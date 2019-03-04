¿QUIERES ESTAR A LA ÚLTIMA?  Dale caña a tu bandeja de entrada y suscríbete a nuestras newsletters de música.

  HOY EN LOS 40
    Dylan Sprouse protagoniza Think about you de Kygo

    Una historia de amor y desamor con Khadijha Red Thunder

    Después de tener un 2017 y un 2018 repleto de éxitos, Kygo quiere volver por la puerta grande en este 2019 y para ello acaba de presentar su nuevo sencillo: Think about you.

    Se trata de una canción que mezcla el pop con la música electrónica y cuyo videoclip ha sido escrito y dirigido por Sarah Bahbah como si de un cortometraje de Hollywood se tratara.

    La fuerte apuesta de Kygo con esta canción llega de la mano de la participación en el clip de Dylan Sprouse, el joven actor ex chico Disney que en sus inicios interpretara a Ben, el hijo de Ross en Friends.

    Valerie Broussard acompaña a Kygo prestando su voz a este hit mientras que en la interpretación Khadijha Red Thunder es quién da la réplica a Dylan Sprouse en una historia de amor y desamor que no es lo que parece a simple vista.

    No es la primera vez que vemos a Sprouse en temas relacionados con la música y el pasado verano causó mucho revuelo una fotografía junto a Camila Cabello.

    letra de think about you de kygo

    We've been quiet

    Said we'd try it

    for a while

    But that was years ago

    If you see me, if I see you, mmm

    A part of me hopes that we do, no

    Say everything we wanted to

    After all this time

    I cut the tree down that we grew

    You know the one we carved our names into?

    Still I can't go back to the places we knew

    'Cause they ask me if I still think about you

    Only all the time

    I still think about you, think about you

    Only all the time, mmm

    I still think about you, think about you

    Only all the time

    Only all the time

    I still think about you, think about you

    Only all the time

    I still think about you, think about you

    Only all the time

    I still think about you, think about you

    Only all the time

    Hometown drivin'

    autopilot

    My phone's on silent

    in case you call

    If you see me, if I see you, mmm

    A part of me hopes that we do, no

    Say everything we wanted to

    After all this time

    I cut the tree down that we grew

    You know the one we carved our names into?

    Still I can't go back to the places we knew

    'Cause they ask me if I still think about you

    Only all the time

    I still think about you, think about you

    Only all the time, time, time, time

    I still think about you, think about you

    Only all the time

    I still think about you, think about you

    Only all the time

    I still think about you, think about you

    Only all the time

    I still think about you, think about you

    Only all the time

    I still think about you, think about you

    Only all the time

