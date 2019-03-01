¿QUIERES ESTAR A LA ÚLTIMA?  Dale caña a tu bandeja de entrada y suscríbete a nuestras newsletters de música.

    Las mujeres de Jonas Brothers, protagonistas en Sucker

    Una fiesta en una mansión para su regreso

    2019 ha sido el año elegido por Jonas Brothers para su regreso. Desde hace meses se rumoreaba con su posible vuelta como grupo y por fin en este mes de febrero han desvelado su nuevo proyecto musical.

    De momento Sucker es la primera canciñón que Joe, Kevin y Nick han presentado al público y que ya cuenta con un videoclip. Una fiesta en una mansión sirve como excusa para su regreso.

    El clip ha sido dirigido por Anthony Mandler y además de su estética colorista destaca la presencia de las mujeres de los miembros del grupo: Priyanka Chopra (Nick Jonas), Danielle Jonas (Kevin Jonas) y Sophie Turner (Joe Jonas).

    Han pasado seis años desde que Jonas Brothers anunciaran una separación temporal para centrarse en sus proyectos en solitario tanto musicales como personales.

    Las supuestas peleas y malos rollos entre los jóvenes artistas han quedado atrás y ahora sólo nos queda disfrutar de Sucker.

    LETRA DE SUCKER DE JONAS BROTHERS

    We go together

    Better than birds of a feather, you and me

    We change the weather, yeah

    I'm feeling heat in December when you're 'round me

    I've been dancing on top of cars and stumbling out of bars

    I follow you through the dark, can't get enough

    You're the medicine and the pain, the tattoo inside my brain

    And, baby, you know it's obvious

    I'm a sucker for you

    Say the word and I'll go anywhere blindly

    I'm a sucker for you, yeah

    Any road you take, you know that you'll find me

    I am a sucker for all the subliminal things

    No one knows about you (About you), about you (About you)

    And you're making the typical me break my typical rules

    It's true,

    I'm a sucker for you, yeah

    Don't complicate it (Yeah)

    'Cause I know you and you know everything about me

    I can't remember (Yeah)

    all of the nights I don't remember when you're 'round me (Oh, yeah, yeah)

    I've been dancing on top of cars and stumbling out of bars

    I follow you through the dark, can't get enough

    You're the medicine and the pain, the tattoo inside my brain

    And, baby, you know it's obvious

    I'm a sucker for you

    You say the word and I'll go anywhere blindly

    I'm a sucker for you, yeah

    Any road you take, you know that you'll find me

    I am a sucker for all the subliminal things

    No one knows about you (About you), about you (About you)

    And you're making the typical me break my typical rules

    It's true

    I'm a sucker for you, yeah

    I've been dancing on top of cars and stumbling out of bars

    I follow you through the dark, can't get enough

    You're the medicine and the pain, the tattoo inside my brain

    And, baby, you know it's obvious

    I'm a sucker for you, yeah

    Say the word and I'll go anywhere blindly

    I'm a sucker for you, yeah

    Any road you take, you know that you'll find me

    I am a sucker for all the subliminal things

    No one knows about you (About you), about you (About you)

    And you're making the typical me break my typical rules

    It's true,

    I'm a sucker for you

    I'm a sucker for you

