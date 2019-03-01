Las mujeres de Jonas Brothers, protagonistas en Sucker
Una fiesta en una mansión para su regreso
2019 ha sido el año elegido por Jonas Brothers para su regreso. Desde hace meses se rumoreaba con su posible vuelta como grupo y por fin en este mes de febrero han desvelado su nuevo proyecto musical.
De momento Sucker es la primera canciñón que Joe, Kevin y Nick han presentado al público y que ya cuenta con un videoclip. Una fiesta en una mansión sirve como excusa para su regreso.
El clip ha sido dirigido por Anthony Mandler y además de su estética colorista destaca la presencia de las mujeres de los miembros del grupo: Priyanka Chopra (Nick Jonas), Danielle Jonas (Kevin Jonas) y Sophie Turner (Joe Jonas).
Han pasado seis años desde que Jonas Brothers anunciaran una separación temporal para centrarse en sus proyectos en solitario tanto musicales como personales.
Las supuestas peleas y malos rollos entre los jóvenes artistas han quedado atrás y ahora sólo nos queda disfrutar de Sucker.
LETRA DE SUCKER DE JONAS BROTHERS
We go together
Better than birds of a feather, you and me
We change the weather, yeah
I'm feeling heat in December when you're 'round me
I've been dancing on top of cars and stumbling out of bars
I follow you through the dark, can't get enough
You're the medicine and the pain, the tattoo inside my brain
And, baby, you know it's obvious
I'm a sucker for you
Say the word and I'll go anywhere blindly
I'm a sucker for you, yeah
Any road you take, you know that you'll find me
I am a sucker for all the subliminal things
No one knows about you (About you), about you (About you)
And you're making the typical me break my typical rules
It's true,
I'm a sucker for you, yeah
Don't complicate it (Yeah)
'Cause I know you and you know everything about me
I can't remember (Yeah)
all of the nights I don't remember when you're 'round me (Oh, yeah, yeah)
I've been dancing on top of cars and stumbling out of bars
I follow you through the dark, can't get enough
You're the medicine and the pain, the tattoo inside my brain
And, baby, you know it's obvious
I'm a sucker for you
You say the word and I'll go anywhere blindly
I'm a sucker for you, yeah
Any road you take, you know that you'll find me
I am a sucker for all the subliminal things
No one knows about you (About you), about you (About you)
And you're making the typical me break my typical rules
It's true
I'm a sucker for you, yeah
I've been dancing on top of cars and stumbling out of bars
I follow you through the dark, can't get enough
You're the medicine and the pain, the tattoo inside my brain
And, baby, you know it's obvious
I'm a sucker for you, yeah
Say the word and I'll go anywhere blindly
I'm a sucker for you, yeah
Any road you take, you know that you'll find me
I am a sucker for all the subliminal things
No one knows about you (About you), about you (About you)
And you're making the typical me break my typical rules
It's true,
I'm a sucker for you
I'm a sucker for you
