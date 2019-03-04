Dylan Sprouse protagoniza Think about you de Kygo
Una historia de amor y desamor con Khadijha Red Thunder
Después de tener un 2017 y un 2018 repleto de éxitos, Kygo quiere volver por la puerta grande en este 2019 y para ello acaba de presentar su nuevo sencillo: Think about you.
Se trata de una canción que mezcla el pop con la música electrónica y cuyo videoclip ha sido escrito y dirigido por Sarah Bahbah como si de un cortometraje de Hollywood se tratara.
La fuerte apuesta de Kygo con esta canción llega de la mano de la participación en el clip de Dylan Sprouse, el joven actor ex chico Disney que en sus inicios interpretara a Ben, el hijo de Ross en Friends.
Valerie Broussard acompaña a Kygo prestando su voz a este hit mientras que en la interpretación Khadijha Red Thunder es quién da la réplica a Dylan Sprouse en una historia de amor y desamor que no es lo que parece a simple vista.
No es la primera vez que vemos a Sprouse en temas relacionados con la música y el pasado verano causó mucho revuelo una fotografía junto a Camila Cabello.
letra de think about you de kygo
We've been quiet
Said we'd try it
for a while
But that was years ago
If you see me, if I see you, mmm
A part of me hopes that we do, no
Say everything we wanted to
After all this time
I cut the tree down that we grew
You know the one we carved our names into?
Still I can't go back to the places we knew
'Cause they ask me if I still think about you
Only all the time
I still think about you, think about you
Only all the time, mmm
I still think about you, think about you
Only all the time
Only all the time
I still think about you, think about you
Only all the time
I still think about you, think about you
Only all the time
I still think about you, think about you
Only all the time
Hometown drivin'
autopilot
My phone's on silent
in case you call
If you see me, if I see you, mmm
A part of me hopes that we do, no
Say everything we wanted to
After all this time
I cut the tree down that we grew
You know the one we carved our names into?
Still I can't go back to the places we knew
'Cause they ask me if I still think about you
Only all the time
I still think about you, think about you
Only all the time, time, time, time
I still think about you, think about you
Only all the time
I still think about you, think about you
Only all the time
I still think about you, think about you
Only all the time
I still think about you, think about you
Only all the time
I still think about you, think about you
Only all the time
