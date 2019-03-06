¿QUIERES ESTAR A LA ÚLTIMA?  Dale caña a tu bandeja de entrada y suscríbete a nuestras newsletters de música.

    Una Ellie Goulding casi desconocida en Flux

    Frente al piano y en blanco y negro

    Estamos acostumbrados a escuchar y ver a una Ellie Goulding poderosa, con muchísimo ritmo y embarcada en proyectos musicales muy potentes a nivel sonoro.

    Por eso escuchar una canción como Flux en el que prima la intimidad, la acústica del piano y el poder de su voz nos ha desvelado a una Ellie Goulding casi desconocida.

    La solista británica se sienta sola frente al piano y con una estética en blanco y negro canta al desamor, a los corazones rotos, a los amores perdidos.

    Empapada de agua, la cantante presenta Flux en un videoclip dirigido por Rianne White. El director ha minimizado todo lo que se muestra en el vídeo para darle el máximo protagonismo a la combinación de Ellie Goulding.

    "En este disco me he inspirado en las diferentes relaciones y etapas de mi vida. En los dos últimos años por primera vez he podido confrontar mis técnicas de supervivencia en mi trabajo, para poder reflexionar sobre cómo estar de gira sin parar, actuar y tener que estar ‘bien’ todo el tiempo, aunque esté afectada, puede cambiarte" explicó Ellie Goulding en Instagram.

    Flux es un nuevo single que la intérprete lanza sin que haya una fecha de lanzamiento de un disco a la vista.

    LETRA DE FLUX DE ELLIE GOULDING

    Remember me in a simple way

    not what I did or said

    When I think of you now

    I just think of the day we met

    Don't forget me,

    like I didn't care

    Yeah, I stole from myself

    just to make you complete

    (Flux, flux)

    I don't think you have the patience

    I don't think you know the difference

    (Flux, flux)

    And I don't want cute imitations

    I know you wanted to save me

    And I'm still in love with the idea of loving you

    It's a state of flux,

    but it's not enough

    And I'm still in love with the idea of loving you

    It's a state of flux,

    I just keep holding on

    Would you be taking me higher?

    Would we be living as liars?

    I wanna know, I wanna know

    When the memories pack up and leave,

    it will set me free

    All those days on the beach will be washing away from me

    I will keep it secretly

    just to keep the peace

    Keep steering this ship through the dark and the stormy seas

    (Flux, flux)

    I should be counting my blessings

    Staying safe in confusion

    (Flux, flux)

    And maybe I'm learning my lesson

    I know you wanted to save me

    I'm still in love with the idea of loving you

    It's a state of flux,

    but it's not enough

    And I'm still in love with the idea of loving you

    It's a state of flux,

    I just keep holding on

    Would you be taking me higher?

    Would we be living as liars?

    I wanna know, I wanna know

    Would we be living in Camden?

    Getting a ticket to your bed?

    I wanna know, I wanna know

    Ooh, ooh, ooh

    Ooh, ooh, ooh

    Oh, I'm still in love with the idea of loving you (Oh, with the idea)

    It's a state of flux (It's a state of)

    But it's not enough (It's not enough)

    I'm still in love with the idea of loving you

    It's a state of flux,

    I just keep holding on

    (Oh, I just keep holding on)

    And I'm still in love with the idea of loving you

    It's a state of flux,

    but it's not enough (Oh, I'm still in love)

    And I'm still in love with the idea of loving you

    It's a state of flux,

    I just keep holding on

