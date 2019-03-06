Una Ellie Goulding casi desconocida en Flux
Frente al piano y en blanco y negro
Estamos acostumbrados a escuchar y ver a una Ellie Goulding poderosa, con muchísimo ritmo y embarcada en proyectos musicales muy potentes a nivel sonoro.
Por eso escuchar una canción como Flux en el que prima la intimidad, la acústica del piano y el poder de su voz nos ha desvelado a una Ellie Goulding casi desconocida.
La solista británica se sienta sola frente al piano y con una estética en blanco y negro canta al desamor, a los corazones rotos, a los amores perdidos.
Empapada de agua, la cantante presenta Flux en un videoclip dirigido por Rianne White. El director ha minimizado todo lo que se muestra en el vídeo para darle el máximo protagonismo a la combinación de Ellie Goulding.
"En este disco me he inspirado en las diferentes relaciones y etapas de mi vida. En los dos últimos años por primera vez he podido confrontar mis técnicas de supervivencia en mi trabajo, para poder reflexionar sobre cómo estar de gira sin parar, actuar y tener que estar ‘bien’ todo el tiempo, aunque esté afectada, puede cambiarte" explicó Ellie Goulding en Instagram.
Flux es un nuevo single que la intérprete lanza sin que haya una fecha de lanzamiento de un disco a la vista.
LETRA DE FLUX DE ELLIE GOULDING
Remember me in a simple way
not what I did or said
When I think of you now
I just think of the day we met
Don't forget me,
like I didn't care
Yeah, I stole from myself
just to make you complete
(Flux, flux)
I don't think you have the patience
I don't think you know the difference
(Flux, flux)
And I don't want cute imitations
I know you wanted to save me
And I'm still in love with the idea of loving you
It's a state of flux,
but it's not enough
And I'm still in love with the idea of loving you
It's a state of flux,
I just keep holding on
Would you be taking me higher?
Would we be living as liars?
I wanna know, I wanna know
When the memories pack up and leave,
it will set me free
All those days on the beach will be washing away from me
I will keep it secretly
just to keep the peace
Keep steering this ship through the dark and the stormy seas
(Flux, flux)
I should be counting my blessings
Staying safe in confusion
(Flux, flux)
And maybe I'm learning my lesson
I know you wanted to save me
I'm still in love with the idea of loving you
It's a state of flux,
but it's not enough
And I'm still in love with the idea of loving you
It's a state of flux,
I just keep holding on
Would you be taking me higher?
Would we be living as liars?
I wanna know, I wanna know
Would we be living in Camden?
Getting a ticket to your bed?
I wanna know, I wanna know
Ooh, ooh, ooh
Ooh, ooh, ooh
Oh, I'm still in love with the idea of loving you (Oh, with the idea)
It's a state of flux (It's a state of)
But it's not enough (It's not enough)
I'm still in love with the idea of loving you
It's a state of flux,
I just keep holding on
(Oh, I just keep holding on)
And I'm still in love with the idea of loving you
It's a state of flux,
but it's not enough (Oh, I'm still in love)
And I'm still in love with the idea of loving you
It's a state of flux,
I just keep holding on
