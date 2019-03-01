Las mujeres de Jonas Brothers, protagonistas en Sucker

We go together

Better than birds of a feather, you and me

We change the weather, yeah

I'm feeling heat in December when you're 'round me

I've been dancing on top of cars and stumbling out of bars

I follow you through the dark, can't get enough

You're the medicine and the pain, the tattoo inside my brain

And, baby, you know it's obvious

I'm a sucker for you

Say the word and I'll go anywhere blindly

I'm a sucker for you, yeah

Any road you take, you know that you'll find me

I am a sucker for all the subliminal things

No one knows about you (About you), about you (About you)

And you're making the typical me break my typical rules

It's true,

I'm a sucker for you, yeah

Don't complicate it (Yeah)

'Cause I know you and you know everything about me

I can't remember (Yeah)

all of the nights I don't remember when you're 'round me (Oh, yeah, yeah)

I've been dancing on top of cars and stumbling out of bars

I follow you through the dark, can't get enough

You're the medicine and the pain, the tattoo inside my brain

And, baby, you know it's obvious

I'm a sucker for you

You say the word and I'll go anywhere blindly

I'm a sucker for you, yeah

Any road you take, you know that you'll find me

I am a sucker for all the subliminal things

No one knows about you (About you), about you (About you)

And you're making the typical me break my typical rules

It's true

I'm a sucker for you, yeah

I've been dancing on top of cars and stumbling out of bars

I follow you through the dark, can't get enough

You're the medicine and the pain, the tattoo inside my brain

And, baby, you know it's obvious

I'm a sucker for you, yeah

Say the word and I'll go anywhere blindly

I'm a sucker for you, yeah

Any road you take, you know that you'll find me

I am a sucker for all the subliminal things

No one knows about you (About you), about you (About you)

And you're making the typical me break my typical rules

It's true,

I'm a sucker for you

I'm a sucker for you