2019 traerá mucha música de tu artista favorita.