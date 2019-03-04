Dylan Sprouse protagoniza Think about you de Kygo

We've been quiet

Said we'd try it

for a while

But that was years ago

If you see me, if I see you, mmm

A part of me hopes that we do, no

Say everything we wanted to

After all this time

I cut the tree down that we grew

You know the one we carved our names into?

Still I can't go back to the places we knew

'Cause they ask me if I still think about you

Only all the time

I still think about you, think about you

Only all the time, mmm

I still think about you, think about you

Only all the time

Only all the time

I still think about you, think about you

Only all the time

I still think about you, think about you

Only all the time

I still think about you, think about you

Only all the time

Hometown drivin'

autopilot

My phone's on silent

in case you call

If you see me, if I see you, mmm

A part of me hopes that we do, no

Say everything we wanted to

After all this time

I cut the tree down that we grew

You know the one we carved our names into?

Still I can't go back to the places we knew

'Cause they ask me if I still think about you

Only all the time

I still think about you, think about you

Only all the time, time, time, time

I still think about you, think about you

Only all the time

I still think about you, think about you

Only all the time

I still think about you, think about you

Only all the time

I still think about you, think about you

Only all the time

I still think about you, think about you

Only all the time