Una Ellie Goulding casi desconocida en Flux

Remember me in a simple way

not what I did or said

When I think of you now

I just think of the day we met

Don't forget me,

like I didn't care

Yeah, I stole from myself

just to make you complete

(Flux, flux)

I don't think you have the patience

I don't think you know the difference

(Flux, flux)

And I don't want cute imitations

I know you wanted to save me

And I'm still in love with the idea of loving you

It's a state of flux,

but it's not enough

And I'm still in love with the idea of loving you

It's a state of flux,

I just keep holding on

Would you be taking me higher?

Would we be living as liars?

I wanna know, I wanna know

When the memories pack up and leave,

it will set me free

All those days on the beach will be washing away from me

I will keep it secretly

just to keep the peace

Keep steering this ship through the dark and the stormy seas

(Flux, flux)

I should be counting my blessings

Staying safe in confusion

(Flux, flux)

And maybe I'm learning my lesson

I know you wanted to save me

I'm still in love with the idea of loving you

It's a state of flux,

but it's not enough

And I'm still in love with the idea of loving you

It's a state of flux,

I just keep holding on

Would you be taking me higher?

Would we be living as liars?

I wanna know, I wanna know

Would we be living in Camden?

Getting a ticket to your bed?

I wanna know, I wanna know

Ooh, ooh, ooh

Ooh, ooh, ooh

Oh, I'm still in love with the idea of loving you (Oh, with the idea)

It's a state of flux (It's a state of)

But it's not enough (It's not enough)

I'm still in love with the idea of loving you

It's a state of flux,

I just keep holding on

(Oh, I just keep holding on)

And I'm still in love with the idea of loving you

It's a state of flux,

but it's not enough (Oh, I'm still in love)

And I'm still in love with the idea of loving you

It's a state of flux,

I just keep holding on